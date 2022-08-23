ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Mayor Signs Ban on Non-Competes into Law

Over the last two years, the Council of the District of Columbia has postponed and revised the Ban on Non-Compete Agreement Act of 2020—a law that was set to widely prohibit employers from imposing non-compete agreements onto employees. The bill was signed into law in January 2021 and scheduled to be enforceable on October 1, 2021. After hearing concerns about the broad scope of the bill, the sponsor, Councilmember Elisa Silverman introduced multiple amendments to the legislation, and enforcement of the ban was pushed back to April 2022 and again to October 2022.
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
The Independent

Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife

Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
UPI News

On This Day: 19th Amendment goes into effect

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1920, eight days after it was ratified, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution went into effect -- giving women the right to vote. In 1964, Democrats nominated U.S. President Lyndon Johnson and Hubert Humphrey. They won easily in November.
The Associated Press

Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked Friday for international help battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation. His request on Twitter came amid exceptionally heavy rain that continued lashing Pakistan, raising the overall death toll from mid-June to 937. Sharif said he met with...
WTOP

Masks in classes at Georgetown University, COVID-19 testing required

For students returning to campus at Georgetown University in D.C., the school is providing public health guidance for COVID-19 and monkeypox ahead of the start of classes Wednesday. In a message to Georgetown faculty, staff, students and the community, Dr. Ranit Mishori, the university’s Chief Public Health Officer, said masks...
