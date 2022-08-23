Read full article on original website
Ocean City Today
Gov. Hogan addresses rising housing prices
(Aug. 26, 2022) Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has expanded the state’s landmark SmartBuy initiative to address rising housing market prices. To help manage purchase costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt—up from...
A Moore administration could lead to ‘brain drain’ in local government
Maryland's past three Democratic governors held executive positions in local government before winning statewide office and took many of their colleagues with them to the State House. The post A Moore administration could lead to ‘brain drain’ in local government appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Deadline looms to apply for Maryland student loan debt relief tax credit
Marylanders paying off their student loans still have time to apply for debt relief to help lessen the amount they still owe. The deadline for the state’s Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program for Tax Year 2022 is Sept. 15. “Going to college may seem out of reach...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which focuses on continuing the state’s strong economic recovery.
WTOP
Maryland gets almost $1 million to protect small businesses from cyberattacks
Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen announced that the Small Business Administration has granted the Maryland Department of Commerce nearly $1 million for a program to help small businesses avoid cyberattacks. The money was awarded after the signing of President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021....
What will Hogan administration officials do after the governor runs ‘through the tape’?
A stark reminder of the looming turnover in state government came during the governor's annual cabinet reception last week. The post What will Hogan administration officials do after the governor runs ‘through the tape’? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Franchot encourages Marylanders to apply for student loan tax credit
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is urging Marylanders paying off student loans to apply for a tax credit."Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given the huge expense, but tax credits like these help make it possible. I urge everyone to apply now before time runs out," Franchot said. "Any way to bring down the cost of higher education is a big benefit."Residents have until Sept. 15 to submit an application for Tax Year 2022. Marylanders are eligible of they file their taxes, have incurred at least $20,000 in student loan debt and have at least $5,000 in outstanding student loan debt.The program provides an income tax credit to residents making payments on loans from an accredited college or university. More than $40 million has been distributed through the program since it began in 2017. Franchot's announcement comes as the current pause on federal student loan payments will expire a week from tomorrow.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland state education leaders seek long-term solution to teacher shortages
Thousands of Maryland students will head back to school in less than a week under a cloud of a teacher shortage. School districts have promised to have adequate teachers in front of students on the first day, but officials admit this year will be a challenge. Across Maryland, local school...
wypr.org
Maryland might borrow an alternative high school strategy from Texas
Lessons learned in a Texas school district may help more alternative high school students in Maryland get access to early college preparation programs. In 2006, Daniel King was superintendent of the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo School District, one of the lowest performing school districts in Texas. King, who has since retired, crafted a plan to get high school dropouts in the alternative high school to return to the classroom. They would not just earn a high school diploma but take some college courses through dual enrollment.
marketplace.org
D.C. aims to make housing down payments more affordable for lower-income families
Home prices are up by double-digit percentages from last year. Washington, D.C., like other cities, has responded with housing assistance. The district is doubling the amount of down payment assistance available for low- and middle-income households. Applicants could be eligible for up to $202,000 in low-interest loans. D.C.’s Home Purchase...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
Mayor Bowser's vaccine mandate unlawful, DC Superior Court judge rules
WASHINGTON — A D.C. Superior Judge ruled Thursday that Mayor Muriel Bowser's vaccine mandate is unlawful. According to a press release from the DC Police Union, Judge Maurice Ross has issued an order ruling that Bowser's COVID-19 mandate, which applies to all D.C. employees, is illegal. In Aug. 2021,...
Recount Continues in Prince George’s District 23 Delegate Race
Election officials in Prince George's County began recounting ballots for a legislative district race on Monday, but it may take three days to complete and possibly certify the votes later in the week. The post Recount Continues in Prince George’s District 23 Delegate Race appeared first on The Washington Informer.
uschamber.com
DC Mayor Signs Ban on Non-Competes into Law
Over the last two years, the Council of the District of Columbia has postponed and revised the Ban on Non-Compete Agreement Act of 2020—a law that was set to widely prohibit employers from imposing non-compete agreements onto employees. The bill was signed into law in January 2021 and scheduled to be enforceable on October 1, 2021. After hearing concerns about the broad scope of the bill, the sponsor, Councilmember Elisa Silverman introduced multiple amendments to the legislation, and enforcement of the ban was pushed back to April 2022 and again to October 2022.
Debt Consolidation Services Providers Ordered to Pay More Than $2 Million in Penalties and Restitution
BALTIMORE, MD (August 22, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has issued a Final Order against Marcia L. Bailey and Arthur Wittenberg along with their entities, Marcia Bailey Inc. trading as Signature Accounting and the Wittenberg Family Trust, for violating the Consumer Protection Act when they collected hundreds […]
Could Hogan win Maryland in a GOP presidential primary?
Editor’s Note: This article is republished with permission from the Baltimore Post-Examiner. If Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan decides to run for president would he be able to secure enough support to win his home state in a competitive GOP primary election?. Hogan’s more moderate brand of Republicanism appears to...
Nottingham MD
American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected
PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jim Leiker is professor of history at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park. When pro-Trump extremists converged in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, they followed […] The post Ideology behind Jan. 6 insurrection had deep roots in Kansas, but extremism can be resisted appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Feds Approve Maryland Plan To Add Toll Lanes To Parts Of I-495, I-270
The Federal Highway Administration has given its final stamp of approval to Maryland’s plan to add high occupancy toll lanes on parts of I-270 and I-495. The agency released its Record of Decision Thursday, the last step in the environmental review process. But the future of the public-private partnership...
Virginia's eviction surge is here
Housing advocates have been warning of the potential for a wave of evictions since the pandemic began. What's happening: It's here. After the last of the state-level eviction protections expired at the beginning of July, eviction filings have shot back up above pre-pandemic levels and are rising fast. Why it...
