KTAL
Judge denies reciprocal restraining order filed by Shreveport mayoral candidate
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo district judge has denied a request for a temporary restraining order filed by Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack against a woman who asked for and received a similar TRO earlier this week. In his “Petition for Protection from Abuse,” Slack claims he needs...
Louisiana police officer indicted in overtime scheme
A 51-year-old Shreveport police officer is facing felony wire fraud charges, accused of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work.
bizmagsb.com
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport pens letter regarding the City of Shreveport Health Plan
To the City of Shreveport employees, retirees, and constituents:. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is comprised of two partners with a deep and rich history of serving Shreveport and our state. Our Shreveport roots date back to 1876 when the hospital was first established to provide care to anyone in need. Through the decades, the hospital evolved into an academic medical center that trains the majority of physicians providing care in our community.
Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted
Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with six counts of wire fraud.
Shreveport Mayor Responds to Employee Healthcare Coverage
Last week, the City of Shreveport announced it was making changes in the health insurance coverage on existing city employees, as well as coverage for retirees. For years, Willis Knighton Health System has been part of the city insurance plan. But that is now about to change, and that change has many employees, and especially many retirees concerned about their coverage.
KTAL
Shreveport native, former juvenile inmate opposes plan to send teens to Angola
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native who served time at Angola as a teen says sending juvenile offenders to the Louisiana State Penitentiary is not the best solution to the security and leadership failures at a New Orleans-area youth center that have allowed escapes and chaos inside the facility.
KTAL
Shreveport City Council debates liquor law changes, retiree insurance
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At its Tuesday regular meeting, the Shreveport City Council addressed several issues that included local liquor sales, retiree health insurance, as well as other healthcare concerns. Liquor sales were back on the agenda and up for a vote at the meeting. Over the past few...
KTBS
Email clouds Perkins administration claim of fair opportunity for Willis-Knighton health coverage
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration insists that a formal request for proposal -- or RFP -- was sent to insurers for the city's new health care plan for employees and retirees. But they've yet to show it. And an email obtained by KTBS 3 News casts more doubt.
KSLA
Shreveport officials say Willis-Knighton will be included in ‘23 healthcare options for city employees, retirees
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City of Shreveport officials are addressing what they’re calling “false information” regarding city employee and retiree health insurance. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the city released information saying the current administration is working to make sure city employees and retirees have affordable health insurance that doesn’t limit what healthcare providers they can see. Officials say employees have not lost the ability to see Willis-Knighton Health System providers.
KTAL
Shreveport man convicted in shooting near airport that killed 1, wounded 2
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing life in prison following his conviction Wednesday on second-degree murder and other charges related to a shooting at a hotel on Hollywood Ave. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty verdict in a news release Thursday. According...
KSLA
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
Murder indictments handed up in three separate cases
Five people were indicted on second-degree murder charges in three separate slayings, court records show.
KTAL
City of Shreveport assures employees and retirees will not lose access to health care coverage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport released a statement assuring retired employees that changes to the healthcare plan will not cause them to lose their chosen providers. City officials released a statement to clear up misunderstandings around employee and retiree health care coverage. The city’s statement came...
Bossier Police Seeking Two Suspected Retail Thieves
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects pictured. On August 12,2022 the two individuals stole $658.00 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot located at 2800 Airline Dr. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible...
KTBS
Another day with more controversy, uncertainty in Shreveport mayoral candidate's race
SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s become a “she said, he said” and “will he or won’t he” saga involving a Shreveport mayoral candidate. Monday, a Shreveport woman obtained a temporary restraining order against candidate Melvin Slack Jr., accusing him of a physical attack and sexual harassment. Then reports surface by day’s end he’s pulling out of the race.
KTAL
Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
KTAL
Retired Shreveport firefighters oppose changes to health insurance plan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is among those pushing the Shreveport City Council to reconsider proposed changes to firefighters’ health care coverage. The former chief, along with several other retired firefighters, addressed the council during Monday’s work session. Although speaking against the proposed...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
KTAL
Man wanted as material witness in 2018 double murder captured in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel. Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a...
KSLA
19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found guilty in the double shooting of two people, that left one person dead, at a Shreveport motel in 2020. Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.
