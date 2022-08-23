Read full article on original website
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
Aaron Judge's pursuit of home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 47th blast
Back in spring training New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived. Through Aug. 22, Judge owns a .295/.393/.658 batting line and an MLB-leading 47 home runs.
Buck Showalter just proved Yankees’ point as Mets fans scream Subway Series hypocrisy
The New York Yankees won their second consecutive baseball game on Monday night in the Bronx, their first time piecing together victories in tandem since late July. The Bombers are attempting to dig themselves out of a nightmare month, and every little victory helps — especially when Max Scherzer’s the opposing pitcher, and Domingo German nearly goes seven shutout on the other side.
San Francisco rips Giants for ‘borderline offensive’ shirt
Many cities have certain names that most of their locals just do not say. It might be said by a tourist but if you’re trying not to stick out like a sore thumb, it’s best to avoid using those names if possible. The San Francisco Giants seemed to...
Clayton Beeter making Yankees-Dodgers Joey Gallo trade hurt a lot less
Are you a Joey Gallo hater who’s seething at every clip/tweet alluding his newfound success with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded by the New York Yankees? Well, how about we interest you in shifting your negativity to … positivity?. In the end, Yankees fans should...
MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish
Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
Could Giants 2023 season-opener vs. Yankees be the Aaron Judge reunion game?
We know — Aaron Judge playing for any team other than the Yankees right now is just speculation. The slugger is still wearing pinstripes at least until the end of this season, and wherever he plays after that is anyone's guess. Of course, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill...
Pete Alonso loses pop-up, makes base-running gaffe in loss to Yankees
Mets slugger Pete Alonso had an eventful night to say the least, breaking a bat over his knee, losing track of a routine pop-up and committing what could have been a costly base-running gaffe in a loss to the Yankees.
MLB world reacts to shocking Los Angeles Angels news
It has been an extremely disappointing year for the Los Angeles Angels, who relieved manager Joe Maddon of his duties back in June. The organization may be heading towards even more change after comments from owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Moreno said on Tuesday...
Opening Day on Yankees’ 2023 schedule shows MLB planning for Aaron Judge departure
Good news, Yankees fans! The team’s 2023 Opening Day showdown will almost definitely include Aaron Judge. Bad news, Yankees fans! It’s unclear which of the two teams Judge will be playing for. The Yanks’ new-look 2023 schedule was released on Wednesday afternoon, and Rob Manfred absolutely, positively had a hand in the decision to send one of Judge’s top free agent suitors to the Boogie Down for the opener.
Yankees shockingly place Nestor Cortes on IL after prospect promotion
Just when it seemed like the New York Yankees were actually making constructive roster decisions, it turns out they were just forced into them because of injuries continuing to decimate their current group of players. The latest glimmer of hope came in the form of buzz suggesting Triple-A reliever and...
Fan gets manhandled by security after running on field in Subway Series
The Subway Series between the New York Mets and New York Yankees has been one filled with strange fan interactions, highlighted by a viral video emerged of a Yankees fan drinking a beer through a hot dog straw, but that was far from the only incident regarding a fan that occurred in Monday’s game.
Yankees fans troll Mets, Jon Heyman after flipping script against aces
After a week that had meme-ified Yankees fans asking, “God, why do you give us your toughest battles?” God responded, “You’re literally going to win three straight games against ace-level pitching.”. As Saturday’s sleepy loss to the Toronto Blue Jays wrapped up, a game where Gerrit...
