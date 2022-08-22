ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
POTTSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
Berks County, PA
Society
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Berks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
LehighValleyLive.com

Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center

After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

A Lancaster County Dream Home

A beautiful 7-acre property with views? A place to entertain and play games with family and friends? A dream home done up in shingle style?. Jared Erb heard those requests, and it was “game on”. Erb, one of three partners with Quarryville-based Custom Home Group, walked us through...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

West African food vendor, with help from Bethlehem nonprofit, to make debut at Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Foodies have less than a week to dig into funnel cake, sausage sandwiches and other mouthwatering eats at the 170th edition of the Great Allentown Fair. For famished folks looking to savor a taste of Africa, a newly established business will serve up Liberian fried rice, peanut butter barbecue pork ribs and other made-from-scratch specialties throughout the fair, Aug. 31 through Sept. 5.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Struggling Food-Service Industry Family Receives Servings of Good Fortune in Montgomery County

Sean Green, BBQ Unlimited owner, at his Willow Grove Park counter-service spot. Husband-and-wife barbecue masters Sean and Nikeah Green were sailing along well with their BBQ Unlimited business in the pre-pandemic years. But once COVID-19 wholly undermined the foodservice industry, the impact on them was substantial. Michael Klein fired up his journalist talent to publish their story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Habitat Berks#Habitat For Humanity
WGAL

2-alarm fire closes roads in Lancaster County

Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lancaster County. The fire is in the 100 block of Toddy Drive in East Earl Township. Part of Route 322 and Toddy Drive are closed. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state police fire marshal.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WITF

Work on Reading women’s shelter begins

A project to house women in need is underway in Reading after two years of COVID-19 pandemic delays. Elected leaders, representatives of churches and advocates for homeless women applauded the groundbreaking of LightHouse Women & Children’s Shelter. “Now, we talk about timing from a human perspective. We’re way off...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Valley Farm Market to take on new name, grocery supplier

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem. Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer. The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14. The Stefko Boulevard store said it will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WFMZ-TV Online

YVCR honors Wilson grad as its 1st youth of the year

READING, Pa. — Hundreds of students spread out across Berks County each year, volunteering their time to serve the community in which they live. This year, one member of the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading stood out for her exemplary leadership skills and commitment to the corps' mission. The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for Hamburg man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking relatives of a man from Hamburg. Dennis P. Walters, 62, was pronounced dead of natural causes inside his home on Tuesday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Walters' next of kin is asked to contact the coroner's...
HAMBURG, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation looking to hire

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a series of job fairs. In Lancaster County, PennDOT is down 40 operators currently, which is more than some other counties. On Wednesday, the agency talked about the benefits of the job. "We work no matter what the weather's doing outside. A lot...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing Quakertown man found dead in wooded area in Richland Twp.

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner's Office says a missing man from Quakertown was found dead in a wooded area in Richland Twp. A media release writes the man was identified as Adam Smith, 39. Smith went missing on Aug. 11 from Quakertown Borough. The cause and manner...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Birdsboro man concerned about long bus ride for grandson

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — The wheels on the bus could be going 'round and 'round for a pretty long time for some students in the Daniel Boone Area School District. "An hour's an awful long time for an 8-year-old to be sitting on a bus," said Steve Dragon of Birdsboro. "It has been all over social media, the Facebook pages, concerning Birdsboro and Amity and Union Township, have all been just exploded."
BIRDSBORO, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy