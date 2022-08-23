Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sportstravelmagazine.com
Visit Corpus Christi Launches Sports Commission
Visit Corpus Christi in Texas has announced the creation of the Corpus Christi Sports Commission with Joey Jewell named as the new executive director to guide the implementation of strategic initiatives that will help the Texas location move forward as a sports destination. “Creating the Sports Commission is the first...
Eyewitness to the Storm: Alan Holt and Bill Vessey remember Harvey 5 years later
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It seems like just yesterday when 3NEWS reported on the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey. And it seems like just yesterday we were saying good bye to former Chief Meteorologist Bill Vessey. Thursday, Mr. Bill was back home at Channel 3 meeting his predecessor, Alan...
Looking back at Hurricane Harvey on 5th anniversary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been five years since Hurricane Harvey made its first landfall in the Coastal Bend as a Category 4 hurricane. "Everything here is measured pre-Harvey and post-Harvey," Rockport Mayor Pat Rios told 3NEWS last year. "It seems like -- there’s times when it feels like Harvey was 100 years ago and sometimes when it feels like yesterday."
Viral TikTok says only true Texans know where this Whataburger is located
If you know, you know.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ccbiznews.com
Corpus Christi OKs new Peoples Street boardwalk
The boardwalk on the Peoples Street T-Head is getting a makeover. The Corpus Christi City Council approved building a new boardwalk at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. The existing boardwalk was built in 1989, but decking has been removed due to safety issues, according to the city. The new boardwalk will have composite decking, similar to that used on the recently rebuilt Cole Park Pier. Work also will include additional boat slips for commercial use as well as upgraded electric and water utilities.
Corpus Christi non-profit transforms properties to house low-income families
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A non-profit organization run by the City Housing Authority has just completed two, two-story homes as part of it's affordable housing effort. Veronica Tapia lives on Mary Street just a couple doors down from two brand new homes just being completed by builders. She said the new homes make it feel like the area is growing again.
Could ship-channel dredging punish Port Aransas during another Harvey?
"My impression of all this storm surge stuff is that the model -- that there could be as much as 14 inches additional storm surge above and beyond what we saw during Harvey," said a coastal ecologist.
Corpus Christi Firefighters CARE Campaign kicks off Friday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Firefighters 14th annual CARE Campaign kicks off Friday morning. The organization sells t-shirts to raise money for local non-profits as well as firefighters and their families who are battling cancer. This year, the design features a military green color with pink cancer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Rockport’s tourism thriving five years after Hurricane Harvey despite even more obstacles
ROCKPORT - – Hurricane Harvey destroyed towns and upended lives along the Texas coast five years ago. KSAT crews that reported in Rockport during the storm went back to check in with the community, where they found the strength displayed during the town’s darkest hour has only grown.
Driving You Crazy: Horne Rd. vs. Baldwin Blvd.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a winner from Round 3 of Driving You Crazy!. Texas Ave. beat Callaway as the worst street to travel down. Now, on to Round 4! Horne Rd. vs. Baldwin Blvd. We begin with Horne Rd. from Colombia to Old Brownsville. This is always...
Harvey's fury still lives on in the minds of those who were in its path
The people of the Coastal Bend now keep Hurricane Harvey in their back pockets. Its memory is still haunting.
Driving You Crazy: Callaway Dr. vs. Texas Ave.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round two of Driving You Crazy is over and we have a winner!. We pit Airport Rd. against Calvin Dr. and the people have spoken. More than 90 percent voted Airport Rd. as the worse of the two. Now, it's time to move on to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alice now out of drought restrictions after water levels at Lake Corpus Christi increase
ALICE, Texas — The City of Alice has rescinded Stage 1 and Stage 2 drought restrictions as water levels continue to rise at Lake Corpus Christi. The lake is at 88.9 feet and drought restrictions are triggered at 88 feet, a news release from the City of Alice said.
Here's why the City of Alice was able to lift their water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders in Alice said there is now enough water supply for their town thanks to all of the recent rain, with the decision being made to rescind their water restrictions. This as residents in the City of Corpus Christi and Portland will have to...
New school zone on Saratoga near Carroll High School to be activated Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday they will extend the existing school zone on Saratoga Blvd. to include the area around the new Carroll High School. This comes after a 3NEWS report from August 19 that the new high school was missing school zones.
Mosquito spraying continues in Corpus Christi through Friday
The South Side, Downtown and Calallen will be treated for the next few days after recent rains have brought the pesky insects.
Parishioners upset with Diocese of Corpus Christi's decision to demolish church in Concepcion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday, in the small town of Concepcion, a large number of parishioners showed up angry about the Diocese of Corpus Christi's plan to demolish their church. "Bottom line is the community is questioning how the diocese came to this decision. So that's what we want,...
marinelink.com
US Coast Guard Resuscitates Tanker Crewman Near Corpus Christi
The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced and resuscitated a 60-year-old man from a tanker vessel 90 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Wednesday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at approximately 9:36 a.m. from the captain of the tanker vessel Beatrice requesting a medevac for a crew member reportedly experiencing trouble breathing and abdominal pain. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
Lake Corpus Christi rises, combined lake levels still not enough to lift water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water continues to rise at Lake Corpus Christi as runoff from heavy recent rain makes its way down the Nueces River. That means the combined lake levels for our regions water supply is going back up. Now over 40%. Local leaders remain cautiously optimistic that...
Nueces Co. Veterans Services pivot to remote work following building fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were busy Wednesday at the RTA headquarters for a fire on the second floor of the building. No injuries were reported and damage was minimal. The damages and fire aftermath still prompted a closure to the building, keeping walk-ins from happening. However, while...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 4