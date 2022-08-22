Read full article on original website
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
Community Rallies to Support Kennett Square Barber Recently Paralyzed from Neck Down
Monica and Barry Fragale.Image via Daily Local News. Barry Fragale, owner Fragale Brothers Barber Shop in Kennett Square with his brother Mike, has been met with an outpouring of support from the community after a rogue wave paralyzed him from the neck down, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News.
WFMZ-TV Online
New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking the Hassen Creek Nature Trail at Fogelsville Dam Park Near Allentown, PA
When I’m traveling, I’m always on the lookout for new waterfalls and fun hiking trails to check out. So, when I discovered the Hassen Creek Nature Trail near Allentown, I knew it was a spot I needed to check out. The Hassen Creek Nature Trail is located in...
Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center
After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
susquehannastyle.com
A Lancaster County Dream Home
A beautiful 7-acre property with views? A place to entertain and play games with family and friends? A dream home done up in shingle style?. Jared Erb heard those requests, and it was “game on”. Erb, one of three partners with Quarryville-based Custom Home Group, walked us through...
wlvr.org
West African food vendor, with help from Bethlehem nonprofit, to make debut at Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Foodies have less than a week to dig into funnel cake, sausage sandwiches and other mouthwatering eats at the 170th edition of the Great Allentown Fair. For famished folks looking to savor a taste of Africa, a newly established business will serve up Liberian fried rice, peanut butter barbecue pork ribs and other made-from-scratch specialties throughout the fair, Aug. 31 through Sept. 5.
Struggling Food-Service Industry Family Receives Servings of Good Fortune in Montgomery County
Sean Green, BBQ Unlimited owner, at his Willow Grove Park counter-service spot. Husband-and-wife barbecue masters Sean and Nikeah Green were sailing along well with their BBQ Unlimited business in the pre-pandemic years. But once COVID-19 wholly undermined the foodservice industry, the impact on them was substantial. Michael Klein fired up his journalist talent to publish their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WGAL
2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County
Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County. The fire is in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive are closed. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state police fire marshal.
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
Work on Reading women’s shelter begins
A project to house women in need is underway in Reading after two years of COVID-19 pandemic delays. Elected leaders, representatives of churches and advocates for homeless women applauded the groundbreaking of LightHouse Women & Children’s Shelter. “Now, we talk about timing from a human perspective. We’re way off...
WFMZ-TV Online
Valley Farm Market to take on new name, grocery supplier
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem. Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer. The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14. The Stefko Boulevard store said it will...
WFMZ-TV Online
YVCR honors Wilson grad as its 1st youth of the year
READING, Pa. — Hundreds of students spread out across Berks County each year, volunteering their time to serve the community in which they live. This year, one member of the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading stood out for her exemplary leadership skills and commitment to the corps' mission. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign delivers supplies to Reading School District classrooms
Reading Hospital Magnet Champions have partnered with the United Way to coordinate the 2022 Stuff the Bus – Adopt a Classroom campaign for Reading School District. More than 100 hospital departments adopted a total of 120 classrooms in Glenside Elementary, Millmont Elementary, and Tyson-Schoener Elementary, along with all 27 Reading Area School District Nurses.
FOX43.com
New Holland Summer Fest brings barbecue to Lancaster County this weekend
The annual event highlights barbecue pit masters from across the Northeast. This year, 51 teams are serving up their best ribs, sausage, chicken, and more.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looking to hire
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a series of job fairs. In Lancaster County, PennDOT is down 40 operators currently, which is more than some other counties. On Wednesday, the agency talked about the benefits of the job. "We work no matter what the weather's doing outside. A lot...
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead in wooded area in Richland Twp.
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner's Office says a missing man from Quakertown was found dead in a wooded area in Richland Twp. A media release writes the man was identified as Adam Smith, 39. Smith went missing on Aug. 11 from Quakertown Borough. The cause and manner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Birdsboro man concerned about long bus ride for grandson
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The wheels on the bus could be going 'round and 'round for a pretty long time for some students in the Daniel Boone Area School District. "An hour's an awful long time for an 8-year-old to be sitting on a bus," said Steve Dragon of Birdsboro. "It has been all over social media, the Facebook pages, concerning Birdsboro and Amity and Union Township, have all been just exploded."
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
