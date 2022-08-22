Talent agency conditionally settles Emma Laird commissions dispute

“Mayor of Kingstown” star Emma Laird and a talent management company have conditionally settled a lawsuit the company filed accusing the actress of failing to pay commissions when her manager left the company and formed his own firm, according to court papers filed by the plaintiff Monday.

Luber Roklin Entertainment Inc.’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against the British actress, alleging breach of contract, was brought just last Tuesday. The suit also sought an accounting as well as a court declaration that the company is entitled to 10% of all gross revenue received by Laird from any of her entertainment industry employment from last November to 2021 to the present, as well as for projects entered into during the time of the parties’ agreement.

LRE filed a notice of conditional settlement on Monday with Judge Curtis A. Kin stating that a request for dismissal will be filed by Nov. 30. The court papers do not reveal the settlement terms.

In a statement, a representative for Laird told City News Service the actress was “unaware she owed commission to LRE and that they were threatening legal action.”

“She diligently paid the necessary commission, as instructed, to her manager with the understanding, as explained to her, the portion due LRE would be given to them,” according to the statement. “That did not turn out to be the case and last week’s lawsuit was a surprise to Laird, who quickly made sure it was settled.”

The lawsuit alleged that when Laird signed with the company, she agreed to pay 10% of all gross earnings she received from entertainment projects entered into or substantially negotiated during the term LRE represented her, regardless of when she actually received such compensation, the suit stated.

Laird was represented by LRE when she obtained her breakout role on the Paramount television series “Mayor of Kingstown,” the suit stated.

“The series was an instant success and, unsurprisingly, Laird has benefited tremendously from it, both professionally and financially,” according to the suit.

Laird’s deal to perform in the series was “undeniably entered into during the term of LRE’s representation,” according to the suit.

“Mayor of Kingstown” is a crime-thriller television series created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon that also stars Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest. The show premiered last November and was renewed for a second season in February.

At the end of 2021, the LRE manager who was working with Laird resigned from the company and began his own talent management firm and allegedly asked that the actress pay commission fees directly to him, rather than to LRE, he suit stated.

“Laird apparently obliged,” the suit stated.