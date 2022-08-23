Michigan man charged with sexually abusing boy in bathroom stall: police

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 62-year-old Michigan man faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly molested a 6-year-old boy in a McDonald’s restroom in River North.

Bryan Sutton, expected in bond court Tuesday, is accused of entering a bathroom stall the child was using and sexually abusing the 6-year-old. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday on Clark and Ohio, at previously formerly known Rock N Roll McDonald's.

Sutton also battered a 61-year-old male security guard who attempted to detain him at the restaurant, police have said.

The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The guard refused medical treatment.

No additional information was available.

