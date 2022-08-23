Read full article on original website
Clear Fork graduate leads expansion of pre-college program into Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The road to college wasn't paved and well-lit for Jacob Gillam. Smart but shy, Gillam was one of four children growing up in a low-income, single-parent household in southern Richland County. Neither of his parents had gone to college, but his mother saw his academic gifts and was determined to get him there.
Orwell Grand Valley imposes its will on Ashtabula Lakeside
Orwell Grand Valley swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Ashtabula Lakeside 8-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. The last time Ashtabula Lakeside and Orwell Grand Valley played in a 1-1 game on August 26, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Chesterland West Geauga thwarts Mentor Lake Catholic's quest
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Chesterland West Geauga prevailed over Mentor Lake Catholic 5-3 on August 24 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on August 17 , Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Mayfield in a soccer game . For...
New-look Madison Rams look to take next step under Valentine
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine wasn’t interested in discussing moral victories after last week’s 10-7 loss at Shelby. But Madison’s first-year coach couldn’t help but be encouraged by what he just witnessed. The Rams had a chance to win right up until Shelby’s Casey Lantz...
Wickliffe smacks Kirtland in shutout victory
Wickliffe didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kirtland's attack in a virtuoso 2-0 performance in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on August 25. Wickliffe opened with a 2-0 advantage over Kirtland through the first half.
Eastlake North smacks Euclid in shutout victory
A suffocating defense helped Eastlake North handle Euclid 4-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Eastlake North drew first blood by forging a 4-0 margin over Euclid after the first half.
Trimble Road resurfacing project to begin Aug. 25
MANSFIELD -- An asphalt resurfacing project on Trimble Road, from Walker Lake Road to State Route 39 in Madison Township, is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Richland County Engineer Adam Gove. Construction is anticipated to take two weeks, depending on weather.
Gooseggs: Garfield Heights Trinity hands Wickliffe a shutout
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Garfield Heights Trinity shutout Wickliffe 3-0 at Wickliffe High on August 25 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Garfield Heights Trinity and Wickliffe squared off with August 24, 2021 at Garfield Heights Trinity High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Burton Berkshire escapes close call with Wickliffe
Burton Berkshire posted a narrow 3-2 win over Wickliffe on August 25 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Last season, Burton Berkshire and Wickliffe faced off on September 7, 2021 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
Natural Fit: Loudonville looks to be right at home in KMAC
LOUDONVILLE — The way Loudonville coach John Battaglia sees it, everything about the Redbirds’ move to the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference makes sense.
Painesville Riverside refuses to yield in shutout of Perry
Painesville Riverside's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Perry 6-0 on August 23 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Last season, Perry and Painesville Riverside squared off with August 26, 2021 at Painesville Riverside High School last season. For more, click here.
Razor thin: Dublin Scioto earns tough verdict over Columbus Bishop Hartley
Dublin Scioto walked the high-wire before edging Columbus Bishop Hartley 3-2 on August 23 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Dublin Scioto breathed fire in front of Columbus Bishop Hartley 1-0 to begin the final half.
Ministry of defense: Kirtland blanks Geneva
A suffocating defense helped Kirtland handle Geneva 4-0 in Ohio boys soccer on August 23. Kirtland drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Geneva after the first half.
North Central State president Dr. Dorey Diab receives two prestigious awards
MANSFIELD — Dr. Dorey Diab, President of North Central State College has been chosen as the recipient of both the 2022 Central Region Chief Executive Officer Award by the Association of Community College Trustees, and the 2022 Paul Elsner Excellence Award by The Chair Academy. When asked about the...
Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event Aug. 31
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce,...
Eastview Elementary earns $1,500 McCullough Fund grant
LEXINGTON -- Eastview Elementary School was recently awarded a $1,500 grant through the Harry and Lois McCullough Fund to promote literacy appreciation and enrichment throughout the school and community with the One Book One School program. This year the Eastview staff has selected Fenway and Hattie to continue the One...
Middlefield Cardinal stonewalls Orwell Grand Valley
Dominating defense was the calling card of Middlefield Cardinal as it shut out Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 in Ohio girls volleyball action on August 23. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with October 12, 2021 at Orwell Grand Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Shelby bids adieu to W.W. Skiles Field in style
Ohio welcomed back high school football in grand style last week with the kickoff of Week 1 of the 2022 season. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
Van Wert Lincolnview snatches victory over Lima Senior
Van Wert Lincolnview found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lima Senior 4-3 on August 23 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Van Wert Lincolnview opened with a 4-3 advantage over Lima Senior through the first half.
Halt: Gates Mills Hawken pushes the mute button on Perry's offense
Gates Mills Hawken played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 7-0 verdict over Perry in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on August 23. The last time Gates Mills Hawken and Perry played in a 7-1 game on August 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
