In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate Andy
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy
NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
Biggest in city history, planners propose redevelopment of Nashville's East Bank
Ideally, city planners envision a pier and boat dock. In addition, they want to build parks and greenways along the river. The city is calling the proposal Imagine East Bank.
Madison Station Boulevard officially open
There's a new roadway in Nashville — one that was a long time in the making: the Madison Station Boulevard project. What started as a rendering in October 2017 is now a reality.
Overturned Vehicle on I-65N Causing Major Backups in Williamson County
If you are traveling on I-65 North in the Spring Hill area, you may experience a major slowdown. An overturned vehicle is causing a slowdown and some lane closures. TDOT SmartWay reports that the accident happened at 2:40am Thursday morning and the Northbound left lane is blocked and left shoulder is blocked.
fox17.com
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
WSMV
Metro Police searching for man accused of four robberies this week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man accused of several robberies in the Nashville area this week. Nashville Police said the man robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts on Elliston Place on Monday; Boost Mobile on Charlotte Pike on Tuesday; and attempted to rob the Fifth Third Bank branch on Wedgewood Avenue Wednesday but left without any cash.
I-24 partially closed after crash with critical injuries
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Harding Place exit.
WSMV
Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Jane's Hideaway is Now Reopen in East Nashville
Jane’s Hideaway is now reopen in its new location at 407 Gallatin Avenue in East Nashville. The move to East Nashville comes after nearly two years operating in its original downtown location, where the landlord opted not to renew their lease. “Jane’s Hideaway has always been an honest restaurant...
High school freshmen show up to Nashville school in stolen SUV
Three Nashville teens are facing charges after showing up to school Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.
fox17.com
One hurt in stabbing on West End Avenue Wednesday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on Wednesday. The stabbing happened around 10:47 on the 2600 block of West End Avenue. Metro Nashville Police say that a suspect is in custody.
Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage neighborhood
Officers were called to the intersection of Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road around 6:30 a.m.
Portland could consider banning new water line taps until it can improve water system
Portland has grown rapidly over the past decade, which has put so much stress on its water system that it's almost reached its maximum production level.
La Vergne police chase ends with suspect vehicle hitting school bus
Injuries have been reported after a police pursuit ended in a crash in La Vergne.
WSMV
Man arrested for setting tree on fire outside Nashville Rescue Mission
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for setting a tree on fire outside of the Rescue Mission in Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Deondre Garrett was asked to leave the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street a few days prior due to an incident with another resident. Garrett told officers he was unhappy about being thrown out because he had nowhere else to go.
wpln.org
The mayor who ran on improving neighborhoods now wants to build a new one downtown
After resident frustration of downtown Nashville getting the most money from elected officials, Mayor John Cooper ran on improving neighborhoods. Now, he wants to deliver on a two-decade-old idea to create a downtown neighborhood. Nashville officials are pitching it to transform a downtown parking lot into a new neighborhood. The...
News 2 tours Tritium as electric chargers are set to soon appear on interstates
A global leader in the electric vehicle charging industry brought News 2 inside Tuesday as the company recently opened up shop in Lebanon.
Father of fallen Brentwood police officer has heart attack on cruise
The father of a Brentwood Police officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver two years ago has now suffered a heart attack while on vacation.
findingkathybrown.com
The Conrad Hotel Nashville, TN Midtown (a Review)
The Conrad Hotel Nashville, TN Midtown (a Review) Are you traveling to Music City, Nashville, Tennessee, looking for a luxury hotel? Maybe you are seeking an upscale location away from the craziness of Broadway. If so, this Conrad Hotel Nashville review is one you need to read before planning your next Nashville, TN getaway.
