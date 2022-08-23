ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvin, CA

New resources for the homeless in Arvin, Lamont

By Vania Patino, 23ABC, Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSqYb_0hRIItCi00

It's sitting at tables where those who come in will be able to read a book or play board games, and the whole idea is to make meaningful connections. Not just at the center but with the community.

"I feel like our society has become numb to the homeless population and that should not be that way," said Lonnie Harris, shelter coordinator with Flood Ministries.

Harris knows this all too well.

"Seven months ago, I was homeless, addicted to drugs, living in my car, and I had to go to rehab and you know I have done a lot of work to get here."

His experience has now helped him connect with the homeless population in Arvin and Lamont, and it’s making a difference.

"He walked all the way here from Lamont. It stuck in somebody’s mind enough for them to walk seven miles, just to get a plate of food. Just to be somewhere safe."

That is one case, but because this is the only center in South Kern, they expect there to be more of these situations and that is why they created a solution.

"Bus pass, it says Arvin Navigation Center on it, with their picture on it, and whenever they have an appointment and want to get services. They will just show it to your bus driver and they are allowed to get transportation for free," explained Charlie Van de Voorde, the program manager at the Arvin Navigation Center.

Van de Voorde explains they operate Monday through Friday and while they were training staff last Thursday, they had already helped nine individuals. But that’s expected, as in the past two months they saw the number of homeless people in the area increase from 30 to over 100.

That’s why their main goal, besides providing food, and a place to cool down and do laundry, is to get them into permanent housing.

And Van de Voorde hopes it’s not just those who need the resources but also the community that stops by.

"Hear their story, connect with them, learn about them, and when we start doing that, we get a stronger sense of who they are and we get a stronger community."

Those who do need transportation to get to the Navigation Center located at 204 South Hill Street can call (661) 859-9157.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members. The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number. The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arvin, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Lamont, CA
City
Arvin, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Certified Healthy' restaurant options in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “Certified Healthy” is a program that is committed to empowering Kern County residents with the awareness needed to make healthy decisions when dining out at restaurants. There are ten nutrition criteria that are taken into consideration for this program and emphasize sodium content, calorie count, saturated fat, vegetarian options, and availability of fruits and vegetables with menu items. Because Kern County is severely affected by chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, there are major diet improvements that are crucial in combating these issues.
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Farm workers march from Delano to Sacramento in support of UFW bill

SACRAMENTO – A group of farmworkers making a 355-mile journey across the state will arrive in Sacramento on Thursday.United Farm Workers union members made their way through Stockton on Saturday.The group is making the long journey from Delano to the California State Capitol to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 2183, which they say will make it easier for farm workers to vote in a union free from intimidation.Marchers are expected to arrive in Southside Park by Thursday afternoon. On Friday, a rally is also planned at the State Capitol. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
delanonow.com

Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden

Healing Takes Root at Adventist Health Delano Community Garden. Jesus Hernandez has worked in fields and gardens for most of his life. At 70 years old, some people might think he would be tired of it: the work, the Central Valley heat, and being on his feet. But he isn’t....
DELANO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Flood Ministries
YourCentralValley.com

No leads after fentanyl pill found on Bakersfield burrito

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The question remains: who placed a counterfeit oxycodone pill containing Fentanyl on the fast-food burrito of a 9-year-old girl? The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is left with no leads and a real head-scratcher. Wednesday morning, KCSO confirmed that ‘detectives have exhausted all leads’ and that the case ‘will remain inactive until […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KGET

Bakersfield lake wildlife faces megadrought effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two casualties of Park at River Walk and Truxtun lake bring a wave of death to all the wildlife that call the lakes home. Wildlife in Truxtun lake is in serious trouble. It’s not just this lake either. The one at the Park at River Walk is in danger too. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Child, 1, found unresponsive in a pool identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child found unresponsive in an inground residential swimming pool earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The child was Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office. Calderon was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter in 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man accused in a 2019 shooting of attempted murder and instead convicted him of the lesser charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as well as gun and threat charges, according to court records. Adanid Rebollar is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 21 for a shooting […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield National Cemetery to honor unaccompanied veterans

The Bakersfield National Cemetery is holding an event Wednesday to memorialize veterans who were interred there over the past year without known family. It's the first ceremony held since 2019 in which there will be no restrictions on the number of attendees permitted.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy