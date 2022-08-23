Read full article on original website
WDEF
City Resolves to Evaluate Reassignment of 15 Officers over Alleged Untruthfulness
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Mayor Tim Kelly’s Office has reached a resolution with the Chattanooga Police Department to review the assignments of all policed officers alleged to have been less than truthful on the job. An internal committee of sworn officers will be brought together to evaluate violations allegedly...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Taxpayer ‘Fed Up’ with Condition of Roads
As a homeowner and property taxpayer in East Ridge for the past 34 years, and after numerous complaints to the City of East Ridge Superintendent of Roads, complaints to the East Ridge City Mayor’s Assistant and complaints to the State of Tennessee, I am completely fed up with the potholes, the eroded roadways and especially the roadway at Tombras onto Ringgold Road between Speedway and the Mexican Grocery Store.
WTVCFOX
Marion County Sheriff could change policy after aerial marijuana search ends in 2 deaths
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett says there could be a change in policy when it comes to aerial searches for marijuana following the deaths of a Marion County Detective-Commissioner and THP Sergeant on Tuesday. Detective-Commissioner Matt Blansett and THP Sergeant Lee Russell died when their...
WTVC
Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress laying off approximately 5% of its workforce
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga-based U.S. Xpress is laying off "an approximate 5% reduction in non-driver headcount across the organization," according to a company spokesman. We're working to learn exactly how many employees in Chattanooga are affected by this move. U.S. Xpress spokesman Brad Carmony tells WTVC in an email...
mymix1041.com
Breaking News: Food City Acquires Cooke’s Food Stores
Food City officials announced plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy. See the press release online at Mymix1041.com.
WDEF
Police Chief announces new review process for officers in Brady Letter accusations
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy announced today a process to review the cases of police officers who have been transferred due to accusations that they have mislead officials in various investigations. She has been grappling with how to handle the officers named in the so-called Brady...
WTVC
Former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 statutory rape charges in Bradley County
CHARLESTON, Tenn. — A former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says Garrett Hammontree turned himself in to authorities Wednesday night. An indictment says Hammontree is accused of having sexual contact with...
chattanoogapulse.com
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Offers “Demystifying Death” Online Course
Welcome Home of Chattanooga will begin an eight week “Demystifying Death” course on September 8. The nonprofit has partnered with the Center of Professional Education at UTC and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN Community Foundation to discuss end-of-life care. Welcome Home's online eight week course intends...
WDEF
New US-64 Bridge Opens Up in Polk County Over Ocoee River
OCOEE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Polk County drivers have a new bridge to drive across on US-64 over the Ocoee River. The new 600 foot-long bridge was constructed to the north of an older bridge that will be used to connect Western Polk County to the Ocoee River Valley. Construction began on the bridge in September 2020 and cost $14 million to build.
CNET
Say Hello to the Country's Fastest Residential Internet Speed Plan – in Chattanooga, Tennessee
EPB, a municipal utility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that provides 100% fiber-optic internet service to the community, announced a new 25 gigabits-per-second plan available to all residential and business customers, effective immediately. This is the fastest multi-gigabit broadband service available in the US. The 25,000Mbps plan, which features symmetrical download and...
WDEF
Fake police report made at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s house
ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Rome Police say their officers rushed to the home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last night on a call that a man had been shot five times in a bathtub. But when they got there, they found it never happened. The call came from a...
WSMV
Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Lack of Transparency in the Mayor’s Bid for Re-Election
As a long time resident of East Ridge I feel it is a necessity of civic duty as citizens to ask pointed questions and expect factual answers of our elected officials. I did just that and was blocked, with no further response or discussion on the Mayor’s social media page just hours later. Can anyone explain what is so wrong with these three questions posed below that I should be blocked by Mayor Williams on his social media accounts merely for asking them?
progressivegrocer.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Lows
Amid the business’ ongoing expansion, Food City officials have revealed plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tenn., market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 square feet and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy.
WDEF
UTC students, staff respond to student debt relief
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Wednesday, President Biden announced a three-part student relief plan to cancel $10,000 of student debt for low-to middle-income borrowers. Naturally, there were plenty of students excited to hear that a significant portion of their debt was being addressed by Washington. The Biden administration says the...
WTVCFOX
Old mill fire in Rossville to keep roads closed, firefighters busy through the day Tuesday
ROSSVILLE, Ga — UPDATE:. Walker County spokesman Joe Legge says it took firefighters from several departments five hours to get the fire under control. This happened at the old Coats American building. When firefighters arrived at about 2:30 a.m., about 30 percent of the structure was gone. Fire investigators...
WDEF
Chattanooga preparing to celebrate Parking Day 2022
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Have you ever wanted to set up an entertainment system, a sofa and a grill on the side of the road while watching college football?. In just under a month, that possibility and so many others can become reality. Chattanooga’s upcoming Parking Day next will be...
WDEF
Local economists analyze new student loan forgiveness plan
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Many Americans are still celebrating Wednesday’s student debt cancellation announcement by President Biden. But not everyone is optimistic. Regarding the economy, one financial expert believes the consequences of debt forgiveness won’t be inflammatory, another does, but both believe that somehow — something needs to be done.
WDEF
Sheriff’s Office reports finding marijuana grow operation in Ooltewah neighborhood
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Narcotics officers say they found a marijuana grow operation along with other drugs at a house in Ooltewah this week. Hamilton County investigators served a warrant Wednesday at a home on Flagstone Drive. They say they recovered a variety of drugs… meth, mushrooms, ecstasy and...
beckersspine.com
5 orthopedic practices making headlines
From a new facility opening to more surgeons using robots, here are five stories involving orthopedic practices reported on by Becker's since Aug. 1:. 1. Mountainstate Orthopedic Associates in Morgantown, W.Va., opened its new center in Bridgeport; it will offer the full range of orthopedic services. 2. Parkridge Medical Center...
