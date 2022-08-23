ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck […]
RILEY, IN
WTHI

New Veterans Village breaking ground soon!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are hundreds of people without a home in the Wabash Valley including some of our nation's heroes. Now, the Wabash Valley is stepping up to help many of our homeless veterans find a place to call home. We've told you before about the Terre...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
VINCENNES, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident

Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Everyone is welcome at the 2022 Diversity Walk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The Diversity Walk, presented by Hamilton Center, Inc., will be held on Saturday, August 27 in downtown Terre Haute. The walk begins at the First Financial Bank parking lot at 6th and Ohio. Registration is FREE and includes a T-shirt. Register online...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

3rd Annual Blackout Addiction 5k set to happen next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Grab your glow sticks and get ready for the 3rd annual Blackout Addiction 5k that starts next week. The Wabash Valley Recovery center will be hosting the 5k at Fairbanks park on September 9th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will start with a guest speaker discussing their experiences and recovery from addiction. Participants will run through several glow stations where sponsors will spray them with glow paint.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash report: What happened in ISU student deadly crash

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others. The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in Riley on Sunday. According to the responding […]
RILEY, IN
WTHI

Paris man dead following mowing accident

EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident. The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Paris man dies in mowing accident

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Local students react to federal student loan forgiveness plan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, and many local students remain positive. As 43 million borrowers are expected to receive relief, Indiana State University students say this will affect their futures. For more details on the plan, click the link below. Indiana State Freshman Unique […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

6th Annual Doc Acklin Memorial Scholarship Run August 27

Paris, Ill. (Good Day Live) Register now for the 6th Annual Doc Acklin Walk/Run and raise scholarship money for students in the Paris, Illinois area. Registration is $30. Click here to sign up and get more information. Content Sponsored by Horizon Health.
PARIS, IL

