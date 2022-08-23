Read full article on original website
Tortuga A Pirate's Tale - Gameplay Trailer
Start a pirate adventure in Tortuga. See some in-game footage of the new game revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1
Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1 is the third optional sub-mission in the Royal Garden. The goal of this mission is to escape the Laboratory and get back to the Royal Garden. Check out our walkthrough for Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1 below:. Underground Laboratory - Sub Quest 1...
Best Heroes
As you progress through the story of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and begin to unlock a number of the available Heroes, you might be wondering who the best Hero is to add to your party. That's why we've created a tier list of all 19 of the available Heroes, with explanations of why we've ranked them where we have on this page.
How to Unlock Sumeru Daily Commissions
When you've arrived in Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you can't switch your daily commissions to Sumeru straight away. In order to unlock Sumeru commissions, you'll need to complete the Archon Quests Chapter 3: Act 1 and Act 2. Archon Quest Walkthroughs:. Once you've successfully completed Chapter 3, Act 2: The Morn...
How to Save Ryo
Whilst impossible during your first playthrough of Digimon Survive, you may be surprised to know that you can actually save Ryo from his tragic fate. His survival is pivotal to changing the course of the rest of the game. To learn how, check out our comprehensive breakdown below. Building Affinity...
The Callisto Protocol Isn’t Just Dead Space 4 | gamescom 2022
Matt saw new footage of The Callisto Protocol, and came back with a list of reasons why it isn’t just Dead Space 4. Mutations, work benches, powers, and a slew of other changes make this a game all its own.
Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2
Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2 is the second optional mission in Hermes Fortress. The goal of this mission is to find evidence of the coup. Check out our walkthrough for Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2 below:. Hermes Fortress - Sub Quest 2 Walkthrough. You will spawn into the...
Harvestella Unicorn Boss Fight and Exploration Gameplay
A beautiful Harvestella cutscene leads into an action-packed boss fight against a Unicorn. See the Harvestella story unfold with the Unicorn in this Harvestella gameplay which shows off the job class system. This Harvestella commentary is from the Nintendo Treehouse August 2022 presentation.
Antspur Rapier
"Spur of a giant ant which has been fashioned into a rapier. The blade drips with scarlet rot. Scarlet rot is an old legend, of which Maleigh Marais of the Shaded Castle was a private believer. And indeed, he eventually found his own personal goddess." The Antspur's Rapier Default Weapon...
Forked Greatsword
"Oddly shaped greatsword wielded by imps. The gently undulating forked blade is known as an "imp's tongue" and causes blood loss." The Forked Greatsword's Default Weapon Skill is Stamp (Upward Cut): Brace armament and step into a low stance that prevents recoil from most enemy attacks. Follow up with a strong attack for an upward strike.
The Dustmoot
Welcome to IGN’s guide to The Dustmoot mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after completing the Networking mission but can be activated anytime. Eli has a personal problem that needs your particular set of skills. Only this time, the problem involves LARPing. Talk with...
How to Fix Broken Elemental Statues in Sumeru
Throughout Sumeru you'll spot broken elemental statues that have vines holding the pieces together. No matter what you throw at them when you arrive in Sumeru, you will not be able to fix them. In order to fix these broken vine monuments, you'll need to unlock an item given to you in a long World Quest.
Wanted Target - Litterbugs
This page contains IGN's guide to the Wanted Target for the Litterbugs in Saints Row. This missions can be tracked in your Wanted App on your phone, and this guide will give you tips on completing the hit. Rewards: $5,000. Rewards: 1,200 XP. Litterbugs Target Walkthrough. This mission will appear...
Stranded: Alien Dawn Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
Venture to a brave new world in Stranded: Alien Dawn. This gamescom 2022 reveal trailer includes both cinematics and gameplay.
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom - Release Date Trailer
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Steam on November 2, 2022. Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the story, farming life, secret gadgets you can use to help with farming, and the game's offline two-player co-op mode.
Everywhere
Everywhere - Official Teaser Trailer | gamescom 2022. Here's a peek at Everywhere in this trailer for the upcoming multi-world gaming experience, revealed during Opening Night Live at gamescom 2022. Everywhere, developed and published by Leslie Benzies' Build A Rocket Boy, will be available in 2023.
SD Gundam Battle Alliance
SD Gundam Battle Alliance is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Check out the launch trailer and get ready to fight in this Action RPG, featuring familiar faces from the Gundam series, the ability to develop new mobile suits, and more.
The First Descendant
Watch the full, action-packed trailer for The First Descendant to get a peek at the world, the game's co-op play, huge monsters, and more from this upcoming third-person co-operative action RPG shooter. The First Descendant is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. A...
Where Winds Meet: A New Open World Game That Promises Ultimate Player Freedom
At Gamescom, Everstone Studios unveiled their new open-world epic Where Winds Meet. The trailer, which showcased numerous elements like travel, combat, stealth, and more, might seem overwhelming. That's because the developers prioritized player freedom above all else. In an interview with IGN, Everstone Studios revealed that Where Winds Meet was...
