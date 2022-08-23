Read full article on original website
WJCL
Day 1 of Marc Wilson Trial: Front seat passenger in the truck Haley Hutcheson was in testifies
STATESBORO, Ga. — On Wednesday, witness testimony started off day one of the trial of Marc Wilson. Wilson is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson on a bypass near Statesboro in 2020. Wilson's attorneys claim he fired out of self-defense after the group of teens yelled racial...
WJCL
Accused Savannah dog thief arrested, suspect has outstanding warrant in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a dog in Savannah and forcing the owner to pay a ransom for its safe return is now in the Chatham County Jail. Savannah Police Department told WJCL 22 News that officers arrested Rahmeir Dixon, 27, on charges of theft in connection to the case, which WJCL 22 News first reported in April.
Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of fatally shooting Statesboro teen
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Jury selection is underway in the trial for Marcus Wilson. Wilson is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson, formally charged with felony murder and five counts of aggravated assault. On Monday, about 100 Bulloch County residents were brought in for jury selection. The goal is to narrow it down to […]
WJCL
"I thank God for him everyday": Rincon officer awarded Medal of Valor following attempted parade attack
RINCON, Ga. — The City of Rincon recognized a police officer for his heroics in stopping an individual from crashing into a parade with his vehicle during the city's Independence Day celebration. Anthony Ray Rodriguez, 38, is accused of driving around police barricades and speeding towards parade watchers who...
wtoc.com
Jury selection continues in Statesboro murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection continues in Statesboro in the murder trial of Marc Wilson. He’s accused of a shooting his attorneys claim was in self-defense. Attorneys on both sides continued to question potential jurors about their life experiences and their opinions on a host of subjects. Wilson...
Witnesses take stand in day 3 of Marcus Wilson trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — After two days of jury selection, testimony is underway in the trial of a man accused of killing a 17-year-old. On day three, the jury heard witness testimonies from a handful. One witness who took the stand was in the car with Haley Hutchinson the night she died. Ashton DeLoach testified […]
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 8/25/22
One person wanted in the August 13th shooting and stabbing that injured a Colleton County child has turned himself into authorities. Tommy Bromell, 30, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, turned himself into the Walterboro Police Department (WPD) earlier this week. He is charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature (ABHAN).
WJCL
4 arrested, 3 charged with murder after deadly 2021 house fire in Screven County
SYLVANIA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation recently announced that the agency charged three people with murder after a suspicious house fire killed one person in Sylvania last year. Another person has also been charged in connection with the case. On Nov. 23, authorities found the body of...
Chatham County police seek entering auto suspects
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects. The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway. Anyone with information about this […]
wtoc.com
Jury selection begins for Marc Wilson trial
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than a year since 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was shot while riding in the back seat of a friend’s truck. Marc Wilson is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the June 2020 shooting. Hutcheson was killed just after midnight on a Sunday morning.
wgxa.tv
Vidalia police looking for burglary suspect
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Police in Vidalia want to know if you can help identify a suspect in connection to a burglary. According to police, it involves an ongoing investigation at the Sweet Onion Boutique. The Sweet Onion Boutique is a children's clothing and accessories store located at 607...
WJCL
'We miss him everyday': Parents of Savannah man killed by SPD officer request footage
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There's a push for answers as the parents of the man killed during the police foot chase shooting spoke for the first time since it happened. While the Chatham County District Attorney's office is investigating the shooting, Jerome Blige, the father of Saudi Lee, said it has been nothing but sleepless nights since June 24 for him as a parent.
23-Year-Old Hunter Davis Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Effingham County (Effingham County, GA)
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Effingham County. According to Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, the crash [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
wtoc.com
‘It’s God’s plan not ours’, mother of Port Wentworth homicide victim speaks out
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of a man shot and killed in Port Wentworth spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday. Dion Farmer was just 23 years old. His mother said the family is devastated and they are still searching for answers. Farmer was a family man...
Missing woman located, SPD says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman last seen in the downtown area has been found. SPD announced Thursday morning that Marie Faith Drew, 27, had been missing since Aug. 22. Later that day, SPD announced she had been located.
Activists demand release of body cam footage of June officer-involved shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday afternoon, the Racial Justice Network (RJN) gathered outside of Savannah City Hall to demand the immediate release of all dash and body cam footage of a recent officer-involved shooting. The shooting claimed the life of Saudi Lee in late June. Just last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) finished […]
WRDW-TV
Parker’s Corporation seeks separate trial in wrongful death suit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers for Parker’s Corporation are asking for a separate trial in a wrongful death lawsuit. Mallory Beach died in 2019 in a boating crash in Beaufort County. Beach’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit that named. Murdaugh’s son Paul, was driving the boat at...
wtoc.com
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has died following a crash in Effingham County. At about 6:19 p.m. on Aug. 24, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road in Rincon were there was a crash involving an SUV and two motorcycles.
Bluffton Police searching for missing elderly man who left assisted living facility
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Bluffton police are searching for a missing elderly man who went missing from an assisted living facility Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Jack Tribble, 79, left the Palmettos of Bluffton assisted living facility around 6 p.m. Tribble is on foot and was last seen wearing an orange […]
WJCL
Motorcycle crash claims the life of a Rincon man
A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a sedan in Effingham County. Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie, said the accident happened at the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to McDuffie, two motorcyclists were traveling east on...
