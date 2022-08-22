These four amusement parks are right here in the city, with a whole lot of thrills, rides and attractions for a fun day out. Japan is home to some of the best theme parks in the world, a few of which are close enough to central Tokyo that you can make a day trip out of it. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are popular among Tokyoites as it takes barely an hour to get there from the city centre. Even the amusement parks in neighbouring prefectures like Fuji-Q Highland are easy to get to, with multiple public transport options on offer.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO