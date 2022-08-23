ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

WFAE

COVID vaccine rates lagging among NC kids, data show

Hickory resident Javier Jimenez jumped at the chance to get COVID-19 vaccines for his two oldest sons, ages 7 and 8, as soon as they were available. “It’s very important that my kids are safe from anything that we can prevent,” Jimenez said. In 2020, before a vaccine...
KIDS
WFAE

Plan aids NC principals otherwise penalized for pay change

North Carolina’s schools chief unveiled a plan on Wednesday that would prevent some public school principals from facing pay cuts in 2023 due to an alteration in how performance-based compensation is calculated. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said about $4.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for education...
EDUCATION
Education
WFAE

Fact Check: NC trooper says violent crime at an 'all-time high'

It’s time for our weekly fact check of North Carolina politics. This week, we’re turning to this year’s U.S. Senate race and a claim about levels of violent crime. The North Carolina Troopers Association has endorsed Republican congressman Ted Budd over his opponent Democrat Cheri Beasley, who is a former state Supreme Court Chief Justice. In a statement announcing the endorsement, association President Ben Kral said, “With violent crime at an all-time high, it is imperative we have a U.S. Senator who will support law enforcement.” For more, "Morning Edition" host Marshall Terry talks to Paul Specht of WRAL.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFAE

California is set to ban sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035

LOS ANGELES — California air regulators will vote Thursday on a historic plan to address climate change and harmful pollution by moving the nation's largest auto market away from the internal combustion engine. California LOS ANGELES — California air regulators will vote Thursday on a historic plan to address...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFAE

The Charlotte Observer's Rana Cash reflects on her first year as executive editor of the paper

It’s been almost a year since Rana Cash was named executive editor of the Charlotte Observer. She’s the first Black person to hold that position in the paper’s 136-year history. Cash comes to Charlotte from Georgia, where she was executive editor of the Savannah Morning News. This isn’t Cash’s first rodeo in Charlotte. From 2010 to 2016, she was deputy editor of the Charlotte-based Sporting News magazine. Before that, she covered Georgia Tech football and basketball for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. In her first interview since joining the Charlotte Observer, she talks about her vision for the paper and her start in journalism while on a track scholarship at Florida A&M University.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honduran#Textiles#Gaston College#K12#Cafta Dr
WFAE

With funds left over, Duke Energy adds 1 more round of solar rebates

Duke Energy's five-year rooftop solar rebate program in North Carolina was supposed to end in July. But the utility says it will add one final application period in January. The $62 million program was required by a 2017 state law. Since 2018, it has distributed about $45 million to 9,000 homeowners, businesses and nonprofit institutions, Duke spokesman Randy Wheeless said. But there's money left over because churches and nonprofits did not use all the money allocated to them, he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WFAE

Groups say Duke Energy carbon plan limits their climate efforts

Businesses and local governments across North Carolina have set goals for reducing their reliance on fossil fuels. But they say those climate goals could be out of reach unless state regulators require changes in Duke Energy's plan for cutting carbon emissions from energy generation. The North Carolina Utilities Commission has...
ENVIRONMENT
WFAE

News brief: Florida primary, Ukraine nuclear power plant worker, abortion laws

States holding primaries today include the state of Florida, one of the biggest. And the primary captures even more attention because of who's on the ballot there. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a second term. He's made himself one of his party's national figures, fighting culture wars and showing up in 2024 presidential polls. But before he could run for that office, he would have to win reelection as governor. And Democrats are choosing his challenger today. Charlie Crist is a former governor and also a former Republican.
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

Charlotte area companies make prestigious business list

Inc. Magazine is out with its Inc. 5000, an annual list of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private businesses in the nation. And almost 50 companies on the list are in the Charlotte area, though, most are names you probably won’t recognize. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Encore: Rural Washington 911 center closes amid lack of operators

Emergency 911 dispatchers are in short supply across the country. In Washington state, a dispatch center actually had to close because of a lack of staff. Austin Jenkins of the Northwest News Network reports. (SOUNDBITE OF KEYBOARD CLACKING) AUSTIN JENKINS: It's the afternoon rush hour, and the pace is picking...
WASHINGTON STATE
WFAE

Appeals panel blocks law's use in NC campaign ad prosecution

RALEIGH — A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked a local North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting state Attorney General Josh Stein or anyone else for his 2020 campaign ad through a criminal libel law. The majority of a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFAE

Issues surrounding schools as classes begin

Summer break is ending and school districts across North Carolina are back in the classroom. But, what do those classrooms look like? Data suggest students are leaving public schools for private, charter and home-schooling. What impact could that have on the education system?. COVID continues to linger over the school...
EDUCATION
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

