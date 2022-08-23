Read full article on original website
WTHI
Vigo County School Corporation working to get more nurses in its schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Governor's Public Health Commission released its 2022 report. In it, there was an emphasis on the importance of school nurses for K-12 students. The commission recommends one school nurse for every 750 students. Many Indiana school corporations are still working to meet that...
Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck […]
WTHI
New Veterans Village breaking ground soon!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are hundreds of people without a home in the Wabash Valley including some of our nation's heroes. Now, the Wabash Valley is stepping up to help many of our homeless veterans find a place to call home. We've told you before about the Terre...
WTHI
Campus memorial set for Monday to honor three ISU students killed in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A memorial is set to honor the Indiana State University students killed in a weekend crash. According to a letter sent to ISU staff, there will be a memorial to honor Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili and Caleb VanHooser on Monday. Lucas Bishop says he doesn't...
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident
Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
MyWabashValley.com
Everyone is welcome at the 2022 Diversity Walk
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – The Diversity Walk, presented by Hamilton Center, Inc., will be held on Saturday, August 27 in downtown Terre Haute. The walk begins at the First Financial Bank parking lot at 6th and Ohio. Registration is FREE and includes a T-shirt. Register online...
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
WTHI
The road near the south Walmart (yes - that road) is finally receiving repairs
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A famous - or more accurately infamous Vigo County road is finally receiving a fix. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer posted on social media saying the road at the entrance to Walmart, and Kohl's (yes, that road) is undergoing improvements. The hang-up with repairs for...
MyWabashValley.com
3rd Annual Blackout Addiction 5k set to happen next week
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Grab your glow sticks and get ready for the 3rd annual Blackout Addiction 5k that starts next week. The Wabash Valley Recovery center will be hosting the 5k at Fairbanks park on September 9th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will start with a guest speaker discussing their experiences and recovery from addiction. Participants will run through several glow stations where sponsors will spray them with glow paint.
WTHI
Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
Crash report: What happened in ISU student deadly crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others. The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in Riley on Sunday. According to the responding […]
WTHI
Paris man dead following mowing accident
EDGAR COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois, man has died after a farm-mowing accident. The Edgar County coroner says it happened just after midnight Thursday morning in Chrisman. Dispatchers received a 911 call from a dad saying his son, later identified as Joshua Blue, 24, was trapped under a...
Paris man dies in mowing accident
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
spotonillinois.com
Students at Oakwood Community Unit School District 76 suspended or expelled nine times in a single school year
Champaign tennis player Sohum Gurrapu is ranked 5,694th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 70 total points, split between 70 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... 12:54. 12:50.
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE: Severe weather, alcohol, speeding believed to be factors in crash that killed ISU students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the report regarding the crash that killed three ISU students and injured two others over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying...
Local students react to federal student loan forgiveness plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, and many local students remain positive. As 43 million borrowers are expected to receive relief, Indiana State University students say this will affect their futures. For more details on the plan, click the link below. Indiana State Freshman Unique […]
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave.
MyWabashValley.com
6th Annual Doc Acklin Memorial Scholarship Run August 27
Paris, Ill. (Good Day Live) Register now for the 6th Annual Doc Acklin Walk/Run and raise scholarship money for students in the Paris, Illinois area. Registration is $30. Click here to sign up and get more information. Content Sponsored by Horizon Health.
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with WANE 15 Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed three others and injured two more.
