Elevator renovation underway at Dickinson County Courthouse
The long-awaited elevator renovation is beginning at the Dickinson County Courthouse this week, and is expected to take approximately 12 weeks. While the stairs still are available, people who need assistance to reach the top floor should let the security guards at the entrance know and arrangements will be made to transport them using the jail elevator.
No Salina City Commission meetings on next 2 Mondays
There will be no regularly scheduled Salina City Commission meetings for the next two Mondays. Commissioners will not meet on Monday due to that day being the fifth Monday of the month. Additionally, the city commissioners will not meet on Sept. 5 due to the Labor Day holiday. The next...
Dickinson County certifies primary results following recount
ABILENE - The 2022 Dickinson County Primary Election finished up Thursday after commissioners reviewed and certified tally sheets from the Aug. 16–17 recount of the Republican race between Steve Johnson and Caryn Tyson for state treasurer. Tyson had asked for a hand recount in six Kansas counties, including Dickinson.
McPherson County Commissioners Delay Action on Fencing for Meadowlark Trail
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson County Commissioners have tabled any action on setting a bond for the installation of fencing along the Meadowlark Trail between McPherson and Lindsborg until January 23rd. The issue centers on how much of a bond Central Kansas Conservancy will need to put up for fencing...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
City of Hutchinson Addresses Removal of 30th and Lucille Traffic Singal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Last week the City of Hutchinson notified the public that the temporary traffic signal located at the intersection of 30th and Lucille will be removed later this month. There have been a lot of questions surrounding that decision which the city manager’s office and the engineering department have worked together to address below.
Part of S. Muir Road closing Monday for drainage work
The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has announced that part of S. Muir Road will be closed beginning Monday for drainage work. S. Muir Road between W. Hedberg Road and Falun Road will be closed beginning Monday for the construction of a drainage structure. The closure will only be during the daylight working hours of 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the department noted in information released Thursday.
Saline County community baby shower set for October
Heartland Early Education Program has announced that it will host the Saline County Safe Sleep Community Baby Shower in early October. Due to space limitations, the event is open to all new (as of July 1) and expecting moms residing in Saline County. Moms may bring one support person. The...
Child Care Recruitment Fair set for Thursday evening in Salina
The Saline County Health Department plans to host a Child Care Recruitment Fair Thursday. The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday at 125 W. Elm Street, and is open to the public at no charge. Those attending will learn about funding, training, and educational opportunities. Additionally, those attending will...
KWU hires Grevas as assistant director of grants
Kansas Wesleyan has announced the hiring of Annie Grevas, longtime Saline County Community Corrections director, for the position of assistant director of grants. Grevas spent 35 years with Saline County’s Community Corrections team, where she rose to the position of director. There, she was responsible for grant research, development and support that helped fund the agency. She drove legislative and public relations, as well as handling grant expenditures.
Saline County reopens W. Magnolia Road in Bavaria
BAVARIA - The Saline County Road and Bridge Department this morning announced that W. Magnolia Road between Main Street and Midland Road in Bavaria has been reopened to through traffic. That part of W. Magnolia Road was closed Aug. 15 due to a cross-road structure being damaged.
Owner of South Hutchinson used car lot ordered to make repairs
SOUTH HUTCHINSON – A nuisance case that the City of South Hutchinson says has been ongoing for more than a year may be heading towards a resolution. According to a release from the city, the municipal court ruled against property owner, Jack Adrian, for failing to take any substantive action on the property and handed down a $1,100 fine along with the threat of daily fines and potential incarceration if he did not take immediate steps to mitigate the nuisance.
Area entities among those receiving USDA grants
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced the USDA is investing $639,854 in critical infrastructure across rural Kansas. The Kansas recipients are:. ●A $2,157 grant will help replace a furnace and air conditioner at Marmaton Market Inc. in Moran. The HVAC replacement...
Officer Brown joins Ellinwood Police Dept.
Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Director Todd Ackerman of the Augusta Department of Public Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
Salina Regional drops age restrictions on visitation
Salina Regional Health Center is modifying its COVID-19 visitation guidelines. Effective today, August 24, there will no longer be restrictions to visit or accompany patients based on age. The hospital had previously required all visitors be age 12 or older. Hospital inpatients will still only be allowed to have two...
Cement truck overturns south of Salina
An overturned cement truck south of Salina caused some traffic delays on Thursday.
Sunflower Fair returns; registrations now being accepted
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Sunflower Fair is back, and seniors, caregivers, and anyone who plans to celebrate more happy birthdays all are invited to participate!. A North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging event, the Sunflower Fair is scheduled for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 20 in...
Police officer makes Salina mom proud
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
Let the Sun Shine In at Sunflower Fair Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Salina
After two-years, the Sunflower Fair is back. Seniors, caregivers, and anyone who plans to celebrate more happy birthdays are invited. It happens Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center from 8 am to 4 pm in Salina. Cost is $20 before September 10 and $25 after this...
🎥: When kids go missing, police say report it immediately
Your child has gone missing or run away, what should you do?. Riley County Police Department says your first step should be to call them, either using 911 or the local police department. “In the event that they do run away, don’t hesitate to call us and call us immediately,...
