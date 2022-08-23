Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of August 25
ELLSWORTH — A man who said he had been bitten by a spider walked into Shinbashi Aug. 17 and collapsed after asking for help, police reported. Northern Light Ambulance transported the man to the hospital. There was no word on what kind of spider bit the man or his...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of August 25
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating complaints of damage to construction equipment in Township 16 and damage to blueberry equipment in Deblois, which occurred over the weekend of Aug. 20-21. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor is investigating the damage in Deblois, which included a Kubota blueberry harvester and a flatbed blueberry transport truck. “The Kubota sustained significant damage to the windshield and cab body,” Taylor said. “The flatbed had a rock thrown through the windshield.”
Man Stopped by Witnesses after Allegedly Hitting 5 Cars in Bangor
A Levant driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting five cars in Bangor over the weekend. Bangor Police received a report of an erratic driver at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main and State Streets. Sergeant Jason McAmbley tells us that by the time officers caught up to Brent Clark, 51 of Levant, he was on Broadway, being restrained by two other people.
Palmyra Man Allegedly Forced Victim to Undress Before Robbing Him
A Palmyra man is facing multiple charges after allegedly forcing a man to disrobe before robbing him. Dustin Smith was arrested on Wednesday at his place of work for an incident that police say happened on Sunday. Winslow Police received a report of an armed robbery just after 6:00 Sunday afternoon on Abbott Road. The suspects had fled in a vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgan.com
Investigators recover pipe bomb from Presque Isle residence where body was found
Police say a person who was found dead at a residence in Presque Isle last week had made a pipe bomb. Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday the death is still under investigation. The Maine State Police Bomb Team and Fire Marshal’s Office responded to...
Young Girl Assaulted on Maine Playground, Police Release Photos of Vehicle Seeking Help Locating Suspects
Maine Sheriff's Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying the vehicle, and those who may have been in it, during an apparent assault that happened in Maine on Friday evening. WMTW News 8, is reporting that the alleged assault took place on Friday evening at about 7:30 when a...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of August 25
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Kramer went to a Franklin residence for a call about someone who had overdosed Aug. 18. “The male was revived with Narcan but refused any further medical assistance,” Kramer said. Theft. After “a brief, low-speed pursuit” on Front Ridge Road...
wabi.tv
Authorities still seeking public’s help following reported child assault in Levant
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Police are still looking for the public’s help after it was reported a woman assaulted one of three kids playing on the playground at the elementary school in Levant Friday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released some new information saying the white car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Pipe bomb, body found inside Maine home
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Local and state officials are investigating after a body and explosive device were found inside a home in Presque Isle. Presque Isle Police, Maine State Police bomb team and the Maine Fire Marshal's Office were called to a home on Parson's Street on Thu., Aug. 18.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
26-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash, Speed & Alcohol Likely Factors
In a year when Maine traffic fatalities are tracking towards a new state single-year record, we're saddened to have to report on another one this Monday morning. According to News Center Maine, a 26-year-old has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday. The News Station...
Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash
In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgan.com
Victim in robbery ordered to strip at gunpoint, Winslow police say
A 30-year-old Palmyra man is accused of robbing another man and forcing him to strip at gunpoint. Winslow police said Dustin Smith faces several charges in connection with the robbery on Sunday evening. Police say Smith approached a vehicle that was stopped on Abbott Road and allegedly ordered the man...
Ellsworth American
Feds arrest Penobscot resident
ELLSWORTH — Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested a Penobscot man on multiple charges Aug. 16. Nicholas I. Wood, 25, was arrested on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of enticement, said John Mohan, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
WGME
Maine mother convicted of killing 7-week-old son to appear for post-conviction hearing
A Waldo County mother convicted of killing her son in 2017 will be back in court on Wednesday. Miranda Hopkins of Troy was found guilty in the death of her 7-week-old son, Jaxson Hopkins. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison with five of those years suspended. Hopkins alleges...
foxbangor.com
Woman and man indicted in connection with fires
AUGUSTA- The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Waterville woman accused of setting multiple fires in her neighborhood. According to court records , Melissa Breznyak,36, used what looked like a molotov cocktail to set fires near her Cool Street apartment on June 18. Police said it appeared she was...
Date Night – 15 Places to Go in Aroostook County, Maine
Aroostook County has some of the best restaurants you’ll find anywhere. Not only is the food and drinks good, but the service is so friendly and welcoming. That all adds up to a perfect date night with that someone special in your life. Ice Breakers. Drinks can be a...
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
observer-me.com
Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year
Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0