The 71st Houghton County Fair returns to Hancock
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Fair has returned to the county fairgrounds for its 71st year. Food stands, games, and more attractions are spread out across the grounds in Hancock. Attendees were eager to get inside as the gates opened for it’s first day on Thursday. “It’s...
Marquette County township to celebrate sesquicentennial
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County township is celebrating a big milestone this weekend. Richmond Township is celebrating its sesquicentennial, or its 150th year, this Friday and Saturday. Activities start on Friday evening with an open house with various memorabilia at the town hall. Organizers of the event, Jan St. Germain and Glory Sparks say you can expect a parade on Saturday and much more.
Gwinn Area Schools hold Stuff the Bus event
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents dropped off school supplies Wednesday for the start of the new school year. Once donations are collected, supplies are divided between the Gilbert Elementary School, KI Sawyer Elementary School and Gwinn Middle and High School. The event organizer, Mary Jo Paris-Johns says it’s...
Back to School & Beyond
School resource officers are another team member that many districts rely on. Right now, more districts are in the process of hiring resource officers. Salvation Army distributes back-to-school backpacks for families in need. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:43 PM UTC. |. By Jerry Tudor. The Marquette County Salvation Army...
The New Free Store asks for children’s socks, underwear donations
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County nonprofit is asking for donations to get children ready for the school year. The New Free Store in Chocolay Township is in need of new boys’ and girls’ socks and underwear from toddler to teen sizes. The clothing drive is...
Porcupine Mountains Music Festival returns to rock another year
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Porcupine Mountains Music Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the 16th year holding the festival, which is located at the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park ski hill. The two-day event will offer a variety of music genres...
finlandia.edu
Stuber (’22) joins FinnU Finance Department
“I am excited to be working at Finlandia University because it allows me the opportunity to stay in my hometown and be close to my friends and family,” Stuber said. “I am also excited to be working for Finlandia as it is the place I graduated from 3 months ago so it provides me with a very unique opportunity to be around and work with many familiar faces from my time as a student.”
fox2detroit.com
Northern Michigan music festival returns this weekend after 3-year hiatus
(FOX 2) - An annual music festival held in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and nuzzled in the state's Porcupine Mountains is returning this year after a three-year hiatus from live concerts. It'll be the 16th year and the first since 2019 that the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival will convene, featuring music...
Sunny 101.9 FM kicks off 25th season of Negaunee football coverage
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s Sunny 101.9FM will celebrate 25 seasons of local high school sports broadcasting this fall. Mark Evans, MediaBrew Communications Market Manager and play-by-play announcer of the Negaunee Miner football broadcasts, said it’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the first game was broadcast.
Emergency responders locate lost hiker in Keweenaw County
LAC LABELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lac LaBelle Fire Department and Keweenaw Search and Rescue (KSAR) located a lost female hiker near the Bear Bluff area Sunday. The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 9:12 p.m. after receiving a report about a lost hiker near Bear Bluff.
Marquette County dirt bike crash sends 1 to the hospital
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is recovering after a dirt bike crash Monday night. Multiple emergency crews were dispatched to M-553 near Silver Creek Road in Sands Township at 8:30 p.m. Monday after reports of a crash. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 60-year-old Marquette...
Finlandia adds transfer to women’s basketball team
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Natalie Bartle (Negaunee, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University women’s basketball team. She is planning on majoring in Pre-DPT. Bartle is a transfer from Nebraska-Omaha. She averaged 6.37 points and shot 84.2% from the line for the Mavericks in 2021-22. She scored...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Man Seriously Injured In Dirt Bike Accident
A Marquette man was hurt Monday night after he crashed his dirt bike in Sands Township. The Marquette County Sheriff says it happened at about 8:30 on M-553 near Silver Creek Road in Sands Township, south of Marquette. The 60-year-old man was going northbound on the shoulder when the bike had mechanical issues and he lost control, crashing onto the highway.
