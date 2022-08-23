Fans have reacted to Britney Spears’ and Elton John’s newly released song “Hold me Closer”.The song, which is a spin on John’s 1971 single “Tiny Dancer”, was released today (26 August) and has already gone to No 1 on the UK and US iTunes chart.The release marks Spears’ first single in six years, and the first we’ve heard of new music since her conservatorship ended.Tweeting the news, Spears said: “Okie dokie … My first song in six years! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial!”“I’m kinda overwhelmed…...

MUSIC ・ 12 MINUTES AGO