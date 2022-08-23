ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q106.5

Comments / 0

Related
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth Police log week of August 25

ELLSWORTH — A man who said he had been bitten by a spider walked into Shinbashi Aug. 17 and collapsed after asking for help, police reported. Northern Light Ambulance transported the man to the hospital. There was no word on what kind of spider bit the man or his...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of August 25

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating complaints of damage to construction equipment in Township 16 and damage to blueberry equipment in Deblois, which occurred over the weekend of Aug. 20-21. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor is investigating the damage in Deblois, which included a Kubota blueberry harvester and a flatbed blueberry transport truck. “The Kubota sustained significant damage to the windshield and cab body,” Taylor said. “The flatbed had a rock thrown through the windshield.”
foxbangor.com

Bangor Police issue silver alert after patient walks out of hospital

BANGOR — The Bangor Police Department has issued a silver alert for 55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. Mr. Dalessandrids was last seen Monday at approximately 2:49 pm leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. Mr. Dalessandrids has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury...
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Traumatic Brain Injury#Bangor Police Issue
Q106.5

Man Stopped by Witnesses after Allegedly Hitting 5 Cars in Bangor

A Levant driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting five cars in Bangor over the weekend. Bangor Police received a report of an erratic driver at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main and State Streets. Sergeant Jason McAmbley tells us that by the time officers caught up to Brent Clark, 51 of Levant, he was on Broadway, being restrained by two other people.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Palmyra Man Allegedly Forced Victim to Undress Before Robbing Him

A Palmyra man is facing multiple charges after allegedly forcing a man to disrobe before robbing him. Dustin Smith was arrested on Wednesday at his place of work for an incident that police say happened on Sunday. Winslow Police received a report of an armed robbery just after 6:00 Sunday afternoon on Abbott Road. The suspects had fled in a vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.
PALMYRA, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of August 25

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Kramer went to a Franklin residence for a call about someone who had overdosed Aug. 18. “The male was revived with Narcan but refused any further medical assistance,” Kramer said. Theft. After “a brief, low-speed pursuit” on Front Ridge Road...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Palmyra man involved in armed robbery in Winslow, police say

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A Palmyra man is facing multiple charges after police say he was involved in an armed robbery in Winslow. Dustin Smith, 30, is charged with robbery, theft, and reckless conduct, among other charges. Winslow Police say they got a report of an armed robbery on the...
WINSLOW, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend

At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
FARMINGTON, ME
Kool AM

Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash

In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
LITTLETON, ME
wgan.com

Victim in robbery ordered to strip at gunpoint, Winslow police say

A 30-year-old Palmyra man is accused of robbing another man and forcing him to strip at gunpoint. Winslow police said Dustin Smith faces several charges in connection with the robbery on Sunday evening. Police say Smith approached a vehicle that was stopped on Abbott Road and allegedly ordered the man...
wabi.tv

Man to face sentencing for shooting, killing 3 people in Washington County

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Thomas Bonfanti, 65, will be sentenced Friday morning for shooting and killing three people in Downeast Maine in February 2020. Bonfanti was found guilty of murder for the deaths of 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, and 33-year-old Samuel Powers who were found dead in homes in Machias and Jonesboro.
MACHIAS, ME
Ellsworth American

Feds arrest Penobscot resident

ELLSWORTH — Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested a Penobscot man on multiple charges Aug. 16. Nicholas I. Wood, 25, was arrested on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of enticement, said John Mohan, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
PENOBSCOT, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy