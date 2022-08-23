Read full article on original website
DOJ wants 17 years in prison for ex-NYPD officer who tackled, choked DC cop on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — Prosecutors want a Marine Corps veteran and former NYPD officer who tackled and choked a DC Police officer during the Capitol riot to serve more than 17 years in prison, arguing the sentence was warranted for “disgracing” the democracy that he once fought to protect and serve.
FBI: Fired NJ Employee-Turned-Cyberstalker Threatens To Kill Former Female Co-Workers, Families
A Jersey City man who was fired from his job with an investment bank sent a series of graphic and terrifying messages threatening to stalk and kill several former co-workers and their families, federal authorities charged. "I swear that everyday I’m going to wait outside for you the path train...
‘Much better’: Brutally beaten NYPD cop’s wife says, calls for justice
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Officer Muhammad Chowdhury’s wife, Nadira Sherin, told PIX11 News he is doing “much better; he is conscious, eating and talking.” As his condition continues to improve at a Bronx hospital, detectives continue hunting down the four young men responsible for putting him there. New video showed them before and after […]
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Police seize machine gun from ‘known gang member’ with prior hate-crime conviction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A machine gun was removed from the streets of Staten Island’s North Shore last week, leading to the arrest of a Stapleton man police say is a “known gang member.”. The arrest, conducted around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 15, was credited to the...
NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations
NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
NYPD adopts emergency rule ahead of new permit policy for concealed carry license
Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. The NYPD announced an “emergency rule” late Wednesday afternoon setting new parameters for individuals seeking to obtain permits to carry guns in New York City. The rule aims to bring the city in compliance with a Supreme Court decision handed...
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby
A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
Off-Duty New York City Police Officer Mugged in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – An office duty New York City Police officer was assaulted and...
Dustin Wilson and Tasheana Flannery of Leominster accused of beating, raping woman at New York hotel
A Massachusetts couple was arrested on Tuesday after New York deputies said they beat and raped a woman in front of children at a New York hotel, according to Syracuse.com. Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, of Leominster were both charged with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the news outlet reported.
Bronx woman, 73, shot in leg while waiting to go vote
A 73-year-old woman was shot and wounded outside her Bronx building while waiting for a ride to cast her vote in the New York primary Tuesday.
Victim of random BX punch attack able to speak again after taken off ventilator: report
The man who was knocked unconscious by a stranger during an unprovoked attack outside a Bronx restaurant is able to speak again after being removed from a ventilator.
Rikers inmate sentenced for throwing feces at correction officer
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced Tuesday for throwing feces at a correction officer, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Nicole Smith, 35, faces one-and-a-half to three years in prison. She pleased guilty to aggravated harassment of an employee by an incarcerated individuals. “The defendant tossed fecal matter at a […]
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges — New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced theindictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Steven Molinaro rearrested, faces federal drug and weapons charges following ex-girlfriend’s shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Steven Molinaro was arraigned on federal charges Tuesday after being rearrested at the Richmond County courthouse in St. George hours earlier, sources told the Advance/SILive.com. Molinaro, 33, was already appearing in court for charges that included attempted murder, assault, criminal weapon possession and cannabis possession, stemming...
NYPD adopts new concealed carry permit license rule after Supreme Court ruling
The New York Police Department adopted a new rule governing concealed carry permits. After the Supreme Court ruled the law concerning concealed carry permits in New York was unconstitutional, the state enacted new licensing standards. Wednesday’s NYPD rule brings the department’s rules in line with the state’s new law, which goes into effect on Sept.1.
Following alleged rape, foreign diplomat claims diplomatic immunity, goes free
NEW YORK CITY (TND) — A foreign diplomat from South Sudan serving at the United Nations in New York City was reportedly arrested after allegedly raping a woman in Manhattan. He then reportedly claimed diplomatic immunity and was released from custody a short time later. Charles Oliha, 46, a...
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
Jewish Boy Assaulted, Chased in NYC Hate Crime Aboard MTA Bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old Jewish Boy was chased off an MTA bus in...
Off-duty NYC jail employee indicted on charge of murdering 18-year-old
Dion Middleton, accused of killing an 18-year-old, is a firearms instructor for the New York City Department of Correction. The officer accused of shooting and killing Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx is a firearms instructor. [ more › ]
