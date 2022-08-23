ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Nessel, other attorneys general urge more accountability from telemarketers

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to require telemarketers to retain more detailed records. Nessel’s office says doing so would hold telemarketers accountable for illicit activities. "Requiring telemarketers to keep accurate records of their activities is the only way...
I-96 closed for over three hours due to traffic jam

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of the I-96 freeway was shut down while crews respond to a traffic incident involving a mobile home. I-96 is closed at Exit #46, near the overpass that allows traffic to take M-6. Michigan Department of Transportation publicized the shutdown at 4:20 pm on...
