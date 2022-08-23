ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportstravelmagazine.com

Visit Corpus Christi Launches Sports Commission

Visit Corpus Christi in Texas has announced the creation of the Corpus Christi Sports Commission with Joey Jewell named as the new executive director to guide the implementation of strategic initiatives that will help the Texas location move forward as a sports destination. “Creating the Sports Commission is the first...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Looking back at Hurricane Harvey on 5th anniversary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been five years since Hurricane Harvey made its first landfall in the Coastal Bend as a Category 4 hurricane. "Everything here is measured pre-Harvey and post-Harvey," Rockport Mayor Pat Rios told 3NEWS last year. "It seems like -- there’s times when it feels like Harvey was 100 years ago and sometimes when it feels like yesterday."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
ccbiznews.com

Corpus Christi OKs new Peoples Street boardwalk

The boardwalk on the Peoples Street T-Head is getting a makeover. The Corpus Christi City Council approved building a new boardwalk at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23. The existing boardwalk was built in 1989, but decking has been removed due to safety issues, according to the city. The new boardwalk will have composite decking, similar to that used on the recently rebuilt Cole Park Pier. Work also will include additional boat slips for commercial use as well as upgraded electric and water utilities.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Tourism#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Visit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
marinelink.com

US Coast Guard Resuscitates Tanker Crewman Near Corpus Christi

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced and resuscitated a 60-year-old man from a tanker vessel 90 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Wednesday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at approximately 9:36 a.m. from the captain of the tanker vessel Beatrice requesting a medevac for a crew member reportedly experiencing trouble breathing and abdominal pain. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy