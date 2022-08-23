Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that the FBI had warned Facebook to be on “high alert” of “Russian propaganda.”The Meta CEO recalled being told by the bureau, “Just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election.“We have it on notice that, basically, there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that, so just be vigilant.”Zuckerberg was speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience in an episode which aired on Thursday, 25 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ukraine Independence Day: Zelensky says country was ‘reborn’ after Russia invadedFlash flood destroys section of freeway in CaliforniaLily Sullivan walks down road with killer on night of murder

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO