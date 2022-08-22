Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Students at Limestone Walters Community Consolidated School District 316 suspended or expelled two times in a single school year
Pleasant Hill School District 69 in Peoria County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Pleasant Hill School District 69, which teaches 189 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:43. 09:39.
Illinois gives students 5 mental health days. Now, hundreds of QC students are taking them
MOLINE, Ill. — In 2020, mental-health-related emergency room visits in the U.S. for kids ages 5-11 jumped 24% compared to the year prior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those ages 12-17, visits went up by 31%. As many kids across the Quad Cities head...
WAND TV
DPS61 Board votes 5-2 to move forward with building new American Dreamer STEM school
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Tuesday night Decatur Public School Board voted to move forward with a new plan to build a new American Dreamer STEM Academy with federal covid dollars. In a 5-2 vote, after a heated board discussion, the board decided it would be reapplying to the Illinois State Board of Education with the new plan.
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
The Independent Newspapers
A shiny new Lincoln!
It is more than official, it’s stocked and staffed and ready to go! The newly rebuilt Lincoln Elementary School was opened and celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 16. From left: District 205 Board member Beth Hosler, Board member Courtenae Trautmann, District 205 Superintendent Dr. Keisha Campbell, the Lincoln Lion, Board president Kara Caforio and Board member Athena Arvanitis. (More photos inside.)
Too Many People Are Breaking One Important Illinois School Bus Law, Are You One Of Them?
School is back in session for many Rockford-area school districts, so now is the perfect time for an Illinois school bus laws refresher. My daughters went back to school on Monday, and during the last three days at pickup, I have seen one alarming thing happen multiple times; people passing a school bus that has its stop sign out.
WAND TV
Jacksonville school board approves new security technology
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Jacksonville is the first school district in central Illinois to purchase a cutting edge security system for its schools. By the end of this semester, Superintendent Steve Ptacek hopes to have Centegix technology installed in 11 JSD117 schools. "Having an alert system that would notify our staff...
WAND TV
Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
WAND TV
Community members hold a rally to re-open Taylorville Kroger
TAYLORVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - This community says something very important has been taken away. "It's a pillar of our community. Whenever any sports team or school needs anything, Kroger is the one first to donate." Bruce Barry Mayor of Taylorville. It's been almost a month since the closing of the...
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
northernpublicradio.org
Illinois schools launched initiatives to close Advanced Placement class racial gaps. Did they work?
Advanced Placement -- or AP -- classes were created over 70 years ago to give high schoolers a jumpstart on the path to college. Students can earn early college credit by scoring high on AP tests. But, even in 2022, that opportunity often isn’t available to every student. Over...
WAND TV
How to keep your data safe while applying for student loan forgiveness
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New scams have popped up regarding student loans forgiveness. The Department of Education is warning people to be cautious of who they give their loan information to. They say to make sure you are going directly to the intended website before giving any information. They are...
WAND TV
Deadline extended for applications to fill open DPS school board seat
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)— The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education has extended the deadline to accept résumés from those interested in filling the open seat on the Board. President Dan Oakes officially stepped down from his Board position during Tuesday's meeting, following seven terms in office. Anyone...
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
977wmoi.com
IL State Police Announce First Counties to Go Live with Next Generation 911 System
The Illinois State Police is starting to roll out the new next generation 9-1-1 system. Basically, next generation brings 9-1-1 emergency systems into the 21st century says State Police Director Brendan Kelly…moving on from a time when people called for help from their landline phones. “We are a much...
Growth of Illinois at center stage in Pritzker, Bailey address to farmers
Bailey once again tried to tie Governor Pritzker to Chicago violence.
WAND TV
Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
