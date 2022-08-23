A newlywed couple received an unexpected surprise on their wedding day when Keanu Reeves made a guest appearance at the reception.James and Nikki Roadnight tied the knot last weekend in front of family and friends at Fawsley Hall hotel in Northamptonshire, UK. It just so happened that the John Wick actor was also staying there that same day.In an interview with Newsweek, Nikki explained that her husband saw Reeves in the bar area of the hotel and told the actor he had just got married. James invited Reeves to come over and have a drink with the rest of the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO