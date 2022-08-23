Effective: 2022-08-25 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls. Target Area: Eastern Teton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Teton, southwestern Chouteau and northwestern Cascade Counties through 830 PM MDT At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms extending from 6 miles south of Fort Shaw to near Fort Shaw to 10 miles north of Cascade to 8 miles south of Power. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Great Falls, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Power, Ulm, Vaughn, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Simms and Sun River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

TETON COUNTY, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO