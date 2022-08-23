ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

Georgetown County Council passes new law for animal restraints

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New animal restraint laws are now in place in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Council passed a law regarding animal restraint, focussing on dog tethering and kennelling. The new law is an update to the Animal Control ordinance, placing more stringent restrictions on dogs...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Coastal Observer

Groups claim county can’t manage growth

Problems at a multi-family development in Murrells Inlet show that Georgetown County is unable to manage high-density projects, according to two citizens groups. The findings from a review of work at Sunnyside Village were cited in last week’s 3-2 decisions by the Georgetown County Planning Commission to recommend the county withhold site plan approval from two proposed townhouse developments in the Parkersville community at Pawleys Island.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach councilman and restaurateur shorted employee’s wages, lawsuit claims

A former employee of Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Chestnut’s restaurant filed a lawsuit this month alleging that he and his business shorted tips and paid employees lower wages than what the law requires. Filed on Aug. 1, the lawsuit states that Chestnut and his restaurant, Big Mike’s Soul...
wpde.com

Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road. At around 4:55 p.m., the HCPD said another person is...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years ago, our community said goodbye to a dedicated officer with the Horry County Police Department. On August 25, 2020, Corporal Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed. “Though two years of life may have come and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Four road projects planned for Myrtle Beach

Four busy Myrtle Beach roads will be revamped to improve safety, according to an agreement between the city and the state Department of Transportation. But it could be a few years down the road before folks see changes. The agreement focuses on these projects: Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Municipal Improvement District could host future community events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- A new district in downtown Myrtle Beach could soon follow the trends of the city’s Arts and Innovation District. The Municipal Improvement District will stretch from 21st Avenue North to 12th Avenue South, across Kings Highway and into Withers Swash. Plans include improving safety...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

