It’s been almost a year since Rana Cash was named executive editor of the Charlotte Observer. She’s the first Black person to hold that position in the paper’s 136-year history. Cash comes to Charlotte from Georgia, where she was executive editor of the Savannah Morning News. This isn’t Cash’s first rodeo in Charlotte. From 2010 to 2016, she was deputy editor of the Charlotte-based Sporting News magazine. Before that, she covered Georgia Tech football and basketball for the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. In her first interview since joining the Charlotte Observer, she talks about her vision for the paper and her start in journalism while on a track scholarship at Florida A&M University.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO