In Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you’ll occasionally stumble upon a dark and dreary area known as a Withering Zone. Here, all is left to Decay until you come along and cure it. To cure a Withering Zone, you're going to need to find and destroy the Tumor of the Withering. Before you can destroy it you'll need to remove three Withering Branches and defeat the zone's champion. Withering Zones have other dangers aside from stronger enemies, though, as your team will also accumulate Decay.

