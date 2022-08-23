Read full article on original website
Fox17
$2.4M federal grant to prepare Michigan's incarcerated veterans for societal reentry
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan will receive $2.4 million from the U.S. Department of Labor toward benefiting the state’s incarcerated veterans. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) says the money will be used to offer education and career assistance to veterans lodged at seven Michigan prisons.
Fox17
Nessel, other attorneys general urge more accountability from telemarketers
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to require telemarketers to retain more detailed records. Nessel’s office says doing so would hold telemarketers accountable for illicit activities. "Requiring telemarketers to keep accurate records of their activities is the only way...
Fox17
Ada Village brings on-demand wheelchair-accessible transportation through Go MUVE app
The City of Ada is asking for help to ensure anyone of any ability can get around more easily in their community. Local business Ride YourWay and tech partner MUVE are collaborating to bring on-demand wheelchair-accessible transportation through the Go MUVE app, and they need help finding accessible locations in town.
Fox17
I-96 closed for over three hours due to traffic jam
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Part of the I-96 freeway was shut down while crews respond to a traffic incident involving a mobile home. I-96 is closed at Exit #46, near the overpass that allows traffic to take M-6. Michigan Department of Transportation publicized the shutdown at 4:20 pm on...
