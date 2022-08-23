Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Some Kearney streets will be closed for Destination Downtown
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that several streets will close on Thursday for Destination Downtown. Central Avenue from 24th Street to the north side of 22nd Street;. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
Kearney Hub
$11.2M of improvement projects approved by Kearney Public School board
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education adopted a resolution Tuesday evening to issue a bond not to exceed $11.2 million for abatement projects. The board gathered for a special board meeting to discuss the facility master plan and the possible 2022-23 budget. They also discussed various abatement projects at several of the schools. The projects include:
Kearney Hub
Kearney police chief: Plate readers leading cops to criminals
KEARNEY — Police Chief Bryan Waugh said in June that automated license plate readers would help Kearney police prevent and solve crimes. Time appears to be proving Waugh correct, although ALPR systems are facing public relations battles elsewhere in Nebraska. The Kearney Police Department reported Wednesday that the ALPR...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Blues on the Banks plays to sold out crowd along Platte River
GIBBON — Audubon Rowe Sanctuary’s fifth annual Blues on the Banks was picture-perfect Saturday evening. A sold-out crowd enjoyed comfortable weather along with brats, beer, burgers and blues. The outdoor event continued until the sun set over the nearly-dry Platte River. Music was provided by TEZZ, a band...
Kearney Hub
Man jailed for hitting a man in the head with a hammer Friday in Kearney
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $25,000 bond after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. Around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 Kearney police responded a report of a man bleeding from his head from an assault in the 1300 block of Avenue I. When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his head and a bloody hammer next to him on the floor.
Kearney Hub
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic girls second at own golf invitational
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic turned in a 393 team score to place second to Broken Bow at the Kearney Catholic Golf Invitational played Thursday at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. The Stars finished second to defending Class C state champion Broken Bow, which posted a 344 and was led by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Kearney superintendent pushes back against comments on controversial books
Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf has pushed back against comments from a former political candidate who alleged inappropriate books were housed in district schools. Per a letter from Mundorf to district parents, Matt Innis of Crete appeared on the Scott Voorhees morning show on Omaha's KFAB 1110 radio to...
Kearney Hub
Stars second at Doniphan-Trumbull golf invitational
GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s girls finished second in Tuesday’s Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational Golf Tournament. The Stars shot a four-player score of 402 at Grand Island’s Indianhead Golf Course to finish behind Grand Island Central Catholic (375). Individually, the Stars’ Taylor McGuire finished in a tie for...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Husker fans make trip to Ireland road game
KEARNEY — Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will export their brand of college football to the season opener in Ireland. Representing the Cornhusker state in the trip overseas are Kearney residents who are taking a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team take on the Emerald Isle. “We had never...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic softball bounces back against Centura-Central Valley
CAIRO. — After suffering its first loss of the season Monday night at the hands of Hastings St. Cecilia, Kearney Catholic rebounded with a 13-5 win at Centura-Central Valley on Tuesday. The Stars started and finished with a flurry, scoring nine runs through the first four innings and topping...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic splits games at Tri, Kearney high falls to 0-3
KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic split its Monday softball doubleheader, demolishing Centennial in the opening game, 22-3 in three innings, and falling short, 8-4, to rival Hastings St. Cecilia. Although the split had drastically different results, coach Sydnee Tidwell saw the night as a positive for her team. “More positives...
Kearney Hub
2-A-Days: Shelton girls hungry to get to state
SHELTON — The Shelton girls made it to the big stage in March, playing in the state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. That didn't completely wash away the disappointment the Bulldogs went through in volleyball when they suffered a heart-breaking loss to B-D-S in the district final and ended the year with a 29-3 record.
Comments / 0