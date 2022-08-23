ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

syvnews.com

Sansum Clinic celebrates 45th annual Camp Wheez

Nineteen local children with asthma gathered at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara from Aug. 1-5 for Sansum Clinic's 45th annual Camp Wheez. The weeklong event allows participants to experience the fun of a summer camp in a safe environment while learning to confidently manage their asthma and lead healthy, active lives.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
News Channel 3-12

After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September.  It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

COMFORTABLE, PERSONABLE, NEIGHBORLY | Ventura’s The Garage Bar

PICTURED: David Rhodes took over ownership of The Garage Bar in 2021.Photo courtesy of David Rhodes. The first rule for owning a bar, says The Garage Bar’s proprietor, is making sure it’s a safe and comfortable place for the community. “A bar is the community room,” says Dave...
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii

Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
VENTURA, CA
New Times

Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine

Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoastnews.com

California allocates $14.7 million for Pismo Beach infrastructure improvements

Millions of dollars have been approved for pavement improvements and constructing bike lanes in Pismo Beach, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced on Monday. In addition, the state assigned more than $86 million for infrastructure projects in Santa Barbara County. The CTC allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Coastal View

Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997

This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Crowds flock to second annual Open Farm Day

Events this year included agrarian art showcase at Studios on the Park. – Tourists, locals, and agricultural enthusiasts once again gathered to travel the SLO Co Farm Trail to tour, taste and learn last month in San Luis Obispo County. This year a new event was added to kick off the two-day weekend, An Evening of agriCULTURE at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. Their new exhibition, Farmstead, showcased agrarian art by fellow farmers, as well as the ever-talented local artist community.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County

Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in 4-Vehicle Collision on Highway 101 [Santa Barbara, CA]

2 Hospitalized after Multi-Car Crash near Milpas Street. The accident occurred around 4:55 p.m., in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just south of the Milpas Street on-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

