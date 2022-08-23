ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

Gary Busey Denies Sexual Assault Allegations: Actor Insists ‘Nothing Happened’

By Audrey Rock
 3 days ago
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Former Celebrity Apprentice star Gary Busey hit back at allegations that he sexually assaulted multiple women in comments given Monday, August 22. The Silver Bullet actor, 78, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, and one count of harassment — disorderly persons offense after he allegedly touched a couple of fans inappropriately at the Monster Mania convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey during the weekend of August 12-14.

Academy Award nominated actor Gary Busey (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

But Gary told TMZ in recent comments as he visited a gas station in Malibu, California, that “nothing happened” and that he didn’t have “any regrets” about his appearance at the convention. “It was all false,” he told the outlet on Monday, categorically denying any wrongdoing. “I don’t care because there are no accusations.” He said that his encounter with the “two girls took less than 10 seconds” and then “they left.”

A press release issued by the Cherry Hills, New Jersey Police Department and obtained by HollywoodLife, however, told a different story about the featured guest. “A California man is facing sexual offense charges stemming from incident occurring at the annual Monster Mania convention hosted by the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey,” the statement read in part, before listing the alleged crimes. The press release concluded by saying that, “the investigation into this matter is ongoing” and urging anyone with information on the matter to contact the department.

Per TMZ, the Academy Award nominee allegedly put his face near to an undisclosed woman’s breasts and tried to unlatch her bra strap. A separate woman alleges that Busey groped her rear end. Police received yet another call from a father who alleged that the embattled actor grabbed at his daughter’s rear, as well.

Gary Busey as Tony O’Neil in 1988’s ‘A Dangerous Life’ (ITV/Shutterstock)

Gary was born in Texas and rose to fame in the 1970s opposite Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges in Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, and alongside Barbara Streisand in the 1976 version of A Star is Born. In the 2000s, he made a name for himself in reality television by appearing in Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Rehab, as well.

Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch

Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
CELEBRITIES
