Related
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Fans celebrate Britney Spears and Elton John’s collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’
Fans have reacted to Britney Spears’ and Elton John’s newly released song “Hold me Closer”.The song, which is a spin on John’s 1971 single “Tiny Dancer”, was released today (26 August) and has already gone to No 1 on the UK and US iTunes chart.The release marks Spears’ first single in six years, and the first we’ve heard of new music since her conservatorship ended.Tweeting the news, Spears said: “Okie dokie … My first song in six years! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial!”“I’m kinda overwhelmed…...
Photos: Michelle Branch through the years
Photos: Michelle Branch through the years 2001: Michelle Branch performs on ABC Family's "Front Row Center" at the Wadsworth Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 10, 2001. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Danny DeVito Spills The Beans On Saving Michael Douglas From Poisonous Snake
DeVito claimed he saved Douglas back in the '80s -- but a new video tells a different story.
