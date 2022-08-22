ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculpture Garden#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Responsible Travel#Horse#The Midlothian Castle
LADbible

Tourists fined for 'surfing' on Venice's grand canal

Two tourists decided to go surfing up one of the world's most renowned heritage sites, the Grand Canal in Venice. Have a look at what made city officials so angry:. The pair were seemingly riding eFoils (essentially an electric surfboard) on Wednesday morning (17th August) when they were filmed by locals.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
Time Out Global

4 best theme parks and amusement parks in central Tokyo

These four amusement parks are right here in the city, with a whole lot of thrills, rides and attractions for a fun day out. Japan is home to some of the best theme parks in the world, a few of which are close enough to central Tokyo that you can make a day trip out of it. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea are popular among Tokyoites as it takes barely an hour to get there from the city centre. Even the amusement parks in neighbouring prefectures like Fuji-Q Highland are easy to get to, with multiple public transport options on offer.
WORLD
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Changes Advance Booking Window for Hotel Rooms

Beginning today, Walt Disney World has changed their advance booking window for room-only reservations from 499 days to as far out as annual product release dates. This means guests can currently book through December 31, 2023, which is still 499 days from today, because Walt Disney World pricing is available through that date. But further dates will not be available until Walt Disney World announces their 2024 packages, prices, dates, etc., likely in late spring 2023. At that time, guests will then be able to book room-only reservations through the end of 2024.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy