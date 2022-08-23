ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men sprayed with fire extinguisher in Brooklyn; NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigates

By Aliza Chasan, Kiran Dhillon
 3 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two men were sprayed with fire extinguishers in separate incidents in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, police said.

In one incident, a group approached a 72-year-old man and sprayed him near Taylor Street and Lee Avenue, officials said. In the other incident, a 66-year-old man was sprayed near Roebling Street and Third Street. The 66-year-old victim was also punched. Video from one incident shows the victim wearing traditional Jewish garb.

No arrests have been made in either incident. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Tasks Force is investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

