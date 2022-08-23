Read full article on original website
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones: How Exploration Works | gamescom 2022. The Indian Ocean is yours to fully explore in Skull and Bones. But, as we recently learned, most of Ubisoft’s upcoming pirate simulator takes place at sea. So, how much is there to discover out there, aside from water, water, and, well, more water?
Vulgar Militia Saw
"A weapon comprised of a saw blade attached to a long grip. Brandished by the vulgar militia, its serrated edge is very effective at inflicting blood loss. The saw is said to also be used to cut up bodies to feed the militia, but there are no firsthand witnesses to confirm the dire rumor."
Harvestella Unicorn Boss Fight and Exploration Gameplay
A beautiful Harvestella cutscene leads into an action-packed boss fight against a Unicorn. See the Harvestella story unfold with the Unicorn in this Harvestella gameplay which shows off the job class system. This Harvestella commentary is from the Nintendo Treehouse August 2022 presentation.
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
Stranded: Alien Dawn Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
Venture to a brave new world in Stranded: Alien Dawn. This gamescom 2022 reveal trailer includes both cinematics and gameplay.
Forked Greatsword
"Oddly shaped greatsword wielded by imps. The gently undulating forked blade is known as an "imp's tongue" and causes blood loss." The Forked Greatsword's Default Weapon Skill is Stamp (Upward Cut): Brace armament and step into a low stance that prevents recoil from most enemy attacks. Follow up with a strong attack for an upward strike.
Gargoyle's Blackblade
"Bronze greatsword wielded by Valiant Gargoyle, mended with blackened corpse wax. Deals holy damage. Such is the mark of those who serve Maliketh, the Black Blade." The Gargoyle's Blackblade's Default Weapon Skill is Corpse Wax Cutter: Lost skill of ancient heroes. Lift the sword up high to release the power of corpse wax and launch it forward as a blade-like projectile.
Helphen's Steeple
Helphen's Steeple is a greatsword weapon that can be found in Elden Ring. "Greatsword patterned after the black steeple of the Helphen, the lampwood which guides the dead of the spirit world. The lamplight is similar to grace in appearance, only it is said that it can only be seen by those who met their death in battle."
Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1
Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1 is the third optional sub-mission in the Royal Garden. The goal of this mission is to escape the Laboratory and get back to the Royal Garden. Check out our walkthrough for Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1 below:. Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1...
Antspur Rapier
"Spur of a giant ant which has been fashioned into a rapier. The blade drips with scarlet rot. Scarlet rot is an old legend, of which Maleigh Marais of the Shaded Castle was a private believer. And indeed, he eventually found his own personal goddess." The Antspur's Rapier Default Weapon...
The Callisto Protocol Isn’t Just Dead Space 4 | gamescom 2022
Matt saw new footage of The Callisto Protocol, and came back with a list of reasons why it isn’t just Dead Space 4. Mutations, work benches, powers, and a slew of other changes make this a game all its own.
How to Save Ryo
Whilst impossible during your first playthrough of Digimon Survive, you may be surprised to know that you can actually save Ryo from his tragic fate. His survival is pivotal to changing the course of the rest of the game. To learn how, check out our comprehensive breakdown below. Building Affinity...
How to Fix Broken Elemental Statues in Sumeru
Throughout Sumeru you'll spot broken elemental statues that have vines holding the pieces together. No matter what you throw at them when you arrive in Sumeru, you will not be able to fix them. In order to fix these broken vine monuments, you'll need to unlock an item given to you in a long World Quest.
How to Unlock Sumeru Daily Commissions
When you've arrived in Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you can't switch your daily commissions to Sumeru straight away. In order to unlock Sumeru commissions, you'll need to complete the Archon Quests Chapter 3: Act 1 and Act 2. Archon Quest Walkthroughs:. Once you've successfully completed Chapter 3, Act 2: The Morn...
Withering Zones and Decay Explained
In Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you’ll occasionally stumble upon a dark and dreary area known as a Withering Zone. Here, all is left to Decay until you come along and cure it. To cure a Withering Zone, you're going to need to find and destroy the Tumor of the Withering. Before you can destroy it you'll need to remove three Withering Branches and defeat the zone's champion. Withering Zones have other dangers aside from stronger enemies, though, as your team will also accumulate Decay.
Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2
Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2 is the second optional mission in Hermes Fortress. The goal of this mission is to find evidence of the coup. Check out our walkthrough for Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2 below:. Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2 Walkthrough. You will spawn into the...
How Gotham Knights: Gilded City Sets the Stage for the Video Game - IGN First
Like the Arkham series before it, Gotham Knights is a game that draws from many corners of the Batman franchise to create its own, cohesive universe. This is a game that shines a spotlight on the Dark Knight's former sidekicks and the shadowy Court of Owls. But the game isn't simply borrowing from existing Batman mythology; it's also making some key additions of its own. And one of those additions is the focal point of Gotham Knights' prequel comic book, Gilded City.
The Dustmoot
Welcome to IGN’s guide to The Dustmoot mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after completing the Networking mission but can be activated anytime. Eli has a personal problem that needs your particular set of skills. Only this time, the problem involves LARPing. Talk with...
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
SD Gundam Battle Alliance is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check out the launch trailer and get ready to fight in this Action RPG, featuring familiar faces from the Gundam series, the ability to develop new mobile suits, and more.
Hogwarts Legacy: New Trailer Shows Off Slytherin, Dark Magic, and Zombies - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Hogwarts Legacy has shown off new gameplay, which includes students investigating the roots of Salazar Slytherin, encountering dark magic, and fighting off zombies. Shown off at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, the gameplay trailer shows two students exploring Slytherin's catacombs and then, slightly terrifyingly, being given the choice of which one to have Crucio (a torture curse) cast on them.
