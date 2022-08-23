Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
KNOX News Radio
Altru checks in with hospital construction
Altru Health officials are showing off the progress being made on the new hospital project in Grand Forks this week. The new build has a working budget of $470 million dollars and stands seven floors tall featuring 226 license beds. Altru CEO Todd Forkel says the new facility will have...
kvrr.com
North Dakota officials to review hemp house sustainability in Downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An experiment near downtown Fargo centers around two homes sitting next to each other. The purpose of these homes is for research material. One of them is made out of hemp. The other is made out of conventional wood frames covered by that classic white house wrap material.
lakesarearadio.net
Property Owners Reminded to Keep Lifts and Docks away from Roadways this Fall
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – As fall approached the Highway Department is reminding property owners to move property, signs, and items for sale back from the roadway including boatlifts and docks. The Otter Tail County Highway Department says they have noticed several docks and lifts and other property stored too...
kfgo.com
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
kvrr.com
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
kfgo.com
Blighted house in south Fargo likely headed for demolition
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioners agree that it’s time for a vacant house to “go.”. The house located at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find who owns the building. A New Jersey mortgage company now has it.
kfgo.com
Grand Forks council okays resolution for Fufeng project design
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The Grand Forks City Council has given initial approval to a resolution designed to help pay for a series of needed improvements for the proposed Fufeng Corn milling project. The money would be used for wastewater, sanitary sewer, lift stations, stormwater collection and water...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo changes noise ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
kvrr.com
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
DL-Online
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO A THREE-VEHICLE CRASH AT GATEWAY DRIVE
The Grand Forks Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at Gateway Dr and No. 51st St. One vehicle was resting on its hood. Vehicle #1 was driven by Sydney Maier of Grand Forks. Maier was traveling Eastbound on Gateway Dr. Vehicle #2, driven by Alba Garcia of Grand Forks, was traveling Westbound on Gateway Dr. Vehicle #3 was stopped at the stop sign. Kari Jeuch of Fisher, MN, was the driver. Vehicle #2, driven by Garcia, failed to yield when she made a left-hand turn onto No. 51st ST. Vehicle #2 was struck by Vehicle #1. Vehicle #2 came to a rest on its roof. All of the occupants of Vehicle #2 were able to get out of the vehicle.
valleynewslive.com
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigating three vehicle accident
A crash in north Grand Forks on Wednesday left one of three vehicles resting on its hood. According to police the accident occurred at the intersection of Gateway Drive and North 51st Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. Authorities say a vehicle driven by Alba Garcia of Grand Forks failed to...
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Six people, including four children, hospitalized after Grand Forks rollover crash
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Six people, including four children, were taken to Altru hospital in Grand Forks after a rollover crash late Wednesday afternoon. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that a car driven by Alba Garcia was headed westbound on Gateway Drive around 4 p.m. when Garcia failed to yield turning onto North 51st street, and was hit by Grand Forks native Sydney Maier.
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
kfgo.com
Multiple vehicles damaged in Grand Forks parking lot fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Department responded to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon around 12:21 in the south side parking lot of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave. S. Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-tractor and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames...
valleynewslive.com
Free picnic for West Fargo seniors Wednesday
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will host a Senior Picnic at noon Wednesday. The event will take place in the Rustad Recreation Center gyms and serve more than 200 people. This year, West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire will join in serving grilled burgers, potato salad, pork and beans, cookies and root beer floats.
lakesarearadio.net
No Wake Advisory Issued for Spitzer Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY (KDLM) – A no wake advisory has gone into effect on Spitzer Lake in Leaf Mountain Township. The advisory was issued, Tuesday due to high water levels. The no-wake restriction advisory means that all watercraft should not exceed a speed whereby a wake or wave is produced behind the craft.
