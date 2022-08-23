Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
First-ever Houston Theater Week DebutsB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Child shot in hand at Houston park, police investigating
HOUSTON - Houston police are now investigating after a child was shot in the hand at a park on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting occurred at 9200 Veterans Memorial at Stuebner Airline Park. When officers arrived on the scene, officials said they found a one or two-year-old boy with...
Texas Man Breaks Into Home, Takes A Shower In Daughter's Bathroom
Jose Luis Navarrete was out on bond for a DWI.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constable Canine Captures Evading Suspect in The Devonshire Woods Subdivision in Spring, Stolen Vehicle Recovered
SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constables Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19500 block of Teller Boulevard in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon deputies arriving, they located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a brief pursuit.
cw39.com
Third Ward gang member sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in drive-by shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. Deandre Watson, 24, and three other members of the 100 Percent Third...
mocomotive.com
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/kidnapping-suspect-dead-in-splendora/
Woodlands Online& LLC
Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of Two Suspects In Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 23500 block of Kuykendahl Road. The occupants were identified as Craig Yorek and Michele Heinrich. During the course of the traffic stop, he was found to have an...
Click2Houston.com
Lawsuit: Family of murdered 11-year-old claims apartment managers knew suspect was danger but did nothing to protect residents
HOUSTON – The family of Darius Dugas, an 11-year-old boy whose innocent life was lost due to gun violence, is suing the owners and property management team of the apartments where the deadly shooting occurred. The family, and multiple residents of the complex, said they complained numerous times about the suspect to the onsite office staff, but nothing was done. One of the concerns was voiced just a few hours before the child was killed.
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
fox26houston.com
10 MS-13 gang members indicted on murder, racketeering charges in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas - 10 MS-13 gang members were indicted in Galveston on murder and racketeering charges, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. According to a press release from the U.S. DOJ, the indictment alleges that 10 of the gang members were involved in a racketeering conspiracy, which involved murder, extortion, and drug trafficking starting around 2015.
'Always in our care': Law enforcement show up to send off fallen officer's daughter to kindergarten
Eliza celebrated her 1st day of kindergarten backed by her dad's fellow officers and mounted patrol along with her brother Cooper who started 3rd grade.
fox26houston.com
Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour
PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
fox26houston.com
Spring daycare center leaves child alone on a bus, driver quits as state officials investigate
SPRING, Texas - A family in Spring has pulled their children from a daycare program after state officials told them their 5-year-old was left on a bus for nearly an hour. Jerry Murphy says on August 22, his son woke up inside the empty school bus. It was parked towards the front of the Kroger parking lot on the 18000 block of Kuykendahl Road.
Impressively-sized gator spotted in Missouri City by man attempting to install windows
This alligator sighting was the second one in Missouri City after a restaurant owner wrangled one on his front porch while dropping his children off at school last week.
fox26houston.com
Possible drive-by shooting in front of Houston convenience store leaves man dead
HOUSTON - A man was killed when someone shot toward a crowd of people outside a convenience store in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street near Farwell Drive. Police believe there may have been a drive-by...
Suspect arrested for shooting Domino's employee multiple times, Sugar Land police say
The cause of the shooting is still unknown, but in a previous report, police told ABC13 they believed it was "personal in nature."
fox26houston.com
Houston driver shot in pickup truck after leaving gas station, police say
HOUSTON - A driver was shot in an intersection after leaving a gas station in northeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 9600 block of Mesa Drive at Tidwell Road. Police say the man had just gotten gas at a nearby gas station and...
fox26houston.com
HPD officer fatally shoots suspect in Splendora following hostage situation
HOUSTON - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Splendora on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to Executive Chief Matt Slinkard with the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred on at the Shell gas station, located on the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 59. Slinkard said the whole...
