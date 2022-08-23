Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The late, great Odessa Permian coach made lasting impression on California scribe
Grace, helping kids more important to Gaines than fame from 'Friday Night Lights'
New McDonald’s Building In Odessa Going Up…Opening When?
The construction of the NEW McDonald's on Faudree in Odessa is well underway. When you drive by you can see that the main building construction gives us a good feel for how this NEW Mcdonald'sis going to be laid out at this address. • McDonald's UNDER CONSTRUCTION ON FAUDREE IN...
cbs7.com
Lamar donates billboard to Permian Basin icons
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you are driving around in Odessa you may notice a billboard dedicated to Buddy Hale and coach Gary Gaines. Lamar outdoor advertising created this billboard to honor both Permian icons. The billboards are electronic and will run in three locations right now. I -20 at...
cbs7.com
Former Permian players and faculty reflect on legacy of Coach Gary Gaines
State health experts alarmed at declining vaccination rates against polio, measles. The Midland Christian volleyball team beat San Angelo Central in five sets on Tuesday night at MCS. VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy takes down Monahans in four sets. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Legacy High School volleyball team defeated Monahans...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Permian Basin Rehab Center gearing up for Great American Steakout
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Rehab Center is getting ready for its annual Great American Steakout fundraiser on September 29. This year's theme is "Jurassic Grill". The event will begin at 6 p.m. Tables are available for purchase by clicking or tapping here. The PBRC and UTPB are...
Odessa College students commit to Ford ASSET Program
ODESSA, Texas — Demand for automotive mechanics is on the rise, but thankfully some Odessa College students are answering the call. Nineteen new automotive technology students from OC signed their commitment letters for the Ford Automotive Student Service Education Training program on Thursday. For the next two years, they'll...
Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!
Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs7.com
Midlander’s construction trailer recovered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 15 years, the owner of The Fire Guy Shawn Van Meter has been doing home repairs for people in the Basin. And earlier this week for the first time since he started repairs, Van Meter had his tools and the actual trailer was stolen.
Remembering Buddy Hale: Former students talk love for Permian HS Vice Principal
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Tributes continue to pour in for the man affectionately known as “Mr. Mojo.” Buddy Hale passed away on Saturday, August 20th, from cancer. He was 70. There is a large consensus that the former Permian High School Vice Principal deeply cared for a lot of people. His positive influence radiated. He […]
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Fort Stockton native saves life in fire
Body Bryan Garcia, 18, saved the life of an Odessa woman during a mobile home fire on Aug. 13. The courageous Fort Stockton native who recently moved to Odessa was quick to respond to the panicked screams coming from within the burning home. “I didn’t think twice,” explained Garcia. “I...
cbs7.com
Midland ISD Fire Safety Tech loses home to fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -“I do this for a living and it’s not going to happen to me,” thought MISD’s Fire Safety Tech Joe Lopez. After working for over 20 years in fire safety and spending the last 15 years as a fire code official and licensed fire equipment technician, Lopez never imagined his work would one day hit so close to home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
Neighbors in Midland concerned about holes in alleyway
MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbors in Saddle Club South are dealing with holes in alleyways all throughout the neighborhood because of fiber-optic cable instillation. "We understand they have to dig holes, but all we want is for them to patch it up just for the safety of our kids," said Michael Aguilar, a resident of the neighborhood. "There's a lot of kids out here that go out and play football, just play sports."
Legacy Freshman on ‘hold’ Wednesday amid several campus incidents
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said Legacy Freshman High School went into a campus wide “hold” for about 20 minutes Wednesday, the District said in a release. The series of events started with a fight in the girl’s restroom; resource officers immediately responded to that fight. Following that fight, the school went into a “hold” […]
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!
Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting suspects from Mississippi back in Midland on $1M bond
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men arrested earlier this month in Mississippi for their role in a July shooting that left a teen seriously injured have been extradited to Texas and are now in custody in Midland County. Ricky Slocum, 25, and Christopher Sumrall, 24, both of Mississippi, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery. Now an […]
cbs7.com
New Thomas Hotel in Midland is in final stages of discussions
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The new Thomas Hotel in downtown Midland is in the final stages of project discussions with the city. If the new hotel gets approved by city council in the next few months developers say they will be ready to get started on the project almost immediately. Development...
cbs7.com
Interstate lanes reopened after semi-truck fire delays traffic in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland tells CBS7 that the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 between W Loop 250 and Midkiff are reopened. Officials say that the wrecker company has completed cleaning up the debris from the fire that burned a semi-truck and trailer. No injuries were reported...
STEM Academy to hold fundraising event at Bahama Buck's
ODESSA, Texas — The STEM Academy in Odessa will be holding a fundraiser on August 25 at Bahama Buck's. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The 'Buck's Benefit' event will be giving the STEM Academy a portion of the proceeds. For more information, people...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0