ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

People traveling for second shot of monkeypox vaccine

By Rob Nesbitt
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGs6j_0hRIFKDM00

(KRON) — When it comes to the monkeypox vaccine, second shots have been postponed in order to prioritize first shots.

Calls went out last month to let people know that their 28 days between doses would be even longer, but that’s not stopping everyone from waiting. It took six hours of waiting before Jose Luis Gandara was able to get his first shot of the monkeypox vaccine.

He was able to make an appointment with his partner to get his second shot in Sacramento a month later. “It took less time for us to drive all the way from San Francisco to Sacramento, get our dose and then come back than it did for me to get my first dose,” said Jose Luis Gandara, San Francisco.

He said the vaccine clinic he went to in Sacramento received a surplus from the state allowing for second shots. Getting the vaccine was a priority because he had seen pictures of severe monkeypox cases and heard first-hand accounts of the pain.

CA Department of Health using MPX to describe Monkeypox, cites stigma

“I’ve been really changing my behaviors pretty significantly in order to minimize my risk, but I wanted to go ahead and live life as normal, said Luis Gandara. Second shots have been postponed in most places, per the CDC’s recommendation.

“I mean it’s understandable that people are fully interested, and they want to get their second shot. I would say however there is a reason to wait,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, Infectious Disease Expert. She said aside from allowing first shots to get into more arms, waiting between doses is also good for the immune system.

“It’s really not a bad idea for the immune system to have a longer time between doses. At least 8 to 12 weeks,” said Dr. Gandhi. She said that massive amounts of vaccines are supposed to be coming from the federal government in October which should be enough supply to allow for second doses.

Until then she said the U.S. public health system needs to find a way to improve. “The public health system in the U.S. has some work to do to increase the trust in public health,” said Dr. Gandhi.

Dr. Gandhi said second doses of the monkeypox vaccine are being allowed for people who are frequently exposed and for those with advanced HIV.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Mysterious SF billboard warns people not to move to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A billboard seen in San Francisco appears to warn people against moving to Texas. The mysterious billboard located at the intersection of 7th Street and Folsom, reads “The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde,” and is accompanied by a menacing-looking figure wearing a hood and sunglasses. Along with with larger message the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

UC Berkeley falcon found dead, believed to be attacked by hawk

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A peregrine falcon born at UC Berkeley was found dead near the university’s business school, Cal reported on Thursday. “Lindsay” was one of two falcons that hatched on the campus bell tower in early May. Lindsay’s body was found by a university staffer and was taken to the Museum of Vertebrate […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Tourists heading back to San Francisco after difficult years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After a significant downturn amid COVID-19 lockdowns and high anxiety over crime, tourism to the City by the Bay and the surrounding counties is finally rebounding, according to the San Francisco Travel Association. Hotel occupancy in San Francisco is projected to increase by 67% over last year’s numbers, with 21.5 million […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Sacramento, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Vaccines
Sacramento, CA
Vaccines
KRON4 News

US: San Rafael man threatens murder-suicide at Yosemite

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Rafael man is facing a charge of domestic violence in federal court after he threatened a murder-suicide during a physical confrontation with his wife, prosecutors say. Stefan Niels Weiste Kirkeby, 59, was indicted Aug. 18 in the special territorial and maritime jurisdiction of the United States after a National Park Service investigation. […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Controversial homeless camp in Sausalito cleared out

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — City leaders are moving forward with new plans for a homeless camp in Sausalito that was recently cleared out. Back in 2020, the homeless camp formed about a mile long. Six months ago, the City of Sausalito declared a state of emergency over the camp. The camp grew and eventually, the […]
SAUSALITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Linus Stds#Diseases#Linus Hiv#General Health#Ca Department Of Health#Mpx
KRON4 News

One hospitalized after assault at SF State campus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been hospitalized after an assault Tuesday on San Francisco State University’s campus, school officials announced in an email. The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the area of the Mashouf Wellness Center, the campus community gym, located at 755 Font Boulevard. The victim may have suffered a head […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KRON4 News

Car stop leads to recovery of 2 pounds of marijuana in Cupertino

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car stop led authorities to recover two pounds of marijuana and stolen IDs, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. The ID cards were stolen in a recent auto burglary in Cupertino. Three juvenile suspects were criminally cited to their parents for possession […]
CUPERTINO, CA
KRON4 News

Silicon Valley Pride coming to San Jose this weekend

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The Silicon Valley Pride festival and parade is coming to downtown San Jose this weekend. The festival will be held in Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park Aug. 27 from 6-11 p.m. and Aug. 28 from noon-6 p.m. A parade will be held 10:30 a.m.-noon on North Market Street from West Julian […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Paul Pelosi booted from CHP foundation after DUI conviction

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Paul Pelosi is facing more fallout from his DUI arrest and conviction in Napa County. The CHP 11-99 Foundation was not too happy after an arrest report revealed that Pelosi may have attempted to sway a California Highway Patrol officer who caught him drunk driving. Pelosi, who is married to Speaker […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal Oakland crash led to freeway backup

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that all lanes are now open. (Aug. 24) OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash led to a backup on southbound California State Route 13 just before the Redwood Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol, but all lanes are open again as of 7:52 a.m. The crash […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy