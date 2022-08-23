Read full article on original website
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate Andy
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
styleblueprint.com
Just Listed! This Green Hills Home is Truly a Sight to See
Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood is one of the city’s most desirable areas, thanks to the wide variety of upscale shops, delicious dining options, and highly accredited schools. Throughout this part of town, you’ll also find thoughtfully designed homes, including this stunning estate — designed by interior designer Branan White — that just hit the market!
WTVF
Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
WTVF
Nolensville Little League going to U.S. Championship game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It was either win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. They decided to win. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won handily at 7-1. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the...
lbmjournal.com
LP Building Solutions celebrates ribbon cutting for new global headquarters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — LP Building Solutions celebrated the grand opening of its new global headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 19. The new headquarters, which spans the top two floors—all 60,000 square feet—of the Creative Office Building in Midtown’s Broadwest development, allows LP to further expand its corporate hybrid workplace model while upgrading its office environment.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Alums and National Food Chain Owners Inspire Incoming Freshman With story of Hope, Success
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Clint Gray III and Emmanuel “E.J.” Reed, TSU alums and two of the three owners of a major national restaurant chain, recently inspired incoming freshmen with their message of hope and success during a ceremony on campus. The co-owners of Slim & Husky’s, the famous hip-hop pizza franchise, spoke about how a dream they had in their college dorm kicked off with a $3,000 startup money and grew into building a multi-million-dollar company with branches across the country.
fox17.com
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
styleblueprint.com
7 Iconic BBQ Spots in the Southeast (Plus One Under-the-Radar Pick!)
As a sub-genre of Southern food, barbecue has a fascinating history. Early colonists from Texas to South Carolina discovered (at roughly the same time) that the forests and swamps were filled with feral hogs that could become excellent sources of food if they could just figure out how to cook the burly, muscular pigs in a way to make them palatable. Employing techniques rooted in African and Caribbean cooking, they figured out that slow-roasting at a low temperature, while regularly basting with some sort of acidic sauce, was just the ticket for tenderizing the meat.
tnrealestatelistings.com
6906 Bethel Rd Goodlettsville, TN 37072 — MLS# 2431526
Beautiful custom built home close to Interstate 65 for an easy commute. Spacious yard with almost 1 acre in a gorgeous country setting. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a large bonus room over the garage. This must-see home will not disappoint!
Biggest in city history, planners propose redevelopment of Nashville's East Bank
Ideally, city planners envision a pier and boat dock. In addition, they want to build parks and greenways along the river. The city is calling the proposal Imagine East Bank.
tnrealestatelistings.com
3144 Hwy 25 West W Cottontown, TN 37048 — MLS# 2431639
On-site Auction, Saturday, October 8th @ 10:00 AM ...Nice Brick home, 1, 544 SF on a beautiful 1.66 acre + / - lot This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a full basement, a work shop with electricity and plenty of room for all things that a mechanic needs.
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: What’s with the Hogwarts-looking tower at Vanderbilt University?
The west end of Vanderbilt University’s campus has seen its fair share of new buildings go up since 2018, but one tower rises above the rest. The West End Tower — with its collegiate red brick and pointed arches — has become a landmark. The tower is part of the greater complex that replaced the Carmichael Towers.
WSMV
Nolensville falls to Hawaii in Little League World Series
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League baseball team lost Wednesday afternoon to Hawaii in the Little League World Series. The team from Williamson County lost 13-0 in four innings via mercy rule. Both Nolensville and the Hawaiian team were undefeated going into Wednesday’s matchup. Nolensville now falls...
visitfranklin.com
Fall in Franklin: Your Family Fun Guide to Tennessee’s Best Autumn Town
It’s hard to imagine a more beautiful place to visit in autumn than Franklin, Tennessee. The air turns crisp, the skies deepen to a dazzling shade of blue, and the trees fairly explode with fall color. After a long, hot summer, fall is an ideal time to get outside and enjoy the season with your family – and Franklin offers plenty of opportunities to do just that! Here are a few of our favorite family-friendly fall activities.
Tennessee Tribune
Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs
NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
fox17.com
Relief for Sumner County drivers expected with Vietnam Vets widening
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Driving into Nashville from Sumner County could become a bit easier in the coming years thanks to an expansion of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, otherwise known as SR386. Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary says construction on widening the highly used route could start in 2024. Mayor Clary provided the following statement...
WSMV
Non-profit helps those in the restaurant and Hospital industry
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As many work to make ends meet while also facing the rise in inflation, one organization is lending a helping hand to workers in the restaurant and hotel industries. According to the Department of Labor, jobs like cooks, hosts, and dishwashers, all fall among the lowest...
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy
NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
This Is Tennessee's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism found the best local dishes that work within a tight budget, including this regional favorite in Tennessee.
livability.com
8 Iconic Foods from Tennessee
Some of your favorite foods to feast on are actually from the Volunteer State. visit isn’t complete until you sample some of its classic dishes. Enjoy the state’s big-hearted hospitality as you indulge in treats ranging from the barbecue and soul food in Memphis to the folksy cooking of the Appalachians. The iconic foods are simple, spicy, sweet and lightning hot.
williamsonherald.com
More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood
Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
