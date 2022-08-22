ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

uncg.edu

Students say goodbye to Ms. Brenda

“I think that the Lord gave me this job so that I could encourage people to do the best they could do.”. Brenda Joyce, retired UNC Greensboro dining cashier. Her smiling face has made students feel at home while they got their meals at UNC Greensboro. Fountain View Dining Hall cashier Brenda Joyce, known to the Spartan community as “Ms. Brenda,” said goodbye to UNCG and hello to retirement. Students made sure she knew how much she meant to them.
GREENSBORO, NC
uncg.edu

Students’ first day at the G

The newest members of the UNC Greensboro family got their first taste of campus life. Swag, games, food, and plenty of positive energy from faculty and staff awaited them through the NAV1GATE program. Watch and relive their introduction to all sorts of Spartan traditions.
GREENSBORO, NC
uncg.edu

Open House dates: Schedule a visit to UNCG

With fall on the horizon, UNC Greensboro is excited to offer multiple open house options for prospective students and families in the coming months. Open Houses on September 24 and November 12 are a vital and vibrant part of the UNCG visitor program, where visitors can truly experience what differentiates UNCG from other universities.
GREENSBORO, NC

