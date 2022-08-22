ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Students at Limestone Walters Community Consolidated School District 316 suspended or expelled two times in a single school year

Pleasant Hill School District 69 in Peoria County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Pleasant Hill School District 69, which teaches 189 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:43. 09:39.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
The Independent Newspapers

A shiny new Lincoln!

It is more than official, it’s stocked and staffed and ready to go! The newly rebuilt Lincoln Elementary School was opened and celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 16. From left: District 205 Board member Beth Hosler, Board member Courtenae Trautmann, District 205 Superintendent Dr. Keisha Campbell, the Lincoln Lion, Board president Kara Caforio and Board member Athena Arvanitis. (More photos inside.)
LINCOLN, IL
WAND TV

Jacksonville school board approves new security technology

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Jacksonville is the first school district in central Illinois to purchase a cutting edge security system for its schools. By the end of this semester, Superintendent Steve Ptacek hopes to have Centegix technology installed in 11 JSD117 schools. "Having an alert system that would notify our staff...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Community members hold a rally to re-open Taylorville Kroger

TAYLORVILLE, ILL. (WAND) - This community says something very important has been taken away. "It's a pillar of our community. Whenever any sports team or school needs anything, Kroger is the one first to donate." Bruce Barry Mayor of Taylorville. It's been almost a month since the closing of the...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger

Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

How to keep your data safe while applying for student loan forgiveness

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New scams have popped up regarding student loans forgiveness. The Department of Education is warning people to be cautious of who they give their loan information to. They say to make sure you are going directly to the intended website before giving any information. They are...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Deadline extended for applications to fill open DPS school board seat

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)— The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education has extended the deadline to accept résumés from those interested in filling the open seat on the Board. President Dan Oakes officially stepped down from his Board position during Tuesday's meeting, following seven terms in office. Anyone...
DECATUR, IL
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
DECATUR, IL

