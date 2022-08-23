ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

‘Much better’: Brutally beaten NYPD cop’s wife says, calls for justice

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Officer Muhammad Chowdhury’s wife, Nadira Sherin, told PIX11 News he is doing “much better; he is conscious, eating and talking.”  As his condition continues to improve at a Bronx hospital, detectives continue hunting down the four young men responsible for putting him there. New video showed them before and after […]
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
CBS New York

NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations

NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby

A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
MassLive.com

Dustin Wilson and Tasheana Flannery of Leominster accused of beating, raping woman at New York hotel

A Massachusetts couple was arrested on Tuesday after New York deputies said they beat and raped a woman in front of children at a New York hotel, according to Syracuse.com. Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30, of Leominster were both charged with first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the news outlet reported.
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced for throwing feces at correction officer

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced Tuesday for throwing feces at a correction officer, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Nicole Smith, 35, faces one-and-a-half to three years in prison. She pleased guilty to aggravated harassment of an employee by an incarcerated individuals. “The defendant tossed fecal matter at a […]
NewsLI

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges — New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced theindictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
The Staten Island Advance

Steven Molinaro rearrested, faces federal drug and weapons charges following ex-girlfriend’s shooting

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Steven Molinaro was arraigned on federal charges Tuesday after being rearrested at the Richmond County courthouse in St. George hours earlier, sources told the Advance/SILive.com. Molinaro, 33, was already appearing in court for charges that included attempted murder, assault, criminal weapon possession and cannabis possession, stemming...
fox40jackson.com

NYPD adopts new concealed carry permit license rule after Supreme Court ruling

The New York Police Department adopted a new rule governing concealed carry permits. After the Supreme Court ruled the law concerning concealed carry permits in New York was unconstitutional, the state enacted new licensing standards. Wednesday’s NYPD rule brings the department’s rules in line with the state’s new law, which goes into effect on Sept.1.
