Mitch McConnell asked to comment on Trump’s attacks on his wife
Mitch McConnell declined to share his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s attack on his wife Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s secretary of transportation. Mr Trump went after Mr McConnell after the Senate GOP leader said that the Republicans are more likely to flip the House than the Senate because “candidate quality” is more important in statewide races, suggesting that many of the GOP nominees endorsed by Mr Trump aren’t up to scratch. “Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States...
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’
After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
Two Florida residents plead guilty to giving Ashley Biden’s stolen diary to Project Veritas
Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty to charges that they conspired to transport stolen property belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter across state lines and sell it to the media organisation Project Veritas. According to criminal information filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Aimee Harris stole Ashley Biden’s diary from a Delray Beach, Florida house where she’d temporarily left behind some of her belongings, before travelling to New York City with co-defendant Justin Kurlander to meet with Project Veritas representatives.“During that meeting, [Harris] described the circumstances of how she had obtained the...
Mark Zuckerberg says FBI warned Facebook about ‘Russian propaganda’
Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that the FBI had warned Facebook to be on “high alert” of “Russian propaganda.”The Meta CEO recalled being told by the bureau, “Just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election.“We have it on notice that, basically, there’s about to be some kind of dump that’s similar to that, so just be vigilant.”Zuckerberg was speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience in an episode which aired on Thursday, 25 August.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ukraine Independence Day: Zelensky says country was ‘reborn’ after Russia invadedFlash flood destroys section of freeway in CaliforniaLily Sullivan walks down road with killer on night of murder
