ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport mayoral candidate bows out of race after use of gay slurs, harassment allegations

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39t2SZ_0hRIF3IG00

Republican Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack told The Times he is ending his campaign Monday night.

The announcement comes a day after Slack used gay slurs at a mayoral forum held by the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization PACE and hours after a woman was granted a temporary restraining order against Slack after she accused him of sexual harassment and death threats.

"If this was a ploy to get me out of the race, they got what they wanted because I'm just going to go ahead and let them have the mayor's race," Slack said over the phone before abruptly ending the short conversation.

Slack was one of two candidates running as a Republican. He showed up to the Sunday mayoral forum wearing a "2020 Trump" campaign shirt.

He told an audience during the first mayoral forum last month he was the only candidate who could relate to the city's "gangster" element.

"Shreveport is a gangster city and if you don't have someone with some gangster type leadership, you not gonna stop this crime and what I mean by that is you need somebody who has street mentality," he said. "Ain't none of these people up here got street mentality."

Sunday's forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates sound off on transgender issues in community forum, one uses slur

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport mayoral candidate bows out of race after use of gay slurs, harassment allegations

Comments / 5

Winston Hayes
2d ago

Perkins needs to go! He showed where his heart truly was when ran for senate! Also, what has he actually done for the city?

Reply
8
Richard Davis
2d ago

There is another one that needs to drop out Levette Fuller is breaking government ethics rules because she works for the city police department and as a classified employee she is prohibited from running for a elected office

Reply
3
Related
K945

Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Melvin Slack Bows Out of Race

Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack, the only other Republican candidate, has withdrawn his name from the mayors race. Slack ends his campaign after a restraining order was issued by Judge Brady O'Callaghan after being accused of sexual harrassment and issuing death threats to a local woman. According to the report...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Another day with more controversy, uncertainty in Shreveport mayoral candidate's race

SHREVEPORT, La. – It’s become a “she said, he said” and “will he or won’t he” saga involving a Shreveport mayoral candidate. Monday, a Shreveport woman obtained a temporary restraining order against candidate Melvin Slack Jr., accusing him of a physical attack and sexual harassment. Then reports surface by day’s end he’s pulling out of the race.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Mayor Responds to Employee Healthcare Coverage

Last week, the City of Shreveport announced it was making changes in the health insurance coverage on existing city employees, as well as coverage for retirees. For years, Willis Knighton Health System has been part of the city insurance plan. But that is now about to change, and that change has many employees, and especially many retirees concerned about their coverage.
SHREVEPORT, LA
etxview.com

Arklatex Politics: John Fleming

SHREVEPORT, La. -- John Fleming is a name that should be familiar to voters in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. The Minden resident and former 4th District congressman held that job before current U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson. Fleming also served in the Trump administration in two separate positions, including an aide...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Slurs#Gay#Twitter#Violent Crime#Republican#Times#The Usa Today Network
KTAL

Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport pens letter regarding the City of Shreveport Health Plan

To the City of Shreveport employees, retirees, and constituents:. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is comprised of two partners with a deep and rich history of serving Shreveport and our state. Our Shreveport roots date back to 1876 when the hospital was first established to provide care to anyone in need. Through the decades, the hospital evolved into an academic medical center that trains the majority of physicians providing care in our community.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

New airports director nominated amid turbulence from current leader

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The fourth new director of the city's airports under Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration could be on the way. That's as the current interim director is giving signals that she's suing after getting passed over. The candidate who is nominated to take over is Larry Blackwell, Jr. He...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport college students react to student loan debt forgiveness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport college students express relief after President Joe Biden released details about a new student loan forgiveness program and an extended pause on repayments. Wednesday, The Biden Administration announced they would forgive $10,000 of student loan debt. Students at Southern University in Shreveport are more...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Manhunt underway in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There’s a sizable police presence in a Bossier City neighborhood. Authorities say 2 males robbed another male Wednesday night in the 2400 block of Hoyer Street. The clincher: It went down in front of a police officer they did not know was watching.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Seeking Two Suspected Retail Thieves

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects pictured. On August 12,2022 the two individuals stole $658.00 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot located at 2800 Airline Dr. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Perkins back in Shreveport mayor’s race, but is it too late?

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins might have won the legal battle over his eligibility to run for re-election, but one local political analyst says the road to a second term is still uncertain. The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday overturned Perkins’ disqualification, clearing the way for...
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy