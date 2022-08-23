Read full article on original website
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Fans celebrate Britney Spears and Elton John’s collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’
Fans have reacted to Britney Spears’ and Elton John’s newly released song “Hold me Closer”.The song, which is a spin on John’s 1971 single “Tiny Dancer”, was released today (26 August) and has already gone to No 1 on the UK and US iTunes chart.The release marks Spears’ first single in six years, and the first we’ve heard of new music since her conservatorship ended.Tweeting the news, Spears said: “Okie dokie … My first song in six years! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial!”“I’m kinda overwhelmed…...
Bravo’s ‘Gallery Girls’ Throwback Flavors New ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’
Bravo's new series 'Real Girlfriends in Paris' has all the same tones and notes as Bravo's 2012 twentysomething series 'Gallery Girls.' How are they similar and how are they different?
Altered Images: Mascara Streakz review – Clare Grogan is reinvented as a retro disco diva
80s-influenced electropop gets a contemporary makeover as erstwhile giggly teen Grogan returns stronger than ever after 39 years
Danny DeVito Spills The Beans On Saving Michael Douglas From Poisonous Snake
DeVito claimed he saved Douglas back in the '80s -- but a new video tells a different story.
Keanu Reeves crashes couple’s Northampton wedding reception
A newlywed couple received an unexpected surprise on their wedding day when Keanu Reeves made a guest appearance at the reception.James and Nikki Roadnight tied the knot last weekend in front of family and friends at Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire, UK. It just so happened that the John Wick actor was also staying there that same day.In an interview with Newsweek, Nikki explained that her husband saw Reeves in the bar area of the hotel and told the actor he had just got married. James invited Reeves to come over and have a drink with the rest of the...
