Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca CCalifornia State
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca CSolvang, CA
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent MediaOrcutt, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Related
Lompoc Record
Costs range widely among meals delivered to seniors in Santa Barbara County
A new report shows a wide range in the costs to deliver meals to seniors and the disabled among nine nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara County, which provides only about 5% of the funds needed to provide those services. Still, the Board of Supervisors wants to find ways the county...
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Brittingham Family Women’s Services
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Brittingham Family Women's Services The post Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Brittingham Family Women’s Services appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday
A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
The Tribune
SLO County adds 500 new COVID cases. See where the majority were counted
No new COVID deaths were recorded this week, and nine people are hospitalized with the virus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lompoc Record
Sansum Clinic celebrates 45th annual Camp Wheez
Nineteen local children with asthma gathered at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara from Aug. 1-5 for Sansum Clinic's 45th annual Camp Wheez. The weeklong event allows participants to experience the fun of a summer camp in a safe environment while learning to confidently manage their asthma and lead healthy, active lives.
News Channel 3-12
Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition
Santa Maria High School 2022 graduate, Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, placed in the top ten of the InvestWrite essay competition designed to connect students to the virtual Stock Market world. The post Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc residents lead effort to provide bunk beds to families in need
Colleen and Matt Grant say their started the North County Santa Barbara chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to ensure every child in their town has a place to sleep.
Coastal View
“I’m so thankful”: local painter raises nearly $15k after cancer diagnosis
Through all her battles in life, Lety Garcia, a well-known Carpinterian painter, has always been a giver. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she would auction off her paintings once a week to send money to the local food bank. Before that, she would give families and kids in crisis’ blankets, towels, toys – anything she could.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kclu.org
State wins legal battle over controversial oil operation in Santa Barbara County
A court has rejected a claim by a trustee for a bankrupt oil company which sought more than $160 million dollars from the state in connection with some shuttered Santa Barbara County oil facilities. After the Plains All American Pipeline ruptured on the Gaviota Coast in 2015, Venoco no longer...
After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September. It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
Community members sign petition against Dana Reserve housing development
The Dana Reserve housing development covers nearly 300 acres on the west side of Nipomo. Streets in neighborhoods bordering the project are lined with signs opposing it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcbx.org
Clouded in Crisis: The search for solutions to help Nipomo Mesa communities breathe better air
Para leer esta nota en español, haga clic aquí. Exposure to air pollution has long been a public health issue for people in South San Luis Obispo County. Historically marginalized local communities are disproportionately harmed by pollution in the air they breathe every day. There is no cure-all...
Coastal View
Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997
This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
Challenge to reduce homelessness in Santa Barbara County now underway
Santa Barbara County is taking part in the challenge of reducing homelessness in California by focusing on encampments along freeways and railroad corridors.
KEYT
High tech, minimally invasive skin tightening treatment growing in popularity
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A recent study shows that interest in minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic therapies has risen significantly. An example of this trend is a high-tech skin tightening treatment called "Morpheus8" that uses the principle of microneedling combined with radiofrequency energy. Santa Barbara based plastic surgeon Dr. Sara...
New Times
Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine
Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
Updated San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 numbers
San Luis Obispo County updated its COVID-19 case numbers on Wednesday, August 24. In the last seven days, there have been 510 new cases.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ghost Guns: The Untraceable Weapons Popping Up Around Santa Barbara
An Isla Vista party was cut short earlier this month when a 20-year-old man who’d been asked to leave pulled a gun, reportedly assaulting and criminally threatening the host with a polymer “ghost gun.”. A week later, that same man was stopped in Isla Vista, with two 15-year-old...
Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues
Deck poured for new replacement Floradale Avenue bridge. The post Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0