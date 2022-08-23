ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
North Houston, TX
dallasexpress.com

Missing Toddler Found With Man in Texas Motel

On Sunday, Houston police found a missing 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert; she was in a motel room with a man who resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. No officers were injured, and no weapons were found at the scene of her discovery...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/houston-police-fire-over-40-rounds-killing-kidnapping-suspect/
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Houston#Still Searching#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
KWTX

Houston Police investigating murder-suicide

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is investigating an apparent muder-suicide Monday morning. Officers were called at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 12600 block of Alief Clodine Road where witnesses reported a woman exited her car while stopped at a red light and got into a verbal altercation with a man in his vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocomotive.com

KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/kidnapping-suspect-dead-in-splendora/
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy