WMBF
Georgetown County Council passes new law for animal restraints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New animal restraint laws are now in place in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Council passed a law regarding animal restraint, focussing on dog tethering and kennelling. The new law is an update to the Animal Control ordinance, placing more stringent restrictions on dogs...
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach council member’s restaurant of not paying proper wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly. New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is […]
Coastal Observer
Groups claim county can’t manage growth
Problems at a multi-family development in Murrells Inlet show that Georgetown County is unable to manage high-density projects, according to two citizens groups. The findings from a review of work at Sunnyside Village were cited in last week’s 3-2 decisions by the Georgetown County Planning Commission to recommend the county withhold site plan approval from two proposed townhouse developments in the Parkersville community at Pawleys Island.
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach councilman and restaurateur shorted employee’s wages, lawsuit claims
A former employee of Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Chestnut’s restaurant filed a lawsuit this month alleging that he and his business shorted tips and paid employees lower wages than what the law requires. Filed on Aug. 1, the lawsuit states that Chestnut and his restaurant, Big Mike’s Soul...
live5news.com
Former DD4 superintendent who resigned amid allegations becomes interim leader of Williamsburg County Schools
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state superintendent appointed an Interim Superintendent of Williamsburg County Schools this week. Molly Spearman sent a letter to the school board on Monday with the news, saying Dr. Kelvin Wymbs will take the role officially on September 1st. Wymbs previously worked in Florence County...
Horry County school leaders OK resolution against teaching critical race theory
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Critical race theory will not be taught in Horry County schools after district leaders approved a resolution at Monday night’s board of education meeting. “I’m getting tired of explaining this,” Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson said. “I don’t know how many different times I can tell people — we […]
Horry County Board Bans CRT Despite It Not Being Taught in Classrooms
The school board approved the resolution 11-1 Monday night. Board Chairman Ken Richardson assured attendees that his vote wasn't political.
Plans advance to bring new state-run veterans nursing home in Horry County
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Plans are moving forward to bring a new state-run veterans nursing home to Horry County. County officials said this will probably take about five years. The county has already agreed to give land to the federal government to install the facility. Horry County director of veterans affairs Ronnie Elvis said multiple […]
WMBF
Lack’s Beach Service wants new trial in 2019 wrongful death lawsuit, records show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A wrongful death lawsuit connected to drowning in 2018 in Myrtle Beach may force lawyers, the family involved and representatives for Lack’s Beach Service back into a courtroom. Initially, the city of Myrtle Beach was also named in the lawsuit, but the city was...
Myrtle Beach will seek $12M grant to fund new 48-inch waterline along Highway 17
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council is slated to approve a $12 million grant application that would provide funding for a new, larger water transmission pipeline. The 48-inch waterline will head north along Highway 17 and is needed to accommodate the area’s population growth, a city spokesman said. “We are growing,” spokesman […]
wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
kiiky.com
Horry County Schools Review 2022 | Admission, Tuition, Requirements, Scholarship
When it comes to school districts, Horry County is one of the highly-rated school counties located in Conway, South Carolina. Horry County Schools currently has 45,759 students in grades PK to K-12. It ranks number three in South Carolina and is reputable for inspiring students through a wide range of teaching and learning prospects.
WMBF
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Socastee area on Thursday. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road. At around 4:55 p.m., the HCPD said another person is...
Horry County neighborhood got new drainage system. It flooded, anyway.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Cameron Village homeowners were appalled by the amount of rain that fell on Friday. Mick Baldwin, who has lived in the neighborhood for four years, said he has never seen four feet of water on Bonita Loop. “It’s frustrating, because what we pay on our HOA fees and for this […]
WMBF
Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two years ago, our community said goodbye to a dedicated officer with the Horry County Police Department. On August 25, 2020, Corporal Michael Ambrosino died after a long battle against COVID-19 and the complications that followed. “Though two years of life may have come and...
myhorrynews.com
Four road projects planned for Myrtle Beach
Four busy Myrtle Beach roads will be revamped to improve safety, according to an agreement between the city and the state Department of Transportation. But it could be a few years down the road before folks see changes. The agreement focuses on these projects: Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings...
myhorrynews.com
Despite quiet hurricane season so far, officials urge residents to remain vigilant
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season has been quiet so far. But with the season's peak nearing, local emergency management officials and weather experts caution that the Grand Strand could still see some dangerous storms. On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion on hurricane preparedness...
WMBF
Municipal Improvement District could host future community events
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- A new district in downtown Myrtle Beach could soon follow the trends of the city’s Arts and Innovation District. The Municipal Improvement District will stretch from 21st Avenue North to 12th Avenue South, across Kings Highway and into Withers Swash. Plans include improving safety...
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
