Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca CCalifornia State
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca CSolvang, CA
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent MediaOrcutt, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Related
syvnews.com
Sansum Clinic celebrates 45th annual Camp Wheez
Nineteen local children with asthma gathered at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara from Aug. 1-5 for Sansum Clinic's 45th annual Camp Wheez. The weeklong event allows participants to experience the fun of a summer camp in a safe environment while learning to confidently manage their asthma and lead healthy, active lives.
SLO County adds 500 new COVID cases. See where the majority were counted
No new COVID deaths were recorded this week, and nine people are hospitalized with the virus.
Lompoc residents lead effort to provide bunk beds to families in need
Colleen and Matt Grant say their started the North County Santa Barbara chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to ensure every child in their town has a place to sleep.
Coastal View
“I’m so thankful”: local painter raises nearly $15k after cancer diagnosis
Through all her battles in life, Lety Garcia, a well-known Carpinterian painter, has always been a giver. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she would auction off her paintings once a week to send money to the local food bank. Before that, she would give families and kids in crisis’ blankets, towels, toys – anything she could.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition
Santa Maria High School 2022 graduate, Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, placed in the top ten of the InvestWrite essay competition designed to connect students to the virtual Stock Market world. The post Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Challenge to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara County now underway
Santa Barbara County is taking part in the challenge of reducing homelessness in California by focusing on encampments along freeways and railroad corridors.
After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September. It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
COMFORTABLE, PERSONABLE, NEIGHBORLY | Ventura’s The Garage Bar
PICTURED: David Rhodes took over ownership of The Garage Bar in 2021.Photo courtesy of David Rhodes. The first rule for owning a bar, says The Garage Bar’s proprietor, is making sure it’s a safe and comfortable place for the community. “A bar is the community room,” says Dave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
kclu.org
State wins legal battle over controversial oil operation in Santa Barbara County
A court has rejected a claim by a trustee for a bankrupt oil company which sought more than $160 million dollars from the state in connection with some shuttered Santa Barbara County oil facilities. After the Plains All American Pipeline ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, Venoco no longer...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ghost Guns: The Untraceable Weapons Popping Up Around Santa Barbara
An Isla Vista party was cut short earlier this month when a 20-year-old man who’d been asked to leave pulled a gun, reportedly assaulting and criminally threatening the host with a polymer “ghost gun.”. A week later, that same man was stopped in Isla Vista, with two 15-year-old...
New Times
Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine
Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calcoastnews.com
California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements
Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
Coastal View
Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997
This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
Crowds flock to second annual Open Farm Day
Events this year included agrarian art showcase at Studios on the Park. – Tourists, locals, and agricultural enthusiasts once again gathered to travel the SLO Co Farm Trail to tour, taste and learn last month in San Luis Obispo County. This year a new event was added to kick off the two-day weekend, An Evening of agriCULTURE at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. Their new exhibition, Farmstead, showcased agrarian art by fellow farmers, as well as the ever-talented local artist community.
kcbx.org
South SLO County governments team up to create new sustainable water supply for residents
Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, and SLO County’s Sanitation District are planning to create a sustainable water supply for South SLO County residents through a project called Central Coast Blue. It aims to build a new treatment facility to recycle water. “We all share the same groundwater...
Noozhawk
Milpas Street Housing, Hotel Project Hammered by Santa Barbara Architectural Review Board
Bigger isn't always better. The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Monday night hammered the proposed 90-unit housing and hotel project at 418 Milpas St. The panel said it was too big and not appropriate for the Milpas Street neighborhood. "I still have significant concerns with it being compatible...
Horror-themed circus kicks off four-day run in Santa Maria
The circus is coming to town in Santa Maria starting Thursday, but the show performers have prepared is not what you might expect.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County
Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in 4-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Santa Barbara, CA]
2 Hospitalized after Multi-Car Crash near Milpas Street. The accident occurred around 4:55 p.m., in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the Milpas Street on-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
Comments / 0