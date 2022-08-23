KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $25,000 bond after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. Around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 Kearney police responded a report of a man bleeding from his head from an assault in the 1300 block of Avenue I. When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his head and a bloody hammer next to him on the floor.

