Chattanooga, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

Taxpayer ‘Fed Up’ with Condition of Roads

As a homeowner and property taxpayer in East Ridge for the past 34 years, and after numerous complaints to the City of East Ridge Superintendent of Roads, complaints to the East Ridge City Mayor’s Assistant and complaints to the State of Tennessee, I am completely fed up with the potholes, the eroded roadways and especially the roadway at Tombras onto Ringgold Road between Speedway and the Mexican Grocery Store.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress laying off approximately 5% of its workforce

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress is laying off "an approximate 5% reduction in non-driver headcount across the organization," according to a company spokesman. We're working to learn exactly how many employees in Chattanooga are affected by this move. U.S. Xpress spokesman Brad Carmony tells WTVC in an email...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
mymix1041.com

Breaking News: Food City Acquires Cooke’s Food Stores

Food City officials announced plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy. See the press release online at Mymix1041.com.
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Offers “Demystifying Death” Online Course

Welcome Home of Chattanooga will begin an eight week “Demystifying Death” course on September 8. The nonprofit has partnered with the Center of Professional Education at UTC and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN Community Foundation to discuss end-of-life care. Welcome Home's online eight week course intends...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Cba#New South#Living Wage#South Broad Development#City Council
WDEF

New US-64 Bridge Opens Up in Polk County Over Ocoee River

OCOEE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Polk County drivers have a new bridge to drive across on US-64 over the Ocoee River. The new 600 foot-long bridge was constructed to the north of an older bridge that will be used to connect Western Polk County to the Ocoee River Valley. Construction began on the bridge in September 2020 and cost $14 million to build.
POLK COUNTY, TN
CNET

Say Hello to the Country's Fastest Residential Internet Speed Plan – in Chattanooga, Tennessee

EPB, a municipal utility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that provides 100% fiber-optic internet service to the community, announced a new 25 gigabits-per-second plan available to all residential and business customers, effective immediately. This is the fastest multi-gigabit broadband service available in the US. The 25,000Mbps plan, which features symmetrical download and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fake police report made at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s house

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Rome Police say their officers rushed to the home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last night on a call that a man had been shot five times in a bathtub. But when they got there, they found it never happened. The call came from a...
ROME, GA
WSMV

Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Lack of Transparency in the Mayor’s Bid for Re-Election

As a long time resident of East Ridge I feel it is a necessity of civic duty as citizens to ask pointed questions and expect factual answers of our elected officials. I did just that and was blocked, with no further response or discussion on the Mayor’s social media page just hours later. Can anyone explain what is so wrong with these three questions posed below that I should be blocked by Mayor Williams on his social media accounts merely for asking them?
EAST RIDGE, TN
progressivegrocer.com

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Lows

Amid the business’ ongoing expansion, Food City officials have revealed plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tenn., market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 square feet and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

UTC students, staff respond to student debt relief

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Wednesday, President Biden announced a three-part student relief plan to cancel $10,000 of student debt for low-to middle-income borrowers. Naturally, there were plenty of students excited to hear that a significant portion of their debt was being addressed by Washington. The Biden administration says the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga preparing to celebrate Parking Day 2022

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Have you ever wanted to set up an entertainment system, a sofa and a grill on the side of the road while watching college football?. In just under a month, that possibility and so many others can become reality. Chattanooga’s upcoming Parking Day next will be...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Local economists analyze new student loan forgiveness plan

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Many Americans are still celebrating Wednesday’s student debt cancellation announcement by President Biden. But not everyone is optimistic. Regarding the economy, one financial expert believes the consequences of debt forgiveness won’t be inflammatory, another does, but both believe that somehow — something needs to be done.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
beckersspine.com

5 orthopedic practices making headlines

From a new facility opening to more surgeons using robots, here are five stories involving orthopedic practices reported on by Becker's since Aug. 1:. 1. Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates in Morgantown, W.Va., opened its new center in Bridgeport; it will offer the full range of orthopedic services. 2. Parkridge Medical Center...
IRVINE, CA

