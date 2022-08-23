People traveling for second shot of monkeypox vaccine

(KRON) — When it comes to the monkeypox vaccine, second shots have been postponed in order to prioritize first shots.

Calls went out last month to let people know that their 28 days between doses would be even longer, but that’s not stopping everyone from waiting. It took six hours of waiting before Jose Luis Gandara was able to get his first shot of the monkeypox vaccine.

He was able to make an appointment with his partner to get his second shot in Sacramento a month later. “It took less time for us to drive all the way from San Francisco to Sacramento, get our dose and then come back than it did for me to get my first dose,” said Jose Luis Gandara, San Francisco.

He said the vaccine clinic he went to in Sacramento received a surplus from the state allowing for second shots. Getting the vaccine was a priority because he had seen pictures of severe monkeypox cases and heard first-hand accounts of the pain.

“I’ve been really changing my behaviors pretty significantly in order to minimize my risk, but I wanted to go ahead and live life as normal, said Luis Gandara. Second shots have been postponed in most places, per the CDC’s recommendation.

“I mean it’s understandable that people are fully interested, and they want to get their second shot. I would say however there is a reason to wait,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi, Infectious Disease Expert. She said aside from allowing first shots to get into more arms, waiting between doses is also good for the immune system.

“It’s really not a bad idea for the immune system to have a longer time between doses. At least 8 to 12 weeks,” said Dr. Gandhi. She said that massive amounts of vaccines are supposed to be coming from the federal government in October which should be enough supply to allow for second doses.

Until then she said the U.S. public health system needs to find a way to improve. “The public health system in the U.S. has some work to do to increase the trust in public health,” said Dr. Gandhi.

Dr. Gandhi said second doses of the monkeypox vaccine are being allowed for people who are frequently exposed and for those with advanced HIV.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.