weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls. Target Area: Eastern Teton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Teton, southwestern Chouteau and northwestern Cascade Counties through 830 PM MDT At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms extending from 6 miles south of Fort Shaw to near Fort Shaw to 10 miles north of Cascade to 8 miles south of Power. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Power, Ulm, Vaughn, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Simms and Sun River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Chouteau by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Chouteau and northern Cascade Counties through 900 PM MDT At 819 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles south of The Knees to 13 miles northwest of Black Eagle to 9 miles west of Great Falls to 9 miles southeast of Fort Shaw. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Fort Benton, Belt, Black Eagle, Highwood, Carter, Floweree, Portage, Malmstrom Afb, Stockett, Tracy, Vaughn, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Centerville, Armington, Ulm and Sand Coulee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 19:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Teton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...SOUTHEASTERN TETON AND NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeastern Teton County and northwestern Cascade County until 800 PM MDT.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Pondera; Liberty A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Pondera, southwestern Liberty and northwestern Chouteau Counties through 915 PM MDT At 827 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of The Knees, or 25 miles east of Conrad, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include The Knees. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Teton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Teton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...SOUTHEASTERN TETON AND NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeastern Teton County and northwestern Cascade County until 800 PM MDT.
