Omaha, NE

Nate Fisher had bank co-workers buzzing after superb Mets debut: ‘Unbelievable story’

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Nate Fisher may not need to go back to First National Bank of Omaha just yet, but he’s got a job waiting for him when his baseball journey is over.

A day after Fisher made his MLB debut by throwing three scoreless innings in the Mets’ win over the Phillies, a little over a year removed from working as a commercial lending analyst at the bank in Omaha, he was designated for assignment on Monday before the Subway Series.

Such is the life of a journeyman pitcher on the margins of a playoff contender’s roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZUbS_0hRIEPLY00
Nate Fisher
Getty Images

But after Fisher’s winding journey toward the majors came to fruition with Sunday’s clutch performance out of the Mets’ bullpen, the office at First National Bank of Omaha was buzzing on Monday morning.

“First thing this morning, that’s all everybody was talking about, how great it was to see him make it up there,” Fisher’s former boss, Kevin Thompson, said in a phone interview Monday before Fisher was DFA’d. “Not only just make it to the big leagues, but to throw three innings of shutout baseball on the road against the Phillies. Pretty unbelievable story.”

While Fisher’s next step in his baseball career is up in the air, he figures to have opened some eyes with his stunning performance on Sunday. Not bad for a 26-year-old left-hander who was still working as a credit analyst evaluating loans at the bank as of last June.

“My only concern is — my biggest concern — is that his name’s getting out there and all these big-time New York banks are going to try to out-do this $30 billion bank based in Omaha,” Thompson said with a laugh. “But we got a good presence here. I hope he comes back home someday to work for us.”

Fisher had interned at the bank in the summer of 2018 before returning to the University of Nebraska for his senior year. He then went undrafted but signed a free-agent deal with the Mariners in 2019. But Seattle released him in 2020, during the year without a minor league season because of COVID-19.

So Fisher returned to First National Bank of Omaha, where some of his co-workers knew of him from his playing days at Nebraska. But when the Mariners called him last June with an offer to re-sign on a minor league deal, he jumped at the opportunity.

“I think I was the one that may have told him, if he doesn’t go chase this dream, we’re going to fire him,” Thompson said.

Now, he hopes Fisher doesn’t return to his banking career for a while longer.

“He’s a great employee and a good co-worker,” Thompson said. “He was told he’ll have a job here whenever baseball is over with. Hopefully, that’s about 15 years from now. But we’ll take him back whenever he’s ready to come back.”

New York Post

