Hightstown, NJ

centraljersey.com

Divided Red Bank Borough Council hires new municipal attorney

RED BANK – A new municipal attorney has been hired in Red Bank following a divided vote among members of the Borough Council. During a meeting on Aug. 18, members of the council passed a resolution authorizing the award of a contract for borough attorney services. The contract was awarded to the law firm Antonelli Kantor, PC, of Livingston and Union Township.
RED BANK, NJ
Register News

Burlington County Commissioners take action to help bridge the ‘digital divide’ with new initiative

The Burlington County Commissioners are taking action to help bridge the digital divide and make Burlington County into one of “America’s most connected destinations.”. The Commissioners voted to adopt a resolution directing the County Department of Information Technology to embark on a new initiative to upgrade and expand broadband infrastructure throughout the county with the goal of helping residents access affordable and reliable high-speed internet, according to a county press release on Aug. 17.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
hopewelltwp.org

Poll Workers Needed! Minors, aged 16-18, are encouraged to apply.

Election workers play a critical role in ensuring that New Jersey residents can exercise their right to vote. Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that increases the compensation of election workers from $200 per day to $300 per day. In July, the governor signed legislation amending an existing law to allow minors between the ages of 16 and 18 to work a full day at the polls on election days. The upcoming general election is set for Nov. 8, 2022.
HOPEWELL, NJ
Hightstown, NJ
Government
City
Hightstown, NJ
centraljersey.com

Tinton Falls officials to designate Centre Plaza as no parking zone

TINTON FALLS – Members of the Tinton Falls Borough Council are proposing to prohibit parking on a street that intersects with Hope Road. During a meeting on Aug. 9, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, amend the borough code and designate Centre Plaza as a no parking street. Both sides and the entire length of Centre Plaza will be added to the “parking prohibited at all times” section of the borough code.
Jersey Shore Online

Route 9 Gas Station To Be Replaced In Howell

HOWELL – The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the construction of a new convenience store gas station on the corner of Strickland Road and the northbound side of Route 9. Returning before the Planning Board, attorney Jason Tuvel appeared on behalf of the applicant, 7-Eleven, Inc., to present...
HOWELL, NJ
centraljersey.com

Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department saluted on 150th anniversary

RED BANK – The Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department has been recognized for 150 years of service to the community by municipal officials. During a meeting on Aug. 18, Mayor Pasquale Menna and the Borough Council issued a proclamation honoring the fire department on its 150th anniversary. Members of the fire department will celebrate the organization’s landmark anniversary at a dinner on Sept. 9, according to the proclamation.
RED BANK, NJ
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 24

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the county has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on county property. “Monmouth County is thrilled to assist visitors...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
trentonnj.org

Trenton-Based Scientists Tackle Testing at TWW's Century-old Reservoir

TRENTON, NJ – After relocating their headquarters to the Capital City, Trenton Water Works is working with Princeton Hydro to conduct enhanced water-quality monitoring at the 123-year-old Pennington Avenue Reservoir. In service since 1899, the reservoir holds approximately 100 million gallons of finished water. The engineering firm has been...
TRENTON, NJ
Tri-Town News

Monmouth County SPCA opens doors to beagles from Envigo facility in Virginia

The Monmouth County SPCA has brought five beagles to its facility in Eatontown who were removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va., which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to an Aug. 25 press release from the MCSPCA.
EATONTOWN, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

