A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand at park in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand while at a park in north Houston Thursday afternoon, investigators say. According to Houston police, the child was at Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive with a group of about four or five adult men.
Teen shot during robbery outside apartment complex in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A 17-year-old was shot in during a robbery in north Houston, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. outside of an apartment complex on Benmar Drive near Beltway 8. Houston police said the attacker robbed a man and then minutes later attempted to rob the teen....
cw39.com
HPD searching for man involved in multiple aggravated robberies in southeast Houston and Spring Branch
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for series of aggravated robberies at drug stores in the City of Houston. Two robberies in one day. Local police said that on Friday, August 19, of this year, 6:46 p.m., the...
At least 1 detained after leading HPD officers on pursuit that ended in Fifth Ward
Officers were trying to stop a suspect who is wanted for an ongoing investigation when the chase ensued and ended with a foot pursuit, HPD said.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
dallasexpress.com
Missing Toddler Found With Man in Texas Motel
On Sunday, Houston police found a missing 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert; she was in a motel room with a man who resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. No officers were injured, and no weapons were found at the scene of her discovery...
mocomotive.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
Click2Houston.com
Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges. Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July. “It’s a very hard thing to...
KWTX
Houston Police investigating murder-suicide
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is investigating an apparent muder-suicide Monday morning. Officers were called at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 12600 block of Alief Clodine Road where witnesses reported a woman exited her car while stopped at a red light and got into a verbal altercation with a man in his vehicle.
Catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland, Alvin busted
Nearly $3 million worth of catalytic converters have been found in Pearland and Fresno as authorities from several agencies found more than a thousand converters, worth $2.7 million.
Click2Houston.com
Member of Houston’s 103 gang sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in 2017 drive-by: DA
HOUSTON – A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. “Gangs are violent and reckless and, like in this case, sometimes take the...
mocomotive.com
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed outside store during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot and killed outside of a store during a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Monday, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department received reports of a shooting in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street around 10 p.m.
Man realizes he was shot while checking for damage after gunfire at NE Houston gas station
When the man realized he was shot, he drove himself to a fire station a few blocks away. Police said the shooter may had fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.
Heavy fire damages SE Houston home where man was found shot last week
There was no one inside the home during the fire, HFD said. Last week, police found a man shot twice inside the same house on Wilmington Street.
kadn.com
Suspicious item left on local woman's car door days after Houston 'poison napkin' scare
Local woman startled after finding suspicious item on car after Houston 'poison napkin' scare. When a Lafayette woman saw a rubber duck on her vehicle after leaving a karaoke bar Saturday night, she panicked after reports about the 'poison napkin'. Some say this is a trend among Jeep owners but the woman told News15 her car is not a jeep.
Click2Houston.com
Parents share warning after 2-year-old nearly lost fingers at Houston daycare
HOUSTON – A new warning to parents and educators about a potential safety hazard in schools and daycares. One Houston parent got a call from her child’s school hearing the words no parent ever wants to hear, “there’s blood everywhere.”. Rachel Goodlad was 6-months pregnant in...
