Englishtown, NJ

Shore Sports Network

Warrior Mentality: 2022 Manasquan High School Football Preview

The growing pains that Manasquan experienced in 2019 and 2020 when breaking in a talented group of underclassmen paid dividends last season when the Warriors went 8-3 and reached the semifinals of the sectional playoffs. With two of the Shore Conference's most dynamic offensive players back to lead the way, the Big Blue have their sights set on competing for championships once again.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Englishtown, NJ
Education
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Freehold Township, NJ
City
Englishtown, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Out for Redemption: 2022 Jackson Memorial High School Football Preview

Last year, Jackson Memorial entered the season with plans to rebound from a .500 record and return to its usual position of contending for division and state sectional championships. Instead, injuries and ineffectiveness led to the Jaguars going 3-6, missing the playoffs, having an offense ranked near the bottom of the Shore Conference, and a defense that was only in the middle of the pack.
JACKSON, NJ
Person
Danny Rodriguez
Paterson Times

South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting

A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
PATERSON, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ’s largest schools to require masks for new school year

While most of the state has seemingly moved on from COIVD-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, two of New Jersey's largest educational systems are set to require students and staff to mask-up for the new school sessions. Rutgers University and Newark Public Schools will still require students and staff to mask-up...
NEWARK, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Braves#Njsiaa#The Shore Conference#The American Division#Red Bank Catholic
Daily Voice

Car Strikes Bridge In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A car struck a bridge in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Mott Avenue and Gatzmer Avenue in Jamesburg, initial reports said. Traffic was blocked in both directions. There were no immediate details on injuries. CHECK...
JAMESBURG, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Sobriety Checkpoint Coming To Toms River

TOMS RIVER –New Jersey State Police have announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ocean County in order to reduce the number of crashes caused by driving under the influence. The sobriety checkpoint will be present on August 27 in Toms River. State Troopers will be...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Multiple people injured in Six Flags Great Adventures in Jackson

Multiple people are reportedly injured in Six Flags Great Adventures this evening, TLS has learned. We are receiving reports the injuries occurred on the El Toro ride. Up to eight people are reportedly injured, six who may need to be hospitalized. None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.
JACKSON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Matawan, NJ man arrested in second heartbreaking case of Patricide in a week in Monmouth County, NJ

For the second time in about a week, a man has been arrested and charged in Monmouth County after killing his own father in their home. It was last Thursday that a Hazlet Township man was arrested for breaking into his father's home on Middle Road in the middle of the night on Wednesday, confronting his father, and then brutally attacking him, killing him in the process.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

