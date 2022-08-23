Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Officials release name of man found dead in Presque Isle last week
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man found dead in Presque Isle last week. Officials say the man was William Anderson. The cause of death is still unknown pending further studies. Presque Isle police were called to a house on...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of August 25
ELLSWORTH — A man who said he had been bitten by a spider walked into Shinbashi Aug. 17 and collapsed after asking for help, police reported. Northern Light Ambulance transported the man to the hospital. There was no word on what kind of spider bit the man or his...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of August 25
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating complaints of damage to construction equipment in Township 16 and damage to blueberry equipment in Deblois, which occurred over the weekend of Aug. 20-21. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor is investigating the damage in Deblois, which included a Kubota blueberry harvester and a flatbed blueberry transport truck. “The Kubota sustained significant damage to the windshield and cab body,” Taylor said. “The flatbed had a rock thrown through the windshield.”
foxbangor.com
Bangor Police issue silver alert after patient walks out of hospital
BANGOR — The Bangor Police Department has issued a silver alert for 55-year-old Joseph Dalessandrids of Presque Isle. Mr. Dalessandrids was last seen Monday at approximately 2:49 pm leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on foot. Mr. Dalessandrids has been hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury...
Man Stopped by Witnesses after Allegedly Hitting 5 Cars in Bangor
A Levant driver is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting five cars in Bangor over the weekend. Bangor Police received a report of an erratic driver at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Main and State Streets. Sergeant Jason McAmbley tells us that by the time officers caught up to Brent Clark, 51 of Levant, he was on Broadway, being restrained by two other people.
Palmyra Man Allegedly Forced Victim to Undress Before Robbing Him
A Palmyra man is facing multiple charges after allegedly forcing a man to disrobe before robbing him. Dustin Smith was arrested on Wednesday at his place of work for an incident that police say happened on Sunday. Winslow Police received a report of an armed robbery just after 6:00 Sunday afternoon on Abbott Road. The suspects had fled in a vehicle before officers arrived on the scene.
Young Girl Assaulted on Maine Playground, Police Release Photos of Vehicle Seeking Help Locating Suspects
Maine Sheriff's Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying the vehicle, and those who may have been in it, during an apparent assault that happened in Maine on Friday evening. WMTW News 8, is reporting that the alleged assault took place on Friday evening at about 7:30 when a...
wgan.com
Investigators recover pipe bomb from Presque Isle residence where body was found
Police say a person who was found dead at a residence in Presque Isle last week had made a pipe bomb. Shannon Moss with the Maine Department of Public Safety said Tuesday the death is still under investigation. The Maine State Police Bomb Team and Fire Marshal’s Office responded to...
The Most Adorable Traffic Stop for ‘Speeding’ Happened in Maine
Belfast Police Chief, Bob Cormier stands next to a young girl in a tiny old-fashioned car giving her a speeding ticket. It was the most adorable ticket ever given and it happened right here, in Maine. You don't expect to look out your window while driving and see a traffic...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of August 25
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Kramer went to a Franklin residence for a call about someone who had overdosed Aug. 18. “The male was revived with Narcan but refused any further medical assistance,” Kramer said. Theft. After “a brief, low-speed pursuit” on Front Ridge Road...
Bangor Police Share Local Kid’s Incredible Act of Compassion
Look who is up to their up old tricks again. It's everyone's favorite community of cops (well, I guess not your favorite if you live a life of crime), the Bangor Police Department. The often-viral department has hit Facebook once again. However, this time around it's a bit of a...
wabi.tv
Authorities still seeking public’s help following reported child assault in Levant
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Police are still looking for the public’s help after it was reported a woman assaulted one of three kids playing on the playground at the elementary school in Levant Friday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released some new information saying the white car...
wabi.tv
Palmyra man involved in armed robbery in Winslow, police say
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A Palmyra man is facing multiple charges after police say he was involved in an armed robbery in Winslow. Dustin Smith, 30, is charged with robbery, theft, and reckless conduct, among other charges. Winslow Police say they got a report of an armed robbery on the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Candy colored fentanyl reported in Maine, part of national trend
At least two police departments in Maine have recovered candy colored fentanyl and methamphetamine, part of a national trend of making the deadly drugs more appealing to a younger generation of users. Police in Bangor and Farmington reported the seizures to Maine’s Information and Analysis Center, an intelligence gathering service...
26-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash, Speed & Alcohol Likely Factors
In a year when Maine traffic fatalities are tracking towards a new state single-year record, we're saddened to have to report on another one this Monday morning. According to News Center Maine, a 26-year-old has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday. The News Station...
Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash
In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
wgan.com
Victim in robbery ordered to strip at gunpoint, Winslow police say
A 30-year-old Palmyra man is accused of robbing another man and forcing him to strip at gunpoint. Winslow police said Dustin Smith faces several charges in connection with the robbery on Sunday evening. Police say Smith approached a vehicle that was stopped on Abbott Road and allegedly ordered the man...
wabi.tv
Man to face sentencing for shooting, killing 3 people in Washington County
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Thomas Bonfanti, 65, will be sentenced Friday morning for shooting and killing three people in Downeast Maine in February 2020. Bonfanti was found guilty of murder for the deaths of 57-year-old Shawn Currey, 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, and 33-year-old Samuel Powers who were found dead in homes in Machias and Jonesboro.
Ellsworth American
Feds arrest Penobscot resident
ELLSWORTH — Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested a Penobscot man on multiple charges Aug. 16. Nicholas I. Wood, 25, was arrested on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of enticement, said John Mohan, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
WGME
Maine mother convicted of killing 7-week-old son to appear for post-conviction hearing
A Waldo County mother convicted of killing her son in 2017 will be back in court on Wednesday. Miranda Hopkins of Troy was found guilty in the death of her 7-week-old son, Jaxson Hopkins. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison with five of those years suspended. Hopkins alleges...
