Shreveport, LA

bizmagsb.com

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport pens letter regarding the City of Shreveport Health Plan

To the City of Shreveport employees, retirees, and constituents:. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is comprised of two partners with a deep and rich history of serving Shreveport and our state. Our Shreveport roots date back to 1876 when the hospital was first established to provide care to anyone in need. Through the decades, the hospital evolved into an academic medical center that trains the majority of physicians providing care in our community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted

Police Officer in Louisiana Indicted for Wire Fraud, Faces up to 20 Years if Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with six counts of wire fraud.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Mayor Responds to Employee Healthcare Coverage

Last week, the City of Shreveport announced it was making changes in the health insurance coverage on existing city employees, as well as coverage for retirees. For years, Willis Knighton Health System has been part of the city insurance plan. But that is now about to change, and that change has many employees, and especially many retirees concerned about their coverage.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport officials say Willis-Knighton will be included in ‘23 healthcare options for city employees, retirees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City of Shreveport officials are addressing what they’re calling “false information” regarding city employee and retiree health insurance. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the city released information saying the current administration is working to make sure city employees and retirees have affordable health insurance that doesn’t limit what healthcare providers they can see. Officials say employees have not lost the ability to see Willis-Knighton Health System providers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Manhunt underway in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Seeking Two Suspected Retail Thieves

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects pictured. On August 12,2022 the two individuals stole $658.00 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot located at 2800 Airline Dr. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Retired Shreveport firefighters oppose changes to health insurance plan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is among those pushing the Shreveport City Council to reconsider proposed changes to firefighters’ health care coverage. The former chief, along with several other retired firefighters, addressed the council during Monday’s work session. Although speaking against the proposed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

19-year-old found guilty in 2020 fatal shooting at motel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager was found guilty in the double shooting of two people, that left one person dead, at a Shreveport motel in 2020. Derion Deshun Jamison, 19, was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as a lesser charge, aggravated assault with a firearm, in Caddo District Court on Aug. 24.
SHREVEPORT, LA

