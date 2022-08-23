ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League City, TX

fox26houston.com

Child shot in hand at Houston park, police investigating

HOUSTON - Houston police are now investigating after a child was shot in the hand at a park on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting occurred at 9200 Veterans Memorial at Stuebner Airline Park. When officers arrived on the scene, officials said they found a one or two-year-old boy with...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

KIDNAPPING SUSPECT DEAD IN SPLENDORA

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday w…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/kidnapping-suspect-dead-in-splendora/
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Traffic Stop Leads To The Arrest Of Two Suspects In Spring

SPRING, TX -- On August 24, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 23500 block of Kuykendahl Road. The occupants were identified as Craig Yorek and Michele Heinrich. During the course of the traffic stop, he was found to have an...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Lawsuit: Family of murdered 11-year-old claims apartment managers knew suspect was danger but did nothing to protect residents

HOUSTON – The family of Darius Dugas, an 11-year-old boy whose innocent life was lost due to gun violence, is suing the owners and property management team of the apartments where the deadly shooting occurred. The family, and multiple residents of the complex, said they complained numerous times about the suspect to the onsite office staff, but nothing was done. One of the concerns was voiced just a few hours before the child was killed.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

10 MS-13 gang members indicted on murder, racketeering charges in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas - 10 MS-13 gang members were indicted in Galveston on murder and racketeering charges, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. According to a press release from the U.S. DOJ, the indictment alleges that 10 of the gang members were involved in a racketeering conspiracy, which involved murder, extortion, and drug trafficking starting around 2015.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour

PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
PEARLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

HPD officer fatally shoots suspect in Splendora following hostage situation

HOUSTON - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Splendora on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. According to Executive Chief Matt Slinkard with the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred on at the Shell gas station, located on the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 59. Slinkard said the whole...
HOUSTON, TX

