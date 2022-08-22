Read full article on original website
Narcity
This Hidden Boardwalk Trail In Ontario Is Like An Easy Jungle Hike With Water Views
There is a hidden network of trails about an hour from Ottawa and you'll walk through jungle-like forests, by open wetland views and on wooden boardwalk pathways. Mac Johnson Wildlife Area is home to 11 kilometres of trail loops in Brockville. It is an easy hike of rugged areas and some flat spaces.
Narcity
Canada's Wonderland Is Hiring For Halloween Haunt & You Really Can Get Paid To Be Scary AF
Pumpkin spice latte and scary movie marathon season is just around the corner, and if you ever wanted to be one of those things that go bump in the night, now is your chance. Canada's Wonderland is hiring for Halloween Haunt, and they are looking to fill in hundreds of positions for their spookiest event.
Narcity
This Haunted Screampark Near Toronto Has New Attractions & A Blood Bar With Sinister Potions
Hopefully, you're not afraid of the dark... or blood or clowns for that matter. This haunted attraction in Ontario is coming back for scream season and there are different spooky events that are straight out of a nightmare. Bingemans Screampark opens on September 30 with six different terrifying attractions, three...
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
6 Of America’s Cutest Tiny Home Villages Where You Can Vacation For Cheap
Tiny home villages are a unique way to escape your repetitive daily routine and enjoy some time away in an eccentric way. Escaping to a community of miniature houses and finding one to call your own for a trip can be a great way to unplug, and enjoy a well-earned vacation without breaking the bank.
Narcity
Canada's 'Best' Restaurant's Chef Shares His Fav Vancouver Eating Spots & They Are So IG-Worthy
A Vancouver restaurant was recently named the best in all of Canada, and the chef of this highly acclaimed spot is now letting us in on his favourite places to eat in the city. Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson is the executive chef of Published on Main, which ranked right at the top...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Narcity
This Ontario Dark-Sky Preserve Has Dreamy Stargazing & You Can Even Camp There
Seeing stars is something we’ve all done at least once, looking up into the night sky dotted with faint light. There are several spots throughout Ontario perfect for stargazing, but what if you could see more? From shooting stars to the Northern Lights, Manitoulin Eco Park is a celestial retreat.
Tourists fined for 'surfing' on Venice's grand canal
Two tourists decided to go surfing up one of the world's most renowned heritage sites, the Grand Canal in Venice. Have a look at what made city officials so angry:. The pair were seemingly riding eFoils (essentially an electric surfboard) on Wednesday morning (17th August) when they were filmed by locals.
Narcity
Dogs Can Swim For Free At Some Toronto Outdoor Pools & Here's Where They Can Doggy Paddle
If trekking over to a dog-friendly beach near Toronto with your pup just isn't in the cards for you before summer ends, you might want to consider dipping your toes into an outdoor pool in the city. The City of Toronto is hosting a few dog-only swimming sessions at some...
Narcity
11 Cute Apple Orchards Around Toronto Where You Can Get Lost In Sweet-Smelling Fields
Whether you plan on making pies, breathing in the smell of fall, or just taking some cute pictures, here are some orchards to check out around the city. Why You Need To Go: This fairytale-like farm has five orchards where you can pick a variety of apples. Aside from apple-picking, you can enjoy wagon rides, a pumpkin patch, and more.
Time Out Global
4 best theme parks and amusement parks in central Tokyo
These four amusement parks are right here in the city, with a whole lot of thrills, rides and attractions for a fun day out. Japan is home to some of the best theme parks in the world, a few of which are close enough to central Tokyo that you can make a day trip out of it. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are popular among Tokyoites as it takes barely an hour to get there from the city centre. Even the amusement parks in neighbouring prefectures like Fuji-Q Highland are easy to get to, with multiple public transport options on offer.
Narcity
11 Sweet Apple Orchards In Ontario Where You Can Pick Your Way Into The Fall Season
Apple season is upon us and if you're hunting for orchards in Ontario where you can pick your own fruit, here are some spots to check out. You can pose among pretty trees for the 'gram, start your groceries for the week and enjoy a fun friend date all in one go. Many orchards have farm activities and sweet treats too.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Changes Advance Booking Window for Hotel Rooms
Beginning today, Walt Disney World has changed their advance booking window for room-only reservations from 499 days to as far out as annual product release dates. This means guests can currently book through December 31, 2023, which is still 499 days from today, because Walt Disney World pricing is available through that date. But further dates will not be available until Walt Disney World announces their 2024 packages, prices, dates, etc., likely in late spring 2023. At that time, guests will then be able to book room-only reservations through the end of 2024.
Narcity
This Fall Farm Near Toronto Is Reopening & You Can Bite Into Giant Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns
Step aside pumpkin spice lattes – this farm near Toronto has a seasonal treat that will have you drooling. Snyder's Farm is a spacious entertainment venue located in Bright. The farm is officially reopening for the season on September 3, and you can enjoy all sorts of autumn activities and treats.
Narcity
Fans Are Complaining About The Weeknd's Vancouver Concert Being 'The Temperature Of Hell'
Some fans who attended The Weeknd's concert on Tuesday night at BC Place in Vancouver are complaining about the heat inside the venue and saying that it ran out of water to sell. People online were impressed by the show the Canadian star put on, although many had concerns about...
Narcity
Redditors Are Sharing The Best Small Towns In BC To Live In To Escape 'High Rental Costs'
Believe it or not, there are actually some small towns in B.C. where you can find a lower cost of living compared to some other places in the province. A Vancouver Island local that is currently living in Nanaimo, B.C., called for some help in a. by asking people for...
Narcity
7 Alberta Hikes With Breathtaking Views You Need To Do Before Summer Ends
As much as we'd like to pretend otherwise, fall is just around the corner and there's just a few short months until the dreaded snow arrives. But until then, there's still some time to enjoy a lot of Alberta's most beautiful hikes and make the most of those remaining summer days.
disneydining.com
Guests return to Disney World Resort Hotel to find a SCORPION in their guest room
When Guests arrived at their hotel room at the Walt Disney World Resort, an incredibly unsightly Guest had already made himself comfortable in their room. Earlier this week, a Guest took to Reddit to share his photo of a “Guest” that was already in the hotel room before he arrived at Disney’s Pop Century Resort.
