FanSided

Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse

The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge's pursuit of home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 47th blast

Back in spring training New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived. Through Aug. 22, Judge owns a .295/.393/.658 batting line and an MLB-leading 47 home runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Buck Showalter just proved Yankees’ point as Mets fans scream Subway Series hypocrisy

The New York Yankees won their second consecutive baseball game on Monday night in the Bronx, their first time piecing together victories in tandem since late July. The Bombers are attempting to dig themselves out of a nightmare month, and every little victory helps — especially when Max Scherzer’s the opposing pitcher, and Domingo German nearly goes seven shutout on the other side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York State
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
MLB
Aaron Boone
Brian Cashman
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Los Angeles Angels news

It has been an extremely disappointing year for the Los Angeles Angels, who relieved manager Joe Maddon of his duties back in June. The organization may be heading towards even more change after comments from owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Moreno said on Tuesday...
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Opening Day on Yankees’ 2023 schedule shows MLB planning for Aaron Judge departure

Good news, Yankees fans! The team’s 2023 Opening Day showdown will almost definitely include Aaron Judge. Bad news, Yankees fans! It’s unclear which of the two teams Judge will be playing for. The Yanks’ new-look 2023 schedule was released on Wednesday afternoon, and Rob Manfred absolutely, positively had a hand in the decision to send one of Judge’s top free agent suitors to the Boogie Down for the opener.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Fan gets manhandled by security after running on field in Subway Series

The Subway Series between the New York Mets and New York Yankees has been one filled with strange fan interactions, highlighted by a viral video emerged of a Yankees fan drinking a beer through a hot dog straw, but that was far from the only incident regarding a fan that occurred in Monday’s game.
