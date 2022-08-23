Read full article on original website
3000 New Potential Markets Announced For Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Combo Stores
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for Years
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings Member
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Monroe to receive $1 million in state funding for flood mitigation efforts for Rossmoor community
MONROE – Monroe Township will receive $1 million in state funding to address flood mitigation programs for the Rossmoor adult living community, which was devastated by Tropical Storm Henri in August 2021. The funding has been set aside in the state’s 2023 fiscal budget, according to information provided by...
Divided Red Bank Borough Council hires new municipal attorney
RED BANK – A new municipal attorney has been hired in Red Bank following a divided vote among members of the Borough Council. During a meeting on Aug. 18, members of the council passed a resolution authorizing the award of a contract for borough attorney services. The contract was awarded to the law firm Antonelli Kantor, PC, of Livingston and Union Township.
Burlington County Commissioners take action to help bridge the ‘digital divide’ with new initiative
The Burlington County Commissioners are taking action to help bridge the digital divide and make Burlington County into one of “America’s most connected destinations.”. The Commissioners voted to adopt a resolution directing the County Department of Information Technology to embark on a new initiative to upgrade and expand broadband infrastructure throughout the county with the goal of helping residents access affordable and reliable high-speed internet, according to a county press release on Aug. 17.
hopewelltwp.org
Poll Workers Needed! Minors, aged 16-18, are encouraged to apply.
Election workers play a critical role in ensuring that New Jersey residents can exercise their right to vote. Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill that increases the compensation of election workers from $200 per day to $300 per day. In July, the governor signed legislation amending an existing law to allow minors between the ages of 16 and 18 to work a full day at the polls on election days. The upcoming general election is set for Nov. 8, 2022.
Conservation easement will be used to preserve Millstone Township parcel
MILLSTONE – Municipal officials in Millstone Township have authorized the acquisition of a conservation easement on land at Burnt Tavern Road and Route 537 (Monmouth Road) to preserve the parcel as open space. The township will work with Monmouth County on the matter. During a meeting on Aug. 17,...
Tinton Falls officials to designate Centre Plaza as no parking zone
TINTON FALLS – Members of the Tinton Falls Borough Council are proposing to prohibit parking on a street that intersects with Hope Road. During a meeting on Aug. 9, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, amend the borough code and designate Centre Plaza as a no parking street. Both sides and the entire length of Centre Plaza will be added to the “parking prohibited at all times” section of the borough code.
Flower Shop Dispensaries seeks retail cannabis license in Red Bank
RED BANK – Members of the Red Bank Borough Council have passed a resolution which acknowledges an entity known as Flower Shop Dispensaries, LLC, has proposed operating a permitted cannabis business in town. The council’s resolution also acknowledges that the entity’s proposal would not exceed the municipal limit for...
Princeton, Gulick House owners settle lawsuit over failure to restore historic home
The Municipality of Princeton and the owner of the historic Greenland-Brinson-Gulick House have come to a settlement agreement for a municipal lawsuit filed against the owner for failure to repair the 339-year-old house. The settlement agreement – reached earlier this month between the town and owner Benjamin Gulick and his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Route 9 Gas Station To Be Replaced In Howell
HOWELL – The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the construction of a new convenience store gas station on the corner of Strickland Road and the northbound side of Route 9. Returning before the Planning Board, attorney Jason Tuvel appeared on behalf of the applicant, 7-Eleven, Inc., to present...
Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department saluted on 150th anniversary
RED BANK – The Red Bank Volunteer Fire Department has been recognized for 150 years of service to the community by municipal officials. During a meeting on Aug. 18, Mayor Pasquale Menna and the Borough Council issued a proclamation honoring the fire department on its 150th anniversary. Members of the fire department will celebrate the organization’s landmark anniversary at a dinner on Sept. 9, according to the proclamation.
Monmouth County News Briefs, Aug. 24
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the county has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on county property. “Monmouth County is thrilled to assist visitors...
New Jersey Globe
Bound Brook mayor resigning September 2, one day after departure would have triggered special election
Bound Brook Mayor Bob Fazen, a Republican, will resign on September 2 to move to a retirement condo in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, narrowly avoiding the triggering of a special election to fill the remaining year of his term. Bound Brook is among the most politically competitive in the...
trentonnj.org
Trenton-Based Scientists Tackle Testing at TWW's Century-old Reservoir
TRENTON, NJ – After relocating their headquarters to the Capital City, Trenton Water Works is working with Princeton Hydro to conduct enhanced water-quality monitoring at the 123-year-old Pennington Avenue Reservoir. In service since 1899, the reservoir holds approximately 100 million gallons of finished water. The engineering firm has been...
Monmouth County SPCA opens doors to beagles from Envigo facility in Virginia
The Monmouth County SPCA has brought five beagles to its facility in Eatontown who were removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, Va., which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation, according to an Aug. 25 press release from the MCSPCA.
Park Commission: Deer hunting will begin in Mercer County parks in efforts to reduce overabundant population
Hunting will soon be underway through a deer management program in efforts reduce the overabundant deer herd in the greater Mercer County region. The Mercer County Park Commission’s deer management program will be conducted in Mercer County Park, Baldpate Mountain and Mercer Meadows on Sept. 10. The Mercer County...
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
Campers enjoy farm visits during first Grown in Monmouth camp
From the smiles on the campers’ faces, it was clear the Monmouth County Park System’s first offerings of its Grown in Monmouth summer camp was a success. Held from Aug. 8-12, each day took campers to a different site and brought new adventures. “The Monmouth County Board of...
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low Prices
If you live in the area, you may already be familiar with the new one-of-a-kind discount store that has taken over the former Lord and Taylor department store in the Moorestown Mall.
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
Monroe’s draft master plan review with public engagement is scheduled for Aug. 25
MONROE – The Monroe Township Planning Board is planning to present draft elements of the township’s master plan for residents during an upcoming meeting. A presentation on the draft elements is scheduled for a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. The meeting will also be available to view via the township YouTube page.
