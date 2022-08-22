ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

HBO's 'House of the Dragon' draws 10 million viewers, setting ratings record

By Meg James
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

HBO's "House of the Dragon" scored nearly 10 million viewers in the U.S. on Sunday, setting a viewership record for the debut of an HBO original series.

The company announced Monday that its prequel to "Game of Thrones" was a bona fide hit.

The show, which also debuted on streaming service HBO Max, had big boots to fill.

The original series, "Game of Thrones," steadily grew into HBO's biggest series ever. It ended after eight seasons in May 2019 with an enormous audience — its finale drew more than 19 million viewers — but that story's ending fell short of expectations for some of its most ardent fans.

The latest incarnation, based on George R.R. Martin's “Fire & Blood” book, is set in the fictional Westeros about 200 years before the "Game of Thrones" mayhem. The new series struck familiar themes: a succession drama filled with jealousy, flying dragons and gory human deaths. Most critics' reviews were favorable.

“It was wonderful to see millions of ‘Game of Thrones’ fans return with us to Westeros last night," Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer, said in a statement. "‘House of the Dragon’ features an incredibly talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into the production, and we’re ecstatic with viewers’ positive response.”

There were scattered reports of HBO Max servers crashing during the premiere.

The network plans to televise a new episode of "House of the Dragon" every Sunday through Oct. 23.

The series launched less than a week after HBO and HBO Max laid off 70 people, about 14% of its workforce. Warner Bros. Discovery — which formed in April when the smaller Discovery merged with WarnerMedia — has had a rocky start. Its stock is down more than 50% since early April, and insiders have been rattled by reorganizations and downsizing, including the abrupt closure of CNN+, a shake-up at the historic Warner Bros. film and TV studio and the dumping of a nearly completed HBO Max movie "Batgirl."

In an email to Warner Bros. Discovery staff two days before the premiere, Chief Executive David Zaslav signaled his company's lofty goals for "House of the Dragon," when thanking the team at HBO. The group has "shepherded what looks to be the next big cultural moment," Zaslav wrote.

Zaslav also noted the marketing campaign, saying it, too, was the biggest in HBO history, reaching 130 million people in the U.S.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Will any Starks crop up in ‘House of the Dragon?’

House of the Dragon will be aired soon and it has increased expectations and excitement as to what and who the series might contain. The title suggests the house of Targaryen as the ruling family and at the helm of all affairs. While the brutality of the Targaryens is not...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
Variety

Donald Trump ‘Crashed’ the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Set and Acted Like an ‘Utter Buffoon,’ Says Cristin Milioti

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump “crashed the set” of Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and acted like “a complete and utter buffoon,” according to cast member Cristin Milioti. The “Palm Springs” and “Made for Love” actor told The Independent that Trump decided to show up on set during a night shoot when the production was filming outside of Trump Tower in New York City. Milioti starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street” as Teresa Petrillo, the first wife of Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). The actor’s big scene in the film is when Teresa...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Dragon#Marketing Campaign#Cnn
IndieWire

George R.R. Martin Compares ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off Strategy to ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’

When “House of the Dragon” premieres on HBO tonight, it will mark the beginning of a new era for the “Game of Thrones” franchise. While the spin-off is unlikely to fully live up to all expectations, the series will serve as an effective way to gauge fans’ appetites for future adventures in Westeros. If enthusiasm turns out to be high, HBO has no shortage of other ideas in the pipeline. In a new interview with the New York Times, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin offered more detail about the wide range of spin-offs that HBO has in development and...
TV SERIES
ABC News

'House of the Dragon' star Steve Toussaint responds after backlash from critics on his casting

Steve Toussaint is addressing critics who have commented about his casting in the new "House of the Dragon" series. In an interview with Men's Health, Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the show, shut down critics who have suggested his casting doesn't match what is portrayed in author George R. R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" novel, which is what "House of the Dragon" is adapted from.
MOVIES
Variety

Owen Wilson Says Marvel Scolded Him ‘Multiple Times’ for Talking Too Much About ‘Loki’: ‘They’re So Kind of Uptight’

Add Owen Wilson to the list of Marvel actors who have gotten into hot water with Marvel Studios. The actor, who joined the MCU in “Loki” as Mobius M. Mobius, recently confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he’s currently filming the Disney+ series’ second season, but all Wilson would reveal is the following: “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.” Asked for more info, Wilson stopped short of revealing anything. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Mark Ruffalo appears to defend She-Hulk amid CGI backlash

Mark Ruffalo has given his verdict on the CGI motion capture technology used to film the new Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.The Disney+ series has faced a backlash in recent weeks, with some viewers criticising the show’s use of digital effects.Ruffalo appears in the series as the Hulk, a role he has inhabited multiple times in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) properties.In an interview with Variety, the actor was asked about how making She-Hulk compared with his other experiences making movies in the MCU.“The one thing that has been interesting is how the technology has just evolved to...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Will Smith’s popularity saw ‘very significant and precipitous decline’ after Oscars slap

The popularity of the actor Will Smith saw a dramatic decline following his assault on Chris Rock earlier this year, a new survey suggests. According to data provided to industry magazine Variety by Q Scores – a widely recognised quantifier of star power and appeal – Smith’s ratings were significantly impacted by his slapping Rock live on TV during the Oscars ceremony earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
406K+
Followers
68K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy