Albany, CA

Albany, CA
California Cars
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Thunderstorms#Advisories#Wfo Albany Warnings
SFGate

Man Arrested After Pursuit Early Tuesday

SANTA ROSA (BCN) A 35-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a 45-minute-long pursuit around Santa Rosa and then fleeing on foot into an unlocked home early Tuesday morning. Santa Rosa police said Jose Hernandez was arrested after a pursuit that began shortly after 3 a.m. when an officer...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Police Apologize For Transporting, Dropping Off Homeless Man In Sf

San Rafael police have apologized for taking a man experiencing homelessness to San Francisco and dropping him off in a neighborhood there in June, a department spokesperson said Wednesday. The man was let out of a San Rafael police cruiser on 14th Avenue in the Richmond District. Soon after he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Identify Man Found Dead With Blunt Force Trauma

OAKLAND (BCN) Police have identified a man found dead with blunt force trauma Sunday in East Oakland as 29-year-old Rolando Carrillo, police said Tuesday. Carrillo was killed shortly before 5:30 a.m., police believe, in the 2100 block of 90th Avenue. His death was the 76th slaying in Oakland this year,...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

36-Year-Old Man Injured In Early Morning Tenderloin Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A shooting in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood left a 36-year-old man injured early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of Larkin and O'Farrell streets, where a male suspect approached the victim and shot him, then fled before officers arrived, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Suspect In 2 Bank Heists Wore Amazon Coat, Police Say

FAIRFIELD (BCN) Police in a Rio Vista man who allegedly robbed a Fairfield bank twice while wearing an Amazon coat. The 22-year-old man allegedly presented a note demanding money at the bank about 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called and they found the suspect about 20 yards from his getaway vehicle, Fairfield police said.
FAIRFIELD, CA

