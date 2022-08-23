ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy

NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Metro Police searching for man accused of four robberies this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man accused of several robberies in the Nashville area this week. Nashville Police said the man robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts on Elliston Place on Monday; Boost Mobile on Charlotte Pike on Tuesday; and attempted to rob the Fifth Third Bank branch on Wedgewood Avenue Wednesday but left without any cash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Jane's Hideaway is Now Reopen in East Nashville

Jane’s Hideaway is now reopen in its new location at 407 Gallatin Avenue in East Nashville. The move to East Nashville comes after nearly two years operating in its original downtown location, where the landlord opted not to renew their lease. “Jane’s Hideaway has always been an honest restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One hurt in stabbing on West End Avenue Wednesday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on Wednesday. The stabbing happened around 10:47 on the 2600 block of West End Avenue. Metro Nashville Police say that a suspect is in custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for setting tree on fire outside Nashville Rescue Mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for setting a tree on fire outside of the Rescue Mission in Nashville on Tuesday. According to the arrest affidavit, 35-year-old Deondre Garrett was asked to leave the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street a few days prior due to an incident with another resident. Garrett told officers he was unhappy about being thrown out because he had nowhere else to go.
NASHVILLE, TN
findingkathybrown.com

The Conrad Hotel Nashville, TN Midtown (a Review)

The Conrad Hotel Nashville, TN Midtown (a Review) Are you traveling to Music City, Nashville, Tennessee, looking for a luxury hotel? Maybe you are seeking an upscale location away from the craziness of Broadway. If so, this Conrad Hotel Nashville review is one you need to read before planning your next Nashville, TN getaway.

