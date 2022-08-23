ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 critically injured in Santa Rosa Co. crash

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to a crash involving an SUV and pickup truck off Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County.

The crash happened after the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the median and struck an oncoming SUV. The driver of the SUV is critically injured, according to a news release from the FHP.

Currently, it is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash. Florida troopers will continue to investigate the crash. The crash happened Monday, Aug. 22 around 3:39 p.m. near the 40-mile marker in Santa Rosa County.

