ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday

A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Lompoc, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Lompoc, CA
Health
Local
California Government
Lompoc, CA
Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Lompoc Record

Sansum Clinic celebrates 45th annual Camp Wheez

Nineteen local children with asthma gathered at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara from Aug. 1-5 for Sansum Clinic's 45th annual Camp Wheez. The weeklong event allows participants to experience the fun of a summer camp in a safe environment while learning to confidently manage their asthma and lead healthy, active lives.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondhand Smoke#Ocean Ave#Chemicals#Cancer#Tobacco#Cannabis Education
News Channel 3-12

After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  A longtime locally owned sunglasses and souvenir store in Santa Barbara will be closing next month. Fashion Eyes opened in 1988. Owners Victor and Lucy Chang are selling off their stock at up to 40-percent off now. The site in the 700 block of State Street should be vacant by the end of September.  It is right across from the Paseo Nuevo Mall. The store has been loaded The post After 33 years, locally owned Fashion Eyes closes next month in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii

Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
VENTURA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Coastal View

Remembering former Carpinteria market owner: Arthur Reyes, 1939-1997

This week marks the 25th year since the passing of Arthur Reyes, the family told CVN. Reyes’ father Arturo Reyes founded Reyes Market, now at 4795 Carpinteria Ave., as a small meat market that sold specialty chilies and other products in 1956. Arthur Reyes worked as the market’s butcher until his parents passed the market down to Reyes and his wife, Diane, in the late 70s, who ran the market until 1994.
KEYT

High tech, minimally invasive skin tightening treatment growing in popularity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A recent study shows that interest in minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic therapies has risen significantly. An example of this trend is a high-tech skin tightening treatment called "Morpheus8" that uses the principle of microneedling combined with radiofrequency energy. Santa Barbara based plastic surgeon Dr. Sara...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
New Times

Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine

Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
GROVER BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy